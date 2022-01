Okay I have to admit, this is the hardest season for me to pick from. I can't pick out a bad episode. Last season I wanted to change my vote so now you can change your votes if you are convinced otherwise by the chat below.Season One - https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=351126.0 we had wins for Crepes of Wrath and Krusty Gets Busted, with no votes for the poor babysitter bandit in Some Enchanted Evening.Season Two - https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=351147.0 with five votes a piece we had a close run thing, eventually being won by Bart The Daredevil and One Fish, Two Fish, Blowfish, Bluefish, with three episodes getting the famous nil points.Season Three - https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=351172.0 we had a runaway winner with Homer At The Bat (contender for GOAT?) followed up by Flaming Moes. Two episodes got no love this time round, with Saturdays of Thunder and Treehouse of Horror 2 being rejected. Ha-ha.Season Four - https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=351183.0 was the hardest for me to pick from so far, and perhaps the best season to date as shown by the increase in voters. Marge vs The Monorail took 30 votes and runner up was Last Exit To Springfield.So get voting my fellow B-Sharps and let us know why below!