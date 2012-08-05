Homer's Barbershop Quartet

Homer Goes to College

Rosebud

The Last Temptation of Homer

$pringfield [Or, How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love Legalized Gambling]



My favourite season, and an almost impossible choice beyond Rosebud and College, my two favourite episodes of the entire catalogue. Rosebud is where The Simpsons peaked in terms of surrealism, plus it had "I'm Mr Burns, blah blah blah", and sublime comic timing like Burns's "overpowered by an infant, what could be more humiliating?". College was just non-stop hilarity... "why does it have to be zany?"