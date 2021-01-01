« previous next »
Liverpool v Shrewsbury Town FA Cup 3rd Round Sunday 9th Jan 14.00

Online Spanish Al

Reply #120
Today at 10:47:42 am
Quote from: Milly B on Today at 10:43:19 am
Anyone care to hazard a guess at our starting XI?

Karius, Bradley,  Konate, VVD, Robbo, Jones, Fabinho, Morton, Gordon, Woltman, Musialowski
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager."

Offline Milly B

Reply #121
Today at 10:51:20 am
Kelleher
Williams Gomez Konate Robertson
Jones Milner Morton
Gordon Oxlade-Chamberlain Jota
Online Nick110581

Reply #122
Today at 10:59:40 am
Quote from: Spanish Al on Today at 10:47:42 am
Karius, Bradley,  Konate, VVD, Robbo, Jones, Fabinho, Morton, Gordon, Woltman, Musialowski

Do we not have a fit GK? Surely Ali is ok ?

Karius must genuinely be 6th choice
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online Kenny's Jacket

Reply #123
Today at 10:59:50 am
Is Origi fit yet?
Online Nick110581

Reply #124
Today at 11:00:52 am
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online Oldmanmick

Reply #125
Today at 11:07:20 am
Quote from: fowlermagic on Yesterday at 08:51:44 pm
Why have we lost interest in the FA Cup over the years? Guess when we consistently see a lot of the younger lads get a run out its hard to think we are taking the games that serious. The chances of winning it with the second string is lower as I doubt anyone here is expecting us to do much as our focus is elsewhere. Pity as use to love it.

I found it amazing how we put out a strong side in both our final 2 - dead-rubber - CL group games. But then Klopp remarked about the extra cash the club gets for each victory. So maybe the lack of interest comes from our owners, who like most foreign owners, don't share the same emotional attachment to the FA Cup that the fans do.
Online Spanish Al

Reply #126
Today at 11:12:41 am
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 10:59:40 am
Do we not have a fit GK? Surely Ali is ok ?

Karius must genuinely be 6th choice

The rumours were all the goalkeepers came down with it. I imagine Karius doesnt train with the regular keepers and so managed to avoid it. I think Adrian already had an injury issue as Klopp recently said Pitaluga was now third choice.
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager."

Online Oldmanmick

Reply #127
Today at 11:15:42 am
Quote from: Spanish Al on Today at 11:12:41 am
The rumours were all the goalkeepers came down with it. I imagine Karius doesnt train with the regular keepers and so managed to avoid it. I think Adrian already had an injury issue as Klopp recently said Pitaluga was now third choice.

No chance of Karius testing positive. He can't catch anything.
Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
Reply #128
Today at 11:25:56 am
Quote from: Oldmanmick on Today at 11:07:20 am
I found it amazing how we put out a strong side in both our final 2 - dead-rubber - CL group games. But then Klopp remarked about the extra cash the club gets for each victory. So maybe the lack of interest comes from our owners, who like most foreign owners, don't share the same emotional attachment to the FA Cup that the fans do.

We'll make as much from matchday revenue today and Thursday as we will from those two wins. Klopp was happy to have one leg at the Emirates which would have meant missing out on a couple of mill from match revenue.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online GreatEx

Reply #129
Today at 11:31:46 am
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 10:59:40 am
Do we not have a fit GK? Surely Ali is ok ?

Karius must genuinely be 6th choice

Thought I read something in the Arsenal postponement story that said Liverpool only had one fit goalkeeper and that he hadn't trained with the team recently and therefore wasn't a reasonable selection. Pretty obvious from that who they meant.
Offline Wilmo

Reply #130
Today at 11:31:54 am
Quote from: Oldmanmick on Today at 11:15:42 am
No chance of Karius testing positive. He can't catch anything.

 ;D ;D ;D
'History has always shown that when we stay together we can sort out problems. When we split then we start fighting. There was not one time in history where division creates success.' - Klopp
