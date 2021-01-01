Anyone care to hazard a guess at our starting XI?
Karius, Bradley, Konate, VVD, Robbo, Jones, Fabinho, Morton, Gordon, Woltman, Musialowski
Is Origi fit yet?
Why have we lost interest in the FA Cup over the years? Guess when we consistently see a lot of the younger lads get a run out its hard to think we are taking the games that serious. The chances of winning it with the second string is lower as I doubt anyone here is expecting us to do much as our focus is elsewhere. Pity as use to love it.
Do we not have a fit GK? Surely Ali is ok ?Karius must genuinely be 6th choice
The rumours were all the goalkeepers came down with it. I imagine Karius doesnt train with the regular keepers and so managed to avoid it. I think Adrian already had an injury issue as Klopp recently said Pitaluga was now third choice.
I found it amazing how we put out a strong side in both our final 2 - dead-rubber - CL group games. But then Klopp remarked about the extra cash the club gets for each victory. So maybe the lack of interest comes from our owners, who like most foreign owners, don't share the same emotional attachment to the FA Cup that the fans do.
No chance of Karius testing positive. He can't catch anything.
