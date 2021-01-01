I don't pay attention to what others say, esp media or social media, so for me the domestic cups are still something I want to win, that I want us to try our hardest to win.



I'm a big believer in the idea that winning is a habit and have seen many occasions, for many clubs, when going weaker in a cup and losing has impacted the subsequent league games as well.



I don't really agree that Klopp doesn't care about the domestic cups - a claim that is often made here. I think he wants to win them - he has said that he does (yeah, yeah whenever Klopp doesn't agree with your view he's lying) but their early stages tend to coincide with difficult, busy parts of the season and he has to make forced choices.



What has changed for me is that I used to watch all football and that meant that I would follow the cups whether we were still in them or not, right up to the finals. Nowadays I only watch Liverpool matches so if we are out of the cups I tend to forget they exist. I can barely remember any recent finals or name any recent winners except Leicester last year.



So in truth the domestic cups have become a fleeting part of the football calendar for me; but only because Liverpool haven't progressed too far in them recently. But while we are in them I want to win them all, and try hard to win them all, as well. And I feel it when we lose. I'm not one of those who shrugs shoulders and doesn't care if we go out at an early stage.