Liverpool v Shrewsbury Town FA Cup 3rd Round Sunday 9th Jan 14.00
Well it looks like this game is going ahead on Sunday regardless of Covid and injuries.

It's a shame it's come to this as it tends to de value even more an already de valued FA Cup 3rd Round which because of my advancing years was in my younger days one of the highlights of the season.

We have neither a manager nor assistant manager available for this fixture and its anybody's guess what sort of team we put out.

SHREWSBURY TOWN.

Is is Shrewsbury or Shroosbury I don't know the correct pronunciation but I know we have played them 3 times previously all FA cup.

games

Date   Result   Stadium   Competition
4 February 2020   1 - 0   Anfield   FA Cup 4th round replay
26 January 2020   2 - 2   New Meadow   FA Cup 4th round
18 February 1996   4 - 0   Gay Meadow   FA Cup 4th round

All fairly recent. 1996 we won easy. A couple of years ago they took us to a replay.

Regardless of the team we field we should still have too much.

They are currently 14th in league one having won 8 out of 25 games.

To get to the 3rd round they've defeated Stratford Town and Carlisle United.

Their manager is Steve Cotterill who has managed various clubs through his career. He's also recovered from quite a serious bout of COVID which hospitalised him. Hopefully he is fully recovered.


FA CUP 3Rd Round

As I said earlier this was once a big day in the calendar.

In my memory I recall the games in the snow in the 80s against Luton. Beating Swansea 8-0. The game at Blackburn we're we equalised with help of a ball girl causing Jimmy Hill to go mad. Recall losing to Bristol City and Burnley with Djimi T scoring a classic own goal.

I'm going to the game and am looking forward to it.

We played Everton and beat them with our reserves a couple of years back so hopefully we will be similarly entertained.

It will be good to watch us play again and for a few hours at least forget about off field issues.








Re: Liverpool v Shrewsbury Town FA Cup 3rd Round Sunday 9th Jan 14.00
We'll have a few who potentially need minutes to stop them getting rusty.

Jones, potentially Firmino if he is over his Covid, Gomez, Robbo, Taki if he is fit and is Thiago back? Other squad players like Neco and Ox could get gametime too. Could be a strong mix and match with some exciting youngsters like Gordon and Bradley.

Looking forward to this if its on (and I can find a stream)
Re: Liverpool v Shrewsbury Town FA Cup 3rd Round Sunday 9th Jan 14.00
Extraordinary times....... Will be an interesting watch though. Good luck shrews but cant see yiz doing it.
Re: Liverpool v Shrewsbury Town FA Cup 3rd Round Sunday 9th Jan 14.00
Could be a case of if youre a senior player and available, you play. Which wouldnt be ideal given the games coming up (assuming we go stronger in the semi).

Alisson, Matip, Virgil, Fabinho, Thiago (injury aside), Jones and Firmino could/should all be free from COVID, no idea on fitness of course. The rest is anyones guess.
Re: Liverpool v Shrewsbury Town FA Cup 3rd Round Sunday 9th Jan 14.00
Quite ironic that it's these we're playing with the potential of it being another very young team after the game a couple of years ago. That was an even younger side that went to Villa I think, and the youngest in our history. They were absolutely brilliant too and controlled the game, even though we needed a slice of fortune with that own goal.

Still have no idea who is missing and who is available really. I'd expect the ones who missed Chelsea with it to be back and ready for selection here, they'll need the minutes and be needed to aid the younger players through. Guess we might know the full extent of it if there's a press conference today or tomorrow.

I was really looking forward to these cup ties after the league situation started looking a bit ominous after the last few results. Such a shame all this has happened, but if we put the League Cup semis out of our mind for a minute this is a great chance to advance here, get some minutes in the tank for the first teamers and see a few younger players, perhaps the likes of Bradley and Koumetio who really struggled against Leicester, but the drop down in quality should be telling against Shrewsbury.

Is it five subs? Should help if it is like, start some first teamers and there's no excuses not to be a couple of goals ahead by the hour, in which case we can change it.

Someone ask Neil Critchley if he'll do this one, ta.
Re: Liverpool v Shrewsbury Town FA Cup 3rd Round Sunday 9th Jan 14.00
Is there a Press Conference for this?
Re: Liverpool v Shrewsbury Town FA Cup 3rd Round Sunday 9th Jan 14.00
Re: Liverpool v Shrewsbury Town FA Cup 3rd Round Sunday 9th Jan 14.00
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 12:38:23 pm
Is there a Press Conference for this?

Saturday 1pm with Peter Krawietz according to the Echo.
Re: Liverpool v Shrewsbury Town FA Cup 3rd Round Sunday 9th Jan 14.00
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 12:43:42 pm
Apparently Rafa is doing both the Everton and Liverpool one for this week.

 ;)
Re: Liverpool v Shrewsbury Town FA Cup 3rd Round Sunday 9th Jan 14.00
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 12:43:42 pm
Apparently Rafa is doing both the Everton and Liverpool one for this week.
;D

Quote from: Redsnappa on Today at 12:45:08 pm
Saturday 1pm with Peter Krawietz according to the Echo.
Jurgen not back yet ???
Re: Liverpool v Shrewsbury Town FA Cup 3rd Round Sunday 9th Jan 14.00
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 12:57:15 pm

Jurgen not back yet ???
Can't he just send his teeth along to do it.
Re: Liverpool v Shrewsbury Town FA Cup 3rd Round Sunday 9th Jan 14.00
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 12:57:15 pm
;D
Jurgen not back yet ???

One of the LFC journos on twitter said Kloppo might be back for the match on Sunday.
Re: Liverpool v Shrewsbury Town FA Cup 3rd Round Sunday 9th Jan 14.00
If we only have 5 or 6 senior players available that should be more than enough.  Quite looking forward to this, will be good to see some of the youth players at Anfield, mixing with seniors.
Re: Liverpool v Shrewsbury Town FA Cup 3rd Round Sunday 9th Jan 14.00
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 01:07:17 pm
Can't he just send his teeth along to do it.

Should use his spitting image puppet.
Re: Liverpool v Shrewsbury Town FA Cup 3rd Round Sunday 9th Jan 14.00
Can you imagine how it would feel as a young U18 defender to be playing alongside Virg, in front of Allisson and behind Fabinho in a competitive match at Anfield.   8)
Re: Liverpool v Shrewsbury Town FA Cup 3rd Round Sunday 9th Jan 14.00
Klopp should be fine for Sunday, he was able to start 6th and 7th day LFT's this week to release early, so long as he gives 2 negative LFTs in a row. He will have been able to start yesterday or today depending on what date this isolation was calculated from.
Re: Liverpool v Shrewsbury Town FA Cup 3rd Round Sunday 9th Jan 14.00
Steve Cotterill. Once a bright young manager who got a joint manager role with Howard Wilkinson at Sunderland I think.

I only recall that because I bizarrely saw some graffiti in a London pub toilet that said Cotterill + Wilkinson = Success

Im not sure that it did.
Re: Liverpool v Shrewsbury Town FA Cup 3rd Round Sunday 9th Jan 14.00
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 01:33:58 pm
Klopp should be fine for Sunday, he was able to start 6th and 7th day LFT's this week to release early, so long as he gives 2 negative LFTs in a row. He will have been able to start yesterday or today depending on what date this isolation was calculated from.

He did have symptoms though and at 54 he might have felt it a bit more than a 20 something player would. Might need a little longer than the 7 days to fully recover but would expect him to be definitely fine by the Arsenal game considering he's been vaccinated and boosted.
Re: Liverpool v Shrewsbury Town FA Cup 3rd Round Sunday 9th Jan 14.00
Quote from: tubby on Today at 01:16:19 pm
If we only have 5 or 6 senior players available that should be more than enough.  Quite looking forward to this, will be good to see some of the youth players at Anfield, mixing with seniors.
Yeah this is what I'm looking forward to. Might be a bit of luck for some of the acadmey players in terms of who's available and where we need them but hopefully whoever is called on has a good showing.
Re: Liverpool v Shrewsbury Town FA Cup 3rd Round Sunday 9th Jan 14.00
Pete krawietz in charge. Cant wait for the presser. I love listening to his oh so German dulcet tones
Re: Liverpool v Shrewsbury Town FA Cup 3rd Round Sunday 9th Jan 14.00
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 01:46:14 pm
Steve Cotterill. Once a bright young manager who got a joint manager role with Howard Wilkinson at Sunderland I think.

I only recall that because I bizarrely saw some graffiti in a London pub toilet that said Cotterill + Wilkinson = Success

Im not sure that it did.

They flopped badly at Sunderland apart from beating us at their place 2-1. One of our worst premier league era defeats.
Re: Liverpool v Shrewsbury Town FA Cup 3rd Round Sunday 9th Jan 14.00
Quote from: Keith Lard on Today at 01:55:11 pm
Pete krawietz in charge. Cant wait for the presser. I love listening to his oh so German dulcet tones

Is Klopp still symptomatic/testing positive then? His 7 days will be up.
Re: Liverpool v Shrewsbury Town FA Cup 3rd Round Sunday 9th Jan 14.00
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 02:56:09 pm
Is Klopp still symptomatic/testing positive then? His 7 days will be up.

Suggestion is if he has a negative test today and tomorrow hed be fine for Sunday.

Of course as VVM posted above, as he did have symptoms though, you have to factor in if hes feeling 100% yet.
Re: Liverpool v Shrewsbury Town FA Cup 3rd Round Sunday 9th Jan 14.00
Quote from: Brain Potter on Today at 02:21:37 pm
They flopped badly at Sunderland apart from beating us at their place 2-1. One of our worst premier league era defeats.

Oh god I remember that. During that terrible run without a win in 02/03. Think Baros scored for us and Kirkland saved a penalty and we still went on to lose.
Re: Liverpool v Shrewsbury Town FA Cup 3rd Round Sunday 9th Jan 14.00
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 01:25:26 pm
Should use his spitting image puppet.

Get Matze Knopp to stand in.
Re: Liverpool v Shrewsbury Town FA Cup 3rd Round Sunday 9th Jan 14.00
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 01:46:14 pm
Steve Cotterill. Once a bright young manager who got a joint manager role with Howard Wilkinson at Sunderland I think.

I only recall that because I bizarrely saw some graffiti in a London pub toilet that said Cotterill + Wilkinson = Success

Im not sure that it did.

He was in intensive care with Covid last year IIRC. Took him months to recover.
Re: Liverpool v Shrewsbury Town FA Cup 3rd Round Sunday 9th Jan 14.00
Give Klopp the weekend off, let him recover fully for the challenges ahead. No idea what kind of side well put out but the first teamers that have just recovered from Covid may be forcrd to play or be part of the squad if were struggling for numbers. Looking forward to seeing Gordon, hope he starts.
Re: Liverpool v Shrewsbury Town FA Cup 3rd Round Sunday 9th Jan 14.00
Quote from: rawcusk8 on Today at 04:00:44 pm
Give Klopp the weekend off, let him recover fully for the challenges ahead. No idea what kind of side well put out but the first teamers that have just recovered from Covid may be forcrd to play or be part of the squad if were struggling for numbers. Looking forward to seeing Gordon, hope he starts.

There's first team players who'll need the games. Robbo hasn't played for 3 weeks. Gomez needs a full game under his belt. You'd imagine Neco will start. Goalkeeper wise it's whoever's available. It's a chance for Ali to get some rhythm back after having to isolate.

In terms of the forwards it's a chance to get Bobby some minutes if he's back and Minamino. Ox could do with the game. Milner can play.

For a team who really need rhythm in their play, we won't want to go into the Arsenal game cold.
