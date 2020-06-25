Well it looks like this game is going ahead on Sunday regardless of Covid and injuries.



It's a shame it's come to this as it tends to de value even more an already de valued FA Cup 3rd Round which because of my advancing years was in my younger days one of the highlights of the season.



We have neither a manager nor assistant manager available for this fixture and its anybody's guess what sort of team we put out.



SHREWSBURY TOWN.



Is is Shrewsbury or Shroosbury I don't know the correct pronunciation but I know we have played them 3 times previously all FA cup.



games



Date Result Stadium Competition

4 February 2020 1 - 0 Anfield FA Cup 4th round replay

26 January 2020 2 - 2 New Meadow FA Cup 4th round

18 February 1996 4 - 0 Gay Meadow FA Cup 4th round



All fairly recent. 1996 we won easy. A couple of years ago they took us to a replay.



Regardless of the team we field we should still have too much.



They are currently 14th in league one having won 8 out of 25 games.



To get to the 3rd round they've defeated Stratford Town and Carlisle United.



Their manager is Steve Cotterill who has managed various clubs through his career. He's also recovered from quite a serious bout of COVID which hospitalised him. Hopefully he is fully recovered.





FA CUP 3Rd Round



As I said earlier this was once a big day in the calendar.



In my memory I recall the games in the snow in the 80s against Luton. Beating Swansea 8-0. The game at Blackburn we're we equalised with help of a ball girl causing Jimmy Hill to go mad. Recall losing to Bristol City and Burnley with Djimi T scoring a classic own goal.



I'm going to the game and am looking forward to it.



We played Everton and beat them with our reserves a couple of years back so hopefully we will be similarly entertained.



It will be good to watch us play again and for a few hours at least forget about off field issues.

















