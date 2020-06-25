Quite ironic that it's these we're playing with the potential of it being another very young team after the game a couple of years ago. That was an even younger side that went to Villa I think, and the youngest in our history. They were absolutely brilliant too and controlled the game, even though we needed a slice of fortune with that own goal.
Still have no idea who is missing and who is available really. I'd expect the ones who missed Chelsea with it to be back and ready for selection here, they'll need the minutes and be needed to aid the younger players through. Guess we might know the full extent of it if there's a press conference today or tomorrow.
I was really looking forward to these cup ties after the league situation started looking a bit ominous after the last few results. Such a shame all this has happened, but if we put the League Cup semis out of our mind for a minute this is a great chance to advance here, get some minutes in the tank for the first teamers and see a few younger players, perhaps the likes of Bradley and Koumetio who really struggled against Leicester, but the drop down in quality should be telling against Shrewsbury.
Is it five subs? Should help if it is like, start some first teamers and there's no excuses not to be a couple of goals ahead by the hour, in which case we can change it.
Someone ask Neil Critchley if he'll do this one, ta.