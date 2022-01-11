No...
Yes.
My son is a systems administrator, he has no 'talent' just hard work to get there and continual upskilling whilst he's there, stop learning for a couple of months and you're behind the eight ball, no talent needed tho', just diligence.
So you're saying literally anyone could easily do his job then?
We'll agree to disagree.
There are System Administrators and there are Systems Administrators.
Like in all walks of life. IT is a broad range of skills - I could probably list 5,000 off the top of my head to encompass the 'stuff' I know about and most of them need detailed knowledge, aptitude, hard work, intelligence and training. There are differing levels of jobs requiring different skills and aptitude. Some people who would excel in one branch would be very unlkely to be equally as skilled in other branches. 'IT' isn't one thing. Never has been. Goes from Theory to Electronics to Hardware to Devices to Maintenance to Systems Software to Device Software to Network Software to Application Software to Cloud to IOT to Admins, Programmers, Analysts, Architects, Designer, Technical Arcitects, Business Analysts, Data Analysts, DevOps, Operations, Service, QA/Testing, Performance Testing, System Testing, Integration Testing, Scripting, Security, Infrastructure - used in a million ways acrosss a million companies.
And then, if that isn't enough, each area you list - Networking or programming or whatever has 1,000s of flavours - tons of languages, tons of integrations, tons of platforms...
Like many things, knowing 'one thing' is enough for what you're doing. Knowing 100 things makes you stand out, knowing everything about IT probably makes you some sort of alien demigog