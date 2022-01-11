Id never heard of this woman until I physically heard the interview when my partner was playing it, she sounds relentlessly smug and its about as Tory as you would expect.



Theres fairly clearly a correlation between hard work and objective professional success (and by that I dont mean having a lot of money or being in a good job as both of those things can come with no work at all depending on your upbringing but being objectively good at whatever job youre in. The issue I have with it is that hard work is far from the only factor and that there are numerous others at play which make it incredibly difficult for those without the same privilege to achieve the same things which is what shes ignoring in her American dream style comments.



Im doing alright now (not earning loads at all) but in a job which Im seen as good at and one that should hopefully have a trajectory to earning the kind of money that I always hoped Id be able to eventually, and there was and is hard work involved in that but equally as valuable was the fact that my parents took me back in and looked after me when I fucked everything royally up years ago and its that opportunity which isnt always there for other people. Dont get me wrong theres loads of stuff which have benefitted me other than that, I had a loving family, I went to a good school etc etc and its absence of some or all of these things which can make it incredibly hard for some to achieve despite how committed their work ethic may be.







Good luck with your job mate and your progression.Looking back, I think I got on well and continue to do so because I had the eye on the prize.While my friends were doing some shit, but fairly well paid jobs to earn a bit, I started off on a really crap wage. They were like 'You could do this or that and earn far more' and they were right. I could have done.But I saw it as 'a foot in the door' - once I was working for International Banks on big systems then you become known. The short term now wasn't important compared to the goal (Of getting a full time job in IT as an Analyst/Programmer initially) and I've been lucky enough to have done pretty much every technical role there is. I'm also one of the few people that I know that has resisted management - doesn't interest me - but the money is much higher. I'm not interested in money - never have been, never will be. Growing up pretty poor means that I think there are more important things in life, like happiness and your health. I had this drive to do what I do and to always be technical and I'm doing it, maFoot in the door. Aptitude. Ability. Hard Work. Graft. Putting the Hours in. Being flexible to new ideas and new paradigms and always being happy to take on new stuff and start again are ways you can keep in there.I have had to 're-invent' myself completely three times in my career to be where I am now. There are plenty of people I used to work with that have retired already and more that are now supporting 'legacy' stuff as they were unwilling or unable to change their mindset and reinvent themselves. The world changes and nothing changes quicker than IT.Which is why I love it so much. Every single day I work there is a challenge to be done. I've never been one to 'stand still' and take the easy option and do something limited that I know. I'm always learning and always moving forward.Nothing to say that you can't do that - BrissyReds son, for instance, might have got a job as a SysAdmin. Learned that and then stopped dead. He'll be a bona-fide expert in that, but only that and if asked to move on or adapt then he may be able to do it, but I can't see the point of ever being a big fish in a small pond. If he got the job, became an expert and stopped then he'll be one of the many I've worked with now working on legacy stuff.