Re: Molly-Mae, Privilege & 'Hard Work'
« Reply #120 on: January 11, 2022, 10:45:14 am »
Quote from: ianburns252 on January 11, 2022, 10:40:59 am

With this person - no doubt she is somewhat vapid and her comments are lacking nuance but as people have mentioned before she still has to do work of a kind (and for those going on about looks - she clearly doesn't just sit on the sofa eating KFC all day. The physical training and dieting she will put in to maintain a look is of a level re: commitment that most are simply not prepared to do).


That's complete and utter bollocks. I know people far better looking than her, that don't get plastered in make up and airbrushed at every opportunity that don't go to the gym 15 times a week and eat specific diets.
Re: Molly-Mae, Privilege & 'Hard Work'
« Reply #121 on: January 11, 2022, 10:49:00 am »
Quote from: ianburns252 on January 11, 2022, 10:40:59 am
In what way is "talent" a subset of luck?

The hours needed to be put in to simply be slightly better than shit at something are such that I don't see how luck can factor in to being talented.

You can argue that one might be lucky to have had supportive parents who would buy them an instrument, drive them to practice, even simply encourage them to try at whatever they are now considered passionate about but in no way does that eliminate the hard work that has to go in to actually developing the skill to the point at which they become "talented".

With this person - no doubt she is somewhat vapid and her comments are lacking nuance but as people have mentioned before she still has to do work of a kind (and for those going on about looks - she clearly doesn't just sit on the sofa eating KFC all day. The physical training and dieting she will put in to maintain a look is of a level re: commitment that most are simply not prepared to do).

She has certain advantages, absolutely no doubt, but you cannot simply put it all down to luck.

Once you eliminate those with inherited wealth/power I would say that those deemed successful have worked damn hard and the "luck" that they experience is only available to them because they have put themselves in a position to be able to take advantage of it due to working hard and developing themselves in an area of expertise.

I think it says something about many of the comments going in hard on these comments that they solely equate success with money and dismiss it all as being down to fortune.

In a way, people's advantages are to be celebrated - why should someone get slated for having supportive parents? If someone has a natural skillset it should be seen as a positive that this was recognised early and they were supported to develop that skill.

I'm not sure what her talent is. Its not like she has learn to play the guitar to performance levels is it?
She's gone on chlamydia island, had sex on telly, worn a few bikinis then had contracts thrown at her.
Then she lectures the world on hard work.
No surprise it hasn't gone down well.
No different to them off Geordie Shore or nay other reality shite.
Re: Molly-Mae, Privilege & 'Hard Work'
« Reply #122 on: January 11, 2022, 10:52:05 am »
Quote from: lobsterboy on January 11, 2022, 10:49:00 am
I'm not sure what her talent is. Its not like she has learn to play the guitar to performance levels is it?
She's gone on chlamydia island, had sex on telly, worn a few bikinis then had contracts thrown at her.
Then she lectures the world on hard work.
No surprise it hasn't gone down well.
No different to them off Geordie Shore or nay other reality shite.

I didn't mean talent with her specifically but was responding to the poster who stated that they considered "talent to be a subset of luck".

Re: Molly-Mae, Privilege & 'Hard Work'
« Reply #123 on: January 11, 2022, 11:00:32 am »
Quote from: ianburns252 on January 11, 2022, 10:40:59 am
In what way is "talent" a subset of luck?

The hours needed to be put in to simply be slightly better than shit at something are such that I don't see how luck can factor in to being talented.

You can argue that one might be lucky to have had supportive parents who would buy them an instrument, drive them to practice, even simply encourage them to try at whatever they are now considered passionate about but in no way does that eliminate the hard work that has to go in to actually developing the skill to the point at which they become "talented".


'Talent' - whether that's for playing football, being musical, having a great singing voice, being super-intelligent, whatever - is something you are born with. Yes, to  become really top tier at something you have a talent for, you need to work hard to hone that talent, but if you weren't lucky enough to have that inherent talent in the first place, you won't become a great footballer/musician/singer/rocket scientist/etc

Her 'talent' is her good looks and ability/confidence to put herself front and centre to an audience. If she were plain and shy, she wouldn't be able to do what she does even if she wanted to.


Quote from: ianburns252 on January 11, 2022, 10:40:59 am
In a way, people's advantages are to be celebrated - why should someone get slated for having supportive parents? If someone has a natural skillset it should be seen as a positive that this was recognised early and they were supported to develop that skill.

You're missing the point. Nobody began criticising her for doing what she does and taking advantage of her 'advantages'. It's only when, as the interview touched onto the issue of poverty and wealth inequality, she came out with the guff about 'everybody having the same 24 hours' and inferring that those not financially advantaged are that way because they don't work hard or want it enough, that the pile-on began.
Re: Molly-Mae, Privilege & 'Hard Work'
« Reply #124 on: January 11, 2022, 11:03:38 am »
Quote from: Clayton Bigsby on January  9, 2022, 11:37:27 am
Since when does having two police officer parents equate to growing up wealthy?

Molly Mae, especially in this post BLM era is supposed to apologise for being white and rich and she didn't, hence the backlash. What she said was vacuous but the fallout has been ridiculous.

It's not much different to Steve Harvey saying rich people don't sleep 8 hours because there is money to be made. Pretty sure there are several that sleep like a baby for 8 hours

what does BLM have to do with this situation, at all? very smelly post

note privilege can be in a multitude of different ways, not just having wealth, but some of the older generations of police-officers seem to have done quite well for themselves.
Re: Molly-Mae, Privilege & 'Hard Work'
« Reply #125 on: January 11, 2022, 11:07:31 am »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on January 11, 2022, 11:00:32 am
'Talent' - whether that's for playing football, being musical, having a great singing voice, being super-intelligent, whatever - is something you are born with. Yes, to  become really top tier at something you have a talent for, you need to work hard to hone that talent, but if you weren't lucky enough to have that inherent talent in the first place, you won't become a great footballer/musician/singer/rocket scientist/etc

Her 'talent' is her good looks and ability/confidence to put herself front and centre to an audience. If she were plain and shy, she wouldn't be able to do what she does even if she wanted to.


You're missing the point. Nobody began criticising her for doing what she does and taking advantage of her 'advantages'. It's only when, as the interview touched onto the issue of poverty and wealth inequality, she came out with the guff about 'everybody having the same 24 hours' and inferring that those not financially advantaged are that way because they don't work hard or want it enough, that the pile-on began.

I disagree mate - you are born with attributes that would lend themselves towards being skilled at a particular talent but these are entirely raw and do not mean jack shit without significant levels of hard work to develop them.

I think we are likely splitting hairs in terminology but I find the phrasing can come across as dismissive towards those who have reached a certain level of ability with something as it implies that they were born with it and it would have just flourished.

I should have expanded my other point a bit better - if the critique of her comments was that she is not recognising her advantages and one of those being supportive parents then fair enough, I agree with that, but some of the commentary comes across as being that having family who have supported and helped her get where she is is something to be embarrassed about or should diminish ones achievements (again translating it to other skills more so that what she is famous for)
Re: Molly-Mae, Privilege & 'Hard Work'
« Reply #126 on: January 11, 2022, 11:10:58 am »
I kind of get what they mean with the luck comment.
Some people are lucky enough to have an innate talent that allows them to exceed what most others can achieve, where the ability comes easily while others really have to strive.
Not saying they don't have to work hard or belittling their ability either but they can achieve more than others working just as hard, due to their talent.
Then others are lucky enough to be born into enough privilege to allow their talents to be nurtured, free from the social and economic pressures most people labour under.
Actors and musicians most often fall into this category. Hence all the Etonian actors in the film industry.
Re: Molly-Mae, Privilege & 'Hard Work'
« Reply #127 on: January 11, 2022, 01:07:43 pm »
With talent, it comes down to the talent, an interest in the same thing, a supportive environment, and a good work ethic.

The point here is that the "good work ethic" alone won't make you succeed, and telling other to "just work harder" is being ignorant of all the other factors that are not purely under your control.
Re: Molly-Mae, Privilege & 'Hard Work'
« Reply #128 on: January 11, 2022, 01:13:35 pm »
Quote from: ianburns252 on January 11, 2022, 10:40:59 am
In what way is "talent" a subset of luck?

The hours needed to be put in to simply be slightly better than shit at something are such that I don't see how luck can factor in to being talented.

You can argue that one might be lucky to have had supportive parents who would buy them an instrument, drive them to practice, even simply encourage them to try at whatever they are now considered passionate about but in no way does that eliminate the hard work that has to go in to actually developing the skill to the point at which they become "talented".

With this person - no doubt she is somewhat vapid and her comments are lacking nuance but as people have mentioned before she still has to do work of a kind (and for those going on about looks - she clearly doesn't just sit on the sofa eating KFC all day. The physical training and dieting she will put in to maintain a look is of a level re: commitment that most are simply not prepared to do).

She has certain advantages, absolutely no doubt, but you cannot simply put it all down to luck.

Once you eliminate those with inherited wealth/power I would say that those deemed successful have worked damn hard and the "luck" that they experience is only available to them because they have put themselves in a position to be able to take advantage of it due to working hard and developing themselves in an area of expertise.

I think it says something about many of the comments going in hard on these comments that they solely equate success with money and dismiss it all as being down to fortune.

In a way, people's advantages are to be celebrated - why should someone get slated for having supportive parents? If someone has a natural skillset it should be seen as a positive that this was recognised early and they were supported to develop that skill.
Talent is a natural aptitude, you are born with it.  Of course it needs to be nurtured and developed through practice and hard work like you say, but that part is not what the word 'talent' means.

Put it another way, if I worked just as hard as Steven Gerrard, he would always have been a better footballer than me.  He was born with that talent, as well as certain physical attributes like his height, build, pace etc.  There are quite likely footballers out there who work just as hard as he did, if not more so, and they will never reach the levels he reached because they don't have the talent he had.
Re: Molly-Mae, Privilege & 'Hard Work'
« Reply #129 on: January 11, 2022, 01:23:57 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on January 11, 2022, 01:07:43 pm
With talent, it comes down to the talent, an interest in the same thing, a supportive environment, and a good work ethic.

The point here is that the "good work ethic" alone won't make you succeed, and telling other to "just work harder" is being ignorant of all the other factors that are not purely under your control.


Could you say it's the one biggest factor you can control though? If you are trying to inspire others, and explain how someone can elevate themselves and reach a higher level, then what else could be included. Hearing someone that is rich and famous say "You can work hard but I had a better environment to grow up in than you so you won't reach my level" isn't exactly the best.

It's absolutely down to luck and environment, "who you know", how your social status comes across... all kind of things boost one person above another, in every single aspect of work and life. Yes it's hard to hear people that have made it through unusual modern means telling others, that have been working hard for years, that they just put a bit of effort in. I'd argue it's not really aimed at people like most of us on here though. In general when you hear these comments they are aimed at kids and young adults that are just starting out. It's a common notion that's been around for decades.

The context of how it's said is probably important, but then these Love Island celebrities and Social media stars aren't going to be the most incredibly sympathetic and thoughtful in their delivery of what they say. In general they have people go over and help them when wording things and not just posting the content they require to get clicks. Put them on a podcast or live broadcast then they will often come across badly to the general public that don't follow them closely. And of course, an awkwardly generic apology follows a few days later.
Re: Molly-Mae, Privilege & 'Hard Work'
« Reply #130 on: January 11, 2022, 01:39:44 pm »
Quote from: Lusty on January 11, 2022, 01:13:35 pm
Talent is a natural aptitude, you are born with it.  Of course it needs to be nurtured and developed through practice and hard work like you say, but that part is not what the word 'talent' means.

Put it another way, if I worked just as hard as Steven Gerrard, he would always have been a better footballer than me.  He was born with that talent, as well as certain physical attributes like his height, build, pace etc.  There are quite likely footballers out there who work just as hard as he did, if not more so, and they will never reach the levels he reached because they don't have the talent he had.

Aye, fair enough - I think the way I read it set me off a bit as the way some commentaries have come across is that you get born into the world pinging balls of the crossbar whilst playing Eruption and helping to prove string theory.

I think we do ultimately agree that some people have natural attributes and that they are lucky to have them but they are no go if you do not have the work ethic to develop them.
Re: Molly-Mae, Privilege & 'Hard Work'
« Reply #131 on: January 11, 2022, 07:16:58 pm »
Quote from: ianburns252 on January 11, 2022, 10:40:59 am
In what way is "talent" a subset of luck?

The hours needed to be put in to simply be slightly better than shit at something are such that I don't see how luck can factor in to being talented.

You can argue that one might be lucky to have had supportive parents who would buy them an instrument, drive them to practice, even simply encourage them to try at whatever they are now considered passionate about but in no way does that eliminate the hard work that has to go in to actually developing the skill to the point at which they become "talented".

With this person - no doubt she is somewhat vapid and her comments are lacking nuance but as people have mentioned before she still has to do work of a kind (and for those going on about looks - she clearly doesn't just sit on the sofa eating KFC all day. The physical training and dieting she will put in to maintain a look is of a level re: commitment that most are simply not prepared to do).

She has certain advantages, absolutely no doubt, but you cannot simply put it all down to luck.

Once you eliminate those with inherited wealth/power I would say that those deemed successful have worked damn hard and the "luck" that they experience is only available to them because they have put themselves in a position to be able to take advantage of it due to working hard and developing themselves in an area of expertise.

I think it says something about many of the comments going in hard on these comments that they solely equate success with money and dismiss it all as being down to fortune.

In a way, people's advantages are to be celebrated - why should someone get slated for having supportive parents? If someone has a natural skillset it should be seen as a positive that this was recognised early and they were supported to develop that skill.

Agree with that.

I work in IT, something that I had an interest in as a kid in the 70s. I worked and worked and worked and did a load of good stuff, got noticed and taken on professionally while still a kid and it's not far off the mark to say that since I've worked in IT, I've done 5-10 hours training at home a week. Week in, week out for nigh on 40 years.

Just to stand still. The more I learn the more I realise there is to learn.

It might look 'effortless' to other people or 'lucky' but you still have to put the time and the hours in.

I'm sure there are plenty of other jobs where the training never ends; Law, Accountancy, Being a Doctor - the list never ends. There is always new stuff to learn and new stuff to accomplish. It's pretty obvious in the places where I've worked where you have people that don't put the time or effort in and are quite often left stranded in a dead-end job doing legacy shit. But who wants to do that? The stuff I do is pretty much cutting edge and at the coalface and changes literally every week.

I know musicians that practice for hours a week just to be at the level they are now. Most abilities and jobs decline if you don't nurture them and put the graft in.

But people never see that - they think you are just magically 'good at your job' or 'lucky to have it'.
Re: Molly-Mae, Privilege & 'Hard Work'
« Reply #132 on: January 11, 2022, 07:23:50 pm »
Quote from: Lusty on January 11, 2022, 01:13:35 pm
Talent is a natural aptitude, you are born with it.  Of course it needs to be nurtured and developed through practice and hard work like you say, but that part is not what the word 'talent' means.

Put it another way, if I worked just as hard as Steven Gerrard, he would always have been a better footballer than me.  He was born with that talent, as well as certain physical attributes like his height, build, pace etc.  There are quite likely footballers out there who work just as hard as he did, if not more so, and they will never reach the levels he reached because they don't have the talent he had.

If Steven Gerrard didn't bother training hard work working hard or attending coaching lessons, do you think he'd have made the rise he did?

I'd say he probably wouldn't have.

You can have all the talent in the world and unless you apply it then it's for nothing.
Re: Molly-Mae, Privilege & 'Hard Work'
« Reply #133 on: January 11, 2022, 10:02:48 pm »
Quote from: Clayton Bigsby on January  9, 2022, 11:37:27 am
Since when does having two police officer parents equate to growing up wealthy?

Molly Mae, especially in this post BLM era is supposed to apologise for being white and rich and she didn't, hence the backlash.
Why bring race into it, fuck all to do with her colour
Re: Molly-Mae, Privilege & 'Hard Work'
« Reply #134 on: January 11, 2022, 10:20:49 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on January 11, 2022, 07:23:50 pm
If Steven Gerrard didn't bother training hard work working hard or attending coaching lessons, do you think he'd have made the rise he did?

I'd say he probably wouldn't have.

You can have all the talent in the world and unless you apply it then it's for nothing.
That's basically what I said in the post that started this conversation. I was quoting Martin Lewis saying that you need a combination of things, including hard work, talent and luck.

Who do you think is the better player? Scott Parker, Jack Wilshire or Steven Gerrard? Wilshire had all of the talent but none of the graft, Scott Parker the other way around. But Gerrard had all of the talent and all of the graft and that's why he's the best.

My avatar is probably the best example of what I'm getting at ;D
Re: Molly-Mae, Privilege & 'Hard Work'
« Reply #135 on: Yesterday at 12:04:46 am »
Quote from: Lusty on January 11, 2022, 01:13:35 pm
Talent is a natural aptitude, you are born with it.  Of course it needs to be nurtured and developed through practice and hard work like you say, but that part is not what the word 'talent' means.

My advice is play the Williams sisters at chess,
the Polgars at tennis.
I suspect you would still lose.

I'm very pacific on those choices.

And good luck telling Stevie G. that he was just naturally good.

You don't know about the 'you've done well, you're smart' versus 'you've done well, you've worked hard' ?

How can there be a talent to kick a football 50 yard to foot? etc

Talent is a mystery ingredient people who are crap introduce to explain the difference.

I know this from personal animosity to people who are better than me at shit.

Re: Molly-Mae, Privilege & 'Hard Work'
« Reply #136 on: Yesterday at 12:09:45 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on January 11, 2022, 07:16:58 pm
Agree with that.

I work in IT, something that I had an interest in as a kid in the 70s. I worked and worked and worked and did a load of good stuff, got noticed and taken on professionally while still a kid and it's not far off the mark to say that since I've worked in IT, I've done 5-10 hours training at home a week. Week in, week out for nigh on 40 years.

Just to stand still. The more I learn the more I realise there is to learn.

It might look 'effortless' to other people or 'lucky' but you still have to put the time and the hours in.

I'm sure there are plenty of other jobs where the training never ends; Law, Accountancy, Being a Doctor - the list never ends. There is always new stuff to learn and new stuff to accomplish. It's pretty obvious in the places where I've worked where you have people that don't put the time or effort in and are quite often left stranded in a dead-end job doing legacy shit. But who wants to do that? The stuff I do is pretty much cutting edge and at the coalface and changes literally every week.

I know musicians that practice for hours a week just to be at the level they are now. Most abilities and jobs decline if you don't nurture them and put the graft in.

But people never see that - they think you are just magically 'good at your job' or 'lucky to have it'.
I think you're missing the point here, in lots of jobs you can get by with hard work, 'talent' isn't needed, that includes IT.
Some jobs/careers need natural talent to go along with that hard work, some don't. I'm sure that as kids we all harboured a desire to play for Liverpool, I spent a whole year of my life as a kid practicing every waking hour because I was told that with hard work I could be anything I wanted. Guess what? I was still shit at footy no matter how hard I worked.
Re: Molly-Mae, Privilege & 'Hard Work'
« Reply #137 on: Yesterday at 12:34:46 am »
Quote from: Brissyred on Yesterday at 12:09:45 am
I think you're missing the point here, in lots of jobs you can get by with hard work, 'talent' isn't needed, that includes IT.
Some jobs/careers need natural talent to go along with that hard work, some don't. I'm sure that as kids we all harboured a desire to play for Liverpool, I spent a whole year of my life as a kid practicing every waking hour because I was told that with hard work I could be anything I wanted. Guess what? I was still shit at footy no matter how hard I worked.

Talent isn't needed in IT?

Er.. OK..

I'd call it aptitude, which still requires hard work (Though I have met some people that appear to be naturally talented to an extent where it's easy)

But even with hard work, there is still some talent (or aptitude) required.

I think more than a few people would admit that they would struggle in jobs not suited to them.

While I consider myself to be fairly average, there are some incredible people that have brought the world forward with their talent for creation - depending on what you're doing in IT then the creation of 'stuff' can be as complicated and artistic as art or music or architecture.
Re: Molly-Mae, Privilege & 'Hard Work'
« Reply #138 on: Yesterday at 12:57:08 am »
Quote from: idontknow on Yesterday at 12:04:46 am
My advice is play the Williams sisters at chess,
the Polgars at tennis.
I suspect you would still lose.

I'm very pacific on those choices.

And good luck telling Stevie G. that he was just naturally good.

You don't know about the 'you've done well, you're smart' versus 'you've done well, you've worked hard' ?

How can there be a talent to kick a football 50 yard to foot? etc

Talent is a mystery ingredient people who are crap introduce to explain the difference.

I know this from personal animosity to people who are better than me at shit.


At this point I think you're just deliberately misrepresenting what I wrote. I never said for example that Gerrard was 'just' naturally good. He has a natural gift combined with hard work and expert coaching.

I will never beat the Williams sisters at tennis because I have zero natural ability combined with a complete lack of motivation. I have no idea if they're any good at chess but since I'm not I would imagine their competitiveness and work ethic would see them through. They would never beat the Polgars though however much effort they put in, and likewise neither would the Polgars beat them at tennis.

Jay Spearing could have worked twice as hard as Gerrard but he would never have been as good as him because he's 5 foot 2.
Re: Molly-Mae, Privilege & 'Hard Work'
« Reply #139 on: Yesterday at 01:28:14 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 12:34:46 am
Talent isn't needed in IT?

Er.. OK..

I'd call it aptitude, which still requires hard work (Though I have met some people that appear to be naturally talented to an extent where it's easy)

But even with hard work, there is still some talent (or aptitude) required.

I think more than a few people would admit that they would struggle in jobs not suited to them.

While I consider myself to be fairly average, there are some incredible people that have brought the world forward with their talent for creation - depending on what you're doing in IT then the creation of 'stuff' can be as complicated and artistic as art or music or architecture.

IT doesn't require talent.

For a lot of people in IT you can get by with barely any aptitude in the field, though you will eventually run into a wall with career progression.
Re: Molly-Mae, Privilege & 'Hard Work'
« Reply #140 on: Yesterday at 01:44:40 am »
I think we all agree the original comments were ignorant, it feels like the meat of the conversation has moved on to influencers in general and the juxtaposition of luck, talent and hard work. I was thinking about this topic when I read this article earlier on, about a Netflix show starring a group of TikTok influencers:

https://techcrunch.com/2022/01/10/hype-house-creator-economy-netflix/

Quote
As an influencer, our whole lives are put on this weird pedestal more so than a traditional celebrity, Nikita Dragun (14.2 million followers) explains on the show. You have to become a spokesperson, an activist, a model, a publicist, a manager You have to be so many things at once.

Quote
Meanwhile, Alex Warren is grasping at straws, staging stunts that arent getting as much online engagement as he wants. Even as he grapples with troubling family situations and a foot injury, hes terrified to take a mental health break.

When you stop posting in this line of work, you lose engagement, Warren explains in a confessional. You dont get sick days in this job. If you get a sick day, you lose followers, which is a loss of revenue, which is, you know, your job.

Quote
In this era of the internet, accelerated by the growth of TikTok, its not just about posting videos. Its about cobbling together as many different revenue streams as you can to make sure that if your platform died tomorrow (its happened before  R.I.P. Vine), youd still have a career. After all, TikTok stars dont make the bulk of their income from TikTok itself. The fortune comes from brand deals, sponsorships, merch sales, podcasts, reality shows and unexpected forays into music and acting.

Hype House emphasizes these creators self-awareness about their own mediocrity. Theyre charismatic, funny and conventionally attractive enough to entertain the masses, but they know that their fame has more to do with luck than talent, so they worry that their good fortune can be snatched away at any second. They stress about what they would do if they had to return to their hometowns, where many of them have fractured families; they worry about being canceled.

This part of the discussion reminds me a lot of the discourse around footballers, many of whom effectively dedicate their lives to a profession knowing an injury could cut it all short tomorrow but who are often painted as spoilt and lucky. People see these online personalities but not the countless hours of effort that goes into creating engaging content, interacting with fans and keeping up a public face every day of their lives.

As I said upthread, I don't think much of it as a profession, but it's a long way from getting up at 11, ordering an Uber Eats and taking a selfie for the day. Not if you want to earn money from it.
Re: Molly-Mae, Privilege & 'Hard Work'
« Reply #141 on: Yesterday at 02:35:03 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 12:34:46 am
Talent isn't needed in IT?

Er.. OK..
No...

Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 12:34:46 am
I'd call it aptitude, which still requires hard work

Yes.

My son is a systems administrator, he has no 'talent' just hard work to get there and continual upskilling whilst he's there, stop learning for a couple of months and you're behind the eight ball, no talent needed tho', just diligence.
Re: Molly-Mae, Privilege & 'Hard Work'
« Reply #142 on: Yesterday at 02:42:18 am »
Quote from: the 92A on January 11, 2022, 10:02:48 pm
Why bring race into it, fuck all to do with her colour

Yeah, CB's post is the kind of thing you'd expect to see from alt-right whingers on twitter with 5 trailing digits in their username, not RAWK
Re: Molly-Mae, Privilege & 'Hard Work'
« Reply #143 on: Yesterday at 07:56:31 am »
The Molly-Mae Manifesto To A Successful Life is, broadly speaking, tired and superficial rubbish that offers virtually no insight into issues of economic and financial stability. Apart from anything else, it's so hubris-laden that you wonder what happens to such individuals when they no longer have the agency to be compensated so handsomely for their endeavours. Where does the 'hard work' philosophy come into play if a person like Molly-Mae falls on harder times and enters a period of economic struggle due to factors out of their control? Is she simply not working hard enough?

More pertinently in this whole story is the problematic reality that someone of relatively mediocre intellectual standing is able to 'give off' on this subject and it then has so much traction. This is at the heart of the concern I have. This person is not an economist, nor is she a sociologist or political scientist or a captain of industry or food bank volunteer or anyone of genuine standing able to preach about the whys and hows of wealth accumulation. Yet, here we are supposedly earnestly debating the merits of her apparent insight; as if she's someone worthy of our our time and consideration.

She is a lucky young woman who now has a platform to speak with uninhibited ignorance and ill-deserved confidence on an incredibly complex matter.

I don't mind that she is successful in her field; I do mind that her accomplishments are misappropriated to such a staggering degree that she's able to offer her 'take' on how to get rich. 
Re: Molly-Mae, Privilege & 'Hard Work'
« Reply #144 on: Yesterday at 09:00:06 am »
Quote from: reddebs on January  7, 2022, 01:11:05 pm
Is it ok for me to gloat that I have no idea who she is 🤷


I've never heard of her either.
Re: Molly-Mae, Privilege & 'Hard Work'
« Reply #145 on: Yesterday at 09:04:18 am »
Quote from: Brissyred on Yesterday at 02:35:03 am
No...

Yes.

My son is a systems administrator, he has no 'talent' just hard work to get there and continual upskilling whilst he's there, stop learning for a couple of months and you're behind the eight ball, no talent needed tho', just diligence.

So you're saying literally anyone could easily do his job then?

We'll agree to disagree.

There are System Administrators and there are Systems Administrators.

Like in all walks of life. IT is a broad range of skills - I could probably list 5,000 off the top of my head to encompass the 'stuff' I know about and most of them need detailed knowledge, aptitude, hard work, intelligence and training. There are differing levels of jobs requiring different skills and aptitude. Some people who would excel in one branch would be very unlkely to  be equally as skilled in other branches. 'IT' isn't one thing. Never has been. Goes from Theory to Electronics to Hardware to Devices to Maintenance to Systems Software to Device Software to Network Software to Application Software to Cloud to IOT to Admins, Programmers, Analysts, Architects, Designer, Technical Arcitects, Business Analysts, Data Analysts, DevOps, Operations, Service, QA/Testing, Performance Testing, System Testing, Integration Testing, Scripting, Security,  Infrastructure - used in a million ways acrosss a million companies.

And then, if that isn't enough, each area you list - Networking or programming or whatever has 1,000s of flavours - tons of languages, tons of integrations, tons of platforms...

Like many things, knowing 'one thing' is enough for what you're doing. Knowing 100 things makes you stand out, knowing everything about IT probably makes you some sort of alien demigog :)
Re: Molly-Mae, Privilege & 'Hard Work'
« Reply #146 on: Yesterday at 09:04:45 am »
Id never heard of this woman until I physically heard the interview when my partner was playing it, she sounds relentlessly smug and its about as Tory as you would expect.

Theres fairly clearly a correlation between hard work and objective professional success (and by that I dont mean having a lot of money or being in a good job as both of those things can come with no work at all depending on your upbringing  but being objectively good at whatever job youre in. The issue I have with it is that hard work is far from the only factor and that there are numerous others at play which make it incredibly difficult for those without the same privilege to achieve the same things which is what shes ignoring in her American dream style comments.

Im doing alright now (not earning loads at all) but in a job which Im seen as good at and one that should hopefully have a trajectory to earning the kind of money that I always hoped Id be able to eventually, and there was and is hard work involved in that but equally as valuable was the fact that my parents took me back in and looked after me when I fucked everything royally up years ago and its that opportunity which isnt always there for other people. Dont get me wrong theres loads of stuff which have benefitted me other than that, I had a loving family, I went to a good school etc etc and its absence of some or all of these things which can make it incredibly hard for some to achieve despite how committed their work ethic may be.

Re: Molly-Mae, Privilege & 'Hard Work'
« Reply #147 on: Yesterday at 09:14:56 am »
Quote from: Jm55 on Yesterday at 09:04:45 am
Id never heard of this woman until I physically heard the interview when my partner was playing it, she sounds relentlessly smug and its about as Tory as you would expect.

Theres fairly clearly a correlation between hard work and objective professional success (and by that I dont mean having a lot of money or being in a good job as both of those things can come with no work at all depending on your upbringing  but being objectively good at whatever job youre in. The issue I have with it is that hard work is far from the only factor and that there are numerous others at play which make it incredibly difficult for those without the same privilege to achieve the same things which is what shes ignoring in her American dream style comments.

Im doing alright now (not earning loads at all) but in a job which Im seen as good at and one that should hopefully have a trajectory to earning the kind of money that I always hoped Id be able to eventually, and there was and is hard work involved in that but equally as valuable was the fact that my parents took me back in and looked after me when I fucked everything royally up years ago and its that opportunity which isnt always there for other people. Dont get me wrong theres loads of stuff which have benefitted me other than that, I had a loving family, I went to a good school etc etc and its absence of some or all of these things which can make it incredibly hard for some to achieve despite how committed their work ethic may be.



Good luck with your job mate and your progression.

Looking back, I think I got on well and continue to do so because I had the eye on the prize.

While my friends were doing some shit, but fairly well paid jobs to earn a bit, I started off on a really crap wage. They were like 'You could do this or that and earn far more' and they were right. I could have done.

But I saw it as 'a foot in the door' - once I was working for International Banks on big systems then you become known. The short term now wasn't important compared to the goal (Of getting a full time job in IT as an Analyst/Programmer initially) and I've been lucky enough to have done pretty much every technical role there is. I'm also one of the few people that I know that has resisted management - doesn't interest me - but the money is much higher. I'm not interested in money - never have been, never will  be. Growing up pretty poor means that I think there are more important things in life, like happiness and your health. I had this drive to do what I do and to always be technical and I'm doing it, ma ;)


Foot in the door. Aptitude. Ability. Hard Work. Graft. Putting the Hours in. Being flexible to new ideas and new paradigms and always being happy to take on new stuff and start again are ways you can keep in there.

I have had to 're-invent' myself completely three times in my career to be where I am now. There are plenty of people I used to work with that have retired already and more that are now supporting 'legacy' stuff as they were unwilling or unable to change their mindset and reinvent themselves. The world changes and nothing changes quicker than IT.

Which is why I love it so much. Every single day I work there is a challenge to be done. I've never been one to 'stand still' and take the easy option and do something limited that I know. I'm always learning and always moving forward.

Nothing to say that you can't do that - BrissyReds son, for instance, might have got a job as a SysAdmin. Learned that and then stopped dead. He'll be a bona-fide expert in that, but only that and if asked to move on or adapt then he may be able to do it, but I can't see the point of ever being a big fish in a small pond. If he got the job, became an expert and stopped then he'll be one of the many I've worked with now working on legacy stuff.
Re: Molly-Mae, Privilege & 'Hard Work'
« Reply #148 on: Yesterday at 09:16:54 am »
We should run a survey / poll that asks what you earn and then a scale from 1 to 10 of how hard you work.

That should resolve this debate...
Re: Molly-Mae, Privilege & 'Hard Work'
« Reply #149 on: Yesterday at 09:21:01 am »
Quote from: Fitzy. on Yesterday at 09:16:54 am
We should run a survey / poll that asks what you earn and then a scale from 1 to 10 of how hard you work.

That should resolve this debate...

:)

But there are plenty of people out there that don't equate earnings with success.

People who would rather do a great job, or help people or enjoy their job who see that as more important than money they could be earning not enjoying their job or helping people or doing a great job.


Money isn't everything.
Re: Molly-Mae, Privilege & 'Hard Work'
« Reply #150 on: Yesterday at 09:29:47 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 09:21:01 am
:)

But there are plenty of people out there that don't equate earnings with success.

People who would rather do a great job, or help people or enjoy their job who see that as more important than money they could be earning not enjoying their job or helping people or doing a great job.


Money isn't everything.

Theres also shitloads of people who earn a lot of money despite never doing an honest days work in their lives, for example the great majority of the fucking cabinet.
Re: Molly-Mae, Privilege & 'Hard Work'
« Reply #151 on: Yesterday at 09:43:57 am »
Quote from: Jm55 on Yesterday at 09:29:47 am
Theres also shitloads of people who earn a lot of money despite never doing an honest days work in their lives, for example the great majority of the fucking cabinet.

I think you can add a lot of politicians to that.

Re your post above a supportive family is probably the most important aspect of making the best of whatever talents you have. If you haven't got that, for instance if you're in the care system, everything is so much harder.

Re: Molly-Mae, Privilege & 'Hard Work'
« Reply #152 on: Yesterday at 09:46:34 am »
Quote from: Jm55 on Yesterday at 09:29:47 am
Theres also shitloads of people who earn a lot of money despite never doing an honest days work in their lives, for example the great majority of the fucking cabinet.

To have a rational discussion over the merits of hard work vs innate talent vs sheer luck of the draw we need to eliminate the outliers - being the son/daughter of Richard Branson or Jeff Bezos for example skews it completely.

That isn't to say that those people's offspring won't have worked hard but they have family money and connections beyond the norm so it simply isn't comparable.

Keeping it in the "middle class" or lower bracket would be more reasonable as the playing field, whilst still holding some imbalances, is level enough that a hard working person from a disadvantaged background (bad school, unstable home life etc) will be more successful than a lazy arse from an advantaged background 9 times out of 10.

Tepid will know from an educational stand point the data on achievement at higher education by those from disadvantaged backgrounds who have been driven and worked damn hard vs those who coasted into uni from a good school for example.

Unless you define success as being a multimillionaire playboy then a hell of a lot of the luck is either self generated (you have worked hard to become a top quality systems administrator for example and that has meant that someone you used to work for has recommended you for a job that opens up) or where it is innate (6 foot 2 by age 13 and able to hit the back of the net from all angles) it can be overcome by hard work (pretty sure Carragher has spoke before about how many more talented players than he was came through the academy, but how many put the hours in?
Re: Molly-Mae, Privilege & 'Hard Work'
« Reply #153 on: Yesterday at 11:41:33 am »
Quote from: Brissyred on Yesterday at 02:35:03 am
My son is a systems administrator, he has no 'talent' just hard work to get there and continual upskilling whilst he's there, stop learning for a couple of months and you're behind the eight ball, no talent needed tho', just diligence.


Diligence itself is a talent.
Re: Molly-Mae, Privilege & 'Hard Work'
« Reply #154 on: Yesterday at 12:42:51 pm »
Luck plays a huge part in life unfortunately, or luck as we know it. Thoughty2 did a great video on why luck beats hard work.

The luck of looks, the luck of being born the right or wrong colour (depending on where you live), the luck of your height, strength, health, the moment that you go to school, the schools you go to etc etc. One of our youth players in the early 90s was one of the best talents we've ever had - Ian Frodsham, he unluckily got a spinal tumour. Frane Selak has had an eventful life, he's nearly died 7 times (trains, planes, cars) also he's won the lottery, I guess he's very lucky in comparison to those that died in those accidents.

There's so many variables to life and that's what grates many people when someone like Molly Mae whatever she is makes a comment like that.

Remember my father telling me a story about his friend who owns a construction firm in London, he made his money by 'luck'. In his first month in the UK in the 70s, he took his paycheck from a mill in Bolton and was cajoled by his colleagues to hang out with them, to fit in, he succumbed to peer pressure and got drunk (against his religion), he got absolutely pillored by his father (he was only 18). When drunk he'd placed his entire months pay packet on a 7 horse acca. Every horse won.
Re: Molly-Mae, Privilege & 'Hard Work'
« Reply #155 on: Yesterday at 04:12:30 pm »
Quote from: Robinred on January 10, 2022, 10:51:23 pm
Of all the Brexit baddies out there, hes head and shoulders the one I could go to jail for harming, given the chance. He brings out dark and murderous thoughts in my old cranium.

If he had gone to our school, he wouldnt have sung SS marching songs, his flicking head would have been down the bog looking for blue goldfish.
Re: Molly-Mae, Privilege & 'Hard Work'
« Reply #156 on: Yesterday at 07:55:43 pm »
Influencer in chief, the revolting k kardashian now being sued for promoting a crypto scam with Floyd Mayweather.
Like they dont have enough money already, they still resort to fleecing their followers with a "pump and dump" scheme.
Re: Molly-Mae, Privilege & 'Hard Work'
« Reply #157 on: Yesterday at 10:27:20 pm »
One thing that's not been mentioned re: the luck angle, is the property market. With such wild housing prices all across the western world, and housing costs being by far the largest single cost in people's lives, it creates huge wealth disparities between people of equal professional talent and work ethic. When I started out in IT consultancy in 2000, some of my 22-23yo colleagues were already buying their first London house, with unconfessed loans from the Bank of Mum & Dad, of course. Those people are now posting Facebook snaps of their new Maserati while I, who have probably earned much more in salary over the past years (I've had a good career, with some luck! ) labour under the weight of a humongous mortgage. You could argue that foresight is a virtue, but it was a gamble either way, nothing to do with diligence or work ethic.
Re: Molly-Mae, Privilege & 'Hard Work'
« Reply #158 on: Today at 12:35:46 am »
Bizarre this one being given so much leg

Shes clearly pig ignorant thick child
Re: Molly-Mae, Privilege & 'Hard Work'
« Reply #159 on: Today at 05:09:37 am »
Quote from: the 92A on January 11, 2022, 10:02:48 pm
Why bring race into it, fuck all to do with her colour

I can promise you it does in a lot of quarters. She is white, has generational wealth apparently, therefore she is privileged, and should acknowledge that privilege.

https://twitter.com/search?q=molly%20mae%20white%20privilege&src=typed_query&f=live
