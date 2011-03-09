I personally find influencer culture mostly toxic and I think the reaction to Molly Maes interview is partly due to peoples general opinions towards these influencers. Firstly, Molly Mae is definitely a beneficiary of Pretty Privilege. She has been successful in exploiting an (ironically) ugly culture within social media where beauty succeeds over all, particularly with platforms such as Instagram which exist solely for image sharing. She was already reasonably successful on Instagram with a few thousand followers before going onto Love Island - a move which she has openly admitted was not to find love but to boost her profile and get her name out there. At the time she was on Love Island, I actually worked with an acquaintance of Mollys who said from the outset that the way she was behaving on TV was totally different to her actual character, Tommy Fury wasnt her type etc etc.



Since leaving Love Island she has been allowed to expand her profile by having brand deals thrown at her by fast fashion companies. Her following has increased and her lifestyle has almost become a benchmark for most, I know plenty who regularly post comparisons between Molly and themselves on social media, often begrudging how they dont have the same looks/style/lifestyle or that their own partner doesnt put in as much effort as Tommy does.



Thats where it gets really toxic. People start to compare themselves and their lives to a highlight reel of another person, who on the face of things wants for absolutely nothing. She will have days where she wakes up with a cracking headache, days where she feels down, shell experience sad days - but on Instagram, shell post a smiling selfie where her style conforms to social ideals. When its her Birthday, Tommy will often be sent packages of Balloons/decorations etc by sponsors and she will film them preaching about how fantastic her partner is - ordinary people will look at this with jealousy and even subconsciously compare that to their own partners efforts.



You then have people who work their actual arses off to provide for their families, who now see their own success as relative to that of an influencers highlight reel. People who work 40-50 hour weeks in low paid jobs just to put food on plates and a roof over heads for their family are heroes and achieving fantastically - but subconsciously theyre comparing themselves to someone who will wake up, get an Uber eats delivery, lounge around watching Netflix and take a few photos and get paid four times what a normal person would earn in a week for it.



Its partly down to envy Im sure, as who wouldnt want a life of luxury for minimum effort? But its a hard game to break in to and thats where most of the frustration is born from, Molly and the other influencers of her style reap the rewards of pretty privilege whilst others cant catch a break. Comments like this therefore cut deeper as subjectively the grind Molly claims to have put in is not as physically or mentally demanding as the graft put in by most just to put food on a table.