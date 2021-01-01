Poll

So. Pretty much every day if you see a BMW, Merc, Audi, Chelsea Tractor or the like.. It's going to be a shitshow.. Why is it?

People buy cars that are too big/more powerful than they can handle, which is why they drive like shite
People buy cars that make them feel special and their arrogance overflows into their driving which is why they drive like shite
People buy cars that reflect their driving ability which is why they drive like shite
People just think - wow! If I buy that then I can drive shite and it's awesome which is why they drive like shite
I like Chee.... CRIPES!! A BWM attempting to Rever.... SMASH!! CRASH!! WALLLLLLOOPPPPP!!!! AARRRGHHH!
« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Why are some types of cars driven so shitely?  (Read 151 times)

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,396
  • Asterisks baby!
Why are some types of cars driven so shitely?
« on: Yesterday at 11:16:54 pm »
Every fucking time I go out and there is some dickhead driving like a complete bellend with no respect for other road users, speeding like a twat, driving up your arse, swerving in front of you, forcing you to brake or speed up to avoid a crash, being unable to park, being unable to not hog the fucking road and being unable not to be an absolute fucking shithouse then 99% of the time it'll be a Jag or an Audi or a BMW or a Chelsea Tractor or a Porsche or suchlike.


Why are they so laughably shite at driving? Once you see the car, you immediately think 'Fuck me. What are these bastards going to do THIS time'
Logged
I like cats

Offline Jwils21

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,164
Re: Why are some types of cars driven so shitely?
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 11:22:15 pm »
Self-loving super important business types who have super important close of play meetings about finance and important business and such tend to drive those cars. They have to get to their appointments and meetings and golf and such like so get out of their way. You are not as important.

Also  cocky kids who have a £30,000 A-class or 1 series on finance to reflect their exceptional wealth (despite still living in their mas box room)
Logged
Alisson's our goalie, the best there is around

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,396
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Why are some types of cars driven so shitely?
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 11:23:39 pm »
Case in point today. Driving down a backroad which is a 20 and I'm driving at about 21ish as I know there are deffo going to be kids about.

A BMW 5 series? Is up my arse revving his twat engine and backing off and zooming up and weaving from side to side, occasionally going for an overtake (Despite oncoming traffic) and when the road is clear for about 5 seconds, he drops 3 gears and zooms past me reaching what seemed like 50 or 60 before slamming on and skidding manically at the roundabout before handbraking it around and zooming up the hill over the railway line (Narrowly missing a family that were til then attempting to cross to get to the shops)
Logged
I like cats

Offline Jwils21

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,164
Re: Why are some types of cars driven so shitely?
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 11:26:02 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 11:23:39 pm
Case in point today. Driving down a backroad which is a 20 and I'm driving at about 21ish as I know there are deffo going to be kids about.

A BMW 5 series? Is up my arse revving his twat engine and backing off and zooming up and weaving from side to side, occasionally going for an overtake (Despite oncoming traffic) and when the road is clear for about 5 seconds, he drops 3 gears and zooms past me reaching what seemed like 50 or 60 before slamming on and skidding manically at the roundabout before handbraking it around and zooming up the hill over the railway line (Narrowly missing a family that were til then attempting to cross to get to the shops)

Latest odds from SkyBet:

Drug Dealer - 15/2
Finance Professional - 2/1
Very small man - 1/600
Logged
Alisson's our goalie, the best there is around

Offline Tesco tearaway

  • Would just LUUUUUUURVE to 'swipe your clubcard', ooooooh matron!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,999
  • *NoVoid-19
Re: Why are some types of cars driven so shitely?
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 11:37:40 pm »
I was driving down the dock road today and there was an Audi in front of me.
Some times it was in the same lane as me, then sometimes it seemed to lurch across into the other lane.
We both pulled up at the red lights. I looked across at him with a wtf? look on my face.
He 'wound' his window down at the same time as me, and said "I'm sorry about that standard of driving."
Well I was so shocked by his admission I almost dropped my can of Stella and my spliff!
Logged
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on March  8, 2021, 09:31:11 pm
If your moral compass is Piers Moron then I ask you to think whether someone who oversaw illegal phone hacking and published fake pictures depicting War Crimes is an appropriate person to look up to. In fact, I'd suggest you're a bit of a c*nt.

Offline Sarge

  • Fine with being a Fucker. He's a lovable rouge
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,694
  • Ahh Ha!!
Re: Why are some types of cars driven so shitely?
« Reply #5 on: Today at 01:09:23 am »
BMW, that is all.
Logged
If you dont stand for something you will fall for anything.

Online Joff

  • WE GO AGAIN. Has also officially given up.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,775
Re: Why are some types of cars driven so shitely?
« Reply #6 on: Today at 06:57:07 am »
Logged
Yum.

Offline I've been a good boy.

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it." Loves a good set of open flaps.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,758
Re: Why are some types of cars driven so shitely?
« Reply #7 on: Today at 07:22:10 am »
Higher spec VW Golf's. Usually with a private number plate and loud engine that's overcompensating for something
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 