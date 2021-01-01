Every fucking time I go out and there is some dickhead driving like a complete bellend with no respect for other road users, speeding like a twat, driving up your arse, swerving in front of you, forcing you to brake or speed up to avoid a crash, being unable to park, being unable to not hog the fucking road and being unable not to be an absolute fucking shithouse then 99% of the time it'll be a Jag or an Audi or a BMW or a Chelsea Tractor or a Porsche or suchlike.





Why are they so laughably shite at driving? Once you see the car, you immediately think 'Fuck me. What are these bastards going to do THIS time'

