« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 12 13 14 15 16 [17] 18   Go Down

Author Topic: FA Cup/Premier League fixtures 07 - 12 January  (Read 14339 times)

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,533
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FA Cup/Premier League fixtures 07 - 12 January
« Reply #640 on: Today at 09:09:24 pm »
I actually agree with that. No idea why they spent so long looking at other stuff.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Online gerrardisgod

  • has all his sisters with him.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,463
  • Anal Dirge Prat
Re: FA Cup/Premier League fixtures 07 - 12 January
« Reply #641 on: Today at 09:09:27 pm »
They werent even looking at that block, originally :lmao

Just absolutely desperate not to give it.
Logged
AHA!

Online stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,389
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: FA Cup/Premier League fixtures 07 - 12 January
« Reply #642 on: Today at 09:09:38 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 09:06:26 pm
Our under 23's were better than this game.  ;D

I was thinking the same.
Logged
#JFT97

Online smicer07

  • Negative, miserable sod!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,823
Re: FA Cup/Premier League fixtures 07 - 12 January
« Reply #643 on: Today at 09:09:44 pm »
Just stood his ground. No foul.
Logged

Online Red_Rich

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,778
  • Fan since Liverpool 5 Stoke 3 in 1976
Re: FA Cup/Premier League fixtures 07 - 12 January
« Reply #644 on: Today at 09:09:51 pm »
Doing their best to rule it out. Every possibility.
Logged
Quote from: markmywords on December 17, 2020, 10:29:41 am
United used to win titles on easy street, time for us to take over that real estate

Online Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,902
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: FA Cup/Premier League fixtures 07 - 12 January
« Reply #645 on: Today at 09:09:53 pm »
God they tried hard.
Logged
Scepticism is the chastity of the intellect.

Online thegoodfella

  • makes reindeer pizza
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,933
  • ...siempre es posible
Re: FA Cup/Premier League fixtures 07 - 12 January
« Reply #646 on: Today at 09:10:00 pm »
Haha a bunch of wankers the VAR staff.
Logged

Online HeartAndSoul

  • OneWillBurn
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,645
  • RedOrDead
Re: FA Cup/Premier League fixtures 07 - 12 January
« Reply #647 on: Today at 09:10:04 pm »
Wait why didnt they check the block first?
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,369
Re: FA Cup/Premier League fixtures 07 - 12 January
« Reply #648 on: Today at 09:10:13 pm »
I take it there will be a penalty against the Mancs when slabhead is back and wrestles players to the ground on every corner?
Logged

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,450
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: FA Cup/Premier League fixtures 07 - 12 January
« Reply #649 on: Today at 09:10:16 pm »
Oliver literally letting the Mancs kick Villa up and down the pitch.

This game is as bent as they come.
Logged
I like cats

Online A-Bomb

  • Garlic Butter Coming. Isnt as good as Divock Origi. Can we sell him?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,277
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FA Cup/Premier League fixtures 07 - 12 January
« Reply #650 on: Today at 09:10:23 pm »
Why was that disallowed? I'm confused...
Logged

Online Father Ted

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,412
Re: FA Cup/Premier League fixtures 07 - 12 January
« Reply #651 on: Today at 09:10:24 pm »
'Bruno' should be fucking off by now. Two clear yellow card offences.
Logged

Online rawcusk8

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,543
Re: FA Cup/Premier League fixtures 07 - 12 January
« Reply #652 on: Today at 09:10:24 pm »
:lmao does he have to move out of the way? What an absolute load of bollocks, you look for long enough you will eventually find something that you want to rule out the goal for.
Logged
If you even dream of beating me you'd better wake up and apologize. - muhammad ali

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 92,387
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: FA Cup/Premier League fixtures 07 - 12 January
« Reply #653 on: Today at 09:10:29 pm »
To be honest Id rather play United in a later round anyway!
Logged

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,533
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FA Cup/Premier League fixtures 07 - 12 January
« Reply #654 on: Today at 09:10:32 pm »
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 09:09:44 pm
Just stood his ground. No foul.

It's not about whether it was a foul. He was offside and interfered.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Offline Caligula?

  • Mr Negativity here, Im worried about... Everything. In no danger of saying anything positive about anyone or anything any time soon.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,667
  • SPQR
Re: FA Cup/Premier League fixtures 07 - 12 January
« Reply #655 on: Today at 09:10:34 pm »
Absolute joke  :lmao

And to think 2-3 years ago Oliver was touted as the best referee in England. We'd absolutely never get that decision.
Logged

Online stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,389
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: FA Cup/Premier League fixtures 07 - 12 January
« Reply #656 on: Today at 09:10:40 pm »
Fernandes with his 2nd yellow card offence but gets away with both. McGinn should have seen yellow too.
Logged
#JFT97

Online OkieRedman

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,854
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FA Cup/Premier League fixtures 07 - 12 January
« Reply #657 on: Today at 09:11:00 pm »
Give that shit, yet Alisson gets mugged every match and never gets anything.  :no
Logged

Online 67CherryRed

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 971
Re: FA Cup/Premier League fixtures 07 - 12 January
« Reply #658 on: Today at 09:11:05 pm »
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 09:09:44 pm
Just stood his ground. No foul.
But he was offside.
Logged

Online a little break

  • Tonyign0r35u
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,870
  • YNWA
Re: FA Cup/Premier League fixtures 07 - 12 January
« Reply #659 on: Today at 09:11:21 pm »
You can imagine how giddy they were when they finally spotted. the block cause the 35 slow mo's trying to see a touch wasnt working.
Logged

Online smicer07

  • Negative, miserable sod!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,823
Re: FA Cup/Premier League fixtures 07 - 12 January
« Reply #660 on: Today at 09:11:21 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 09:10:32 pm
It's not about whether it was a foul. He was offside and interfered.

What on earth are you on about?
Logged

Online Jshooters

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,909
  • Occasionally inspirational
Re: FA Cup/Premier League fixtures 07 - 12 January
« Reply #661 on: Today at 09:11:30 pm »
Quote from: 67CherryRed on Today at 09:09:21 pm
Absolutely blatant foul there, I don't think anyone can deny that. Amazed it took them so long.

Of course youd say that
Logged
Believer

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,450
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: FA Cup/Premier League fixtures 07 - 12 January
« Reply #662 on: Today at 09:11:33 pm »
Fucking Oliver.

Used to think he was a decent ref. Might as well stick a Manc shirt on today
Logged
I like cats

Online stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,389
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: FA Cup/Premier League fixtures 07 - 12 January
« Reply #663 on: Today at 09:11:34 pm »
Quote from: A-Bomb on Today at 09:10:23 pm
Why was that disallowed? I'm confused...

They were just delaying until the brown envelope was handed over.
Logged
#JFT97

Online rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,439
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: FA Cup/Premier League fixtures 07 - 12 January
« Reply #664 on: Today at 09:11:47 pm »
Unbelievable

Can we chalk it off for this?

No

Try this
Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,898
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FA Cup/Premier League fixtures 07 - 12 January
« Reply #665 on: Today at 09:11:50 pm »
Villa get done by officials nearly every time they play these, remember Fernandes getting a pen for treading on a Villa defender the other year?
Logged

Online rawcusk8

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,543
Re: FA Cup/Premier League fixtures 07 - 12 January
« Reply #666 on: Today at 09:11:50 pm »
Quote from: 67CherryRed on Today at 09:11:05 pm
But he was offside.
Not if Watkins didnt touch it which they couldnt prove that he did
Logged
If you even dream of beating me you'd better wake up and apologize. - muhammad ali

Online John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,749
Re: FA Cup/Premier League fixtures 07 - 12 January
« Reply #667 on: Today at 09:11:51 pm »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Today at 09:09:27 pm
They werent even looking at that block, originally :lmao

Just absolutely desperate not to give it.
Exactly this.
Logged

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,533
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FA Cup/Premier League fixtures 07 - 12 January
« Reply #668 on: Today at 09:11:58 pm »
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 09:11:21 pm
What on earth are you on about?

The reason the goal was disallowed was for offside, not a foul.

No need to be so confrontational.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Online Gods_Left_Boot

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,537
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FA Cup/Premier League fixtures 07 - 12 January
« Reply #669 on: Today at 09:12:07 pm »
It doesn't have to be a foul, the Villa player in offside position interferes with Cavani. It's like an offside player standing in the goalkeeper's line of sight, same concept.
Logged
September 12, 2012:Truth today, justice tomorrow.

Oliver Kay ‏@OliverKayTimes
Those who've campaigned for the truth on Hillsborough were once a suppressed minority. Now the minority are those left clinging to the lies.

My idea was to build Liverpool into a bastion of invincibility. Napoleon had that idea. He wanted to conquer the bloody world.

Online 67CherryRed

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 971
Re: FA Cup/Premier League fixtures 07 - 12 January
« Reply #670 on: Today at 09:12:20 pm »
Quote from: Jshooters on Today at 09:11:30 pm
Of course youd say that
Ok, and why's that?
Logged

Online Medellin

  • Self-confessed daft meff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,626
  • Sound
Re: FA Cup/Premier League fixtures 07 - 12 January
« Reply #671 on: Today at 09:12:20 pm »
Var seemed desperate to rule that Villa goal out somehow
Logged
Support the team,Trust & Believe.

Online RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,142
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FA Cup/Premier League fixtures 07 - 12 January
« Reply #672 on: Today at 09:12:21 pm »
United press is so haphazard, their is no trigger, it's like watching a bunch of 6 year olds chasing the ball. ;D

How the fuck has Shaw not been booked in this half.
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,450
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: FA Cup/Premier League fixtures 07 - 12 January
« Reply #673 on: Today at 09:12:23 pm »
Since it's Gerrard, I'm really hoping that he thinks 'Fuck the cup' and tells his players to launch these arseholes on every challenge.
Logged
I like cats

Online smicer07

  • Negative, miserable sod!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,823
Re: FA Cup/Premier League fixtures 07 - 12 January
« Reply #674 on: Today at 09:12:44 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 09:11:58 pm
The reason the goal was disallowed was for offside, not a foul.

No need to be so confrontational.

But Watkins didn't touch it? Or at least it wasn't clear and obvious at all.
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,369
Re: FA Cup/Premier League fixtures 07 - 12 January
« Reply #675 on: Today at 09:12:45 pm »
Quote from: 67CherryRed on Today at 09:11:05 pm
But he was offside.

Its legal to be stood in an offside position, so just standing still isn't an offence?
Logged

Online Funky_Gibbons

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,453
  • Follow the gourd
Re: FA Cup/Premier League fixtures 07 - 12 January
« Reply #676 on: Today at 09:13:06 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 09:11:58 pm
The reason the goal was disallowed was for offside, not a foul.

No need to be so confrontational.
What offside?
Logged
"And there are red and white scarves of Liverpool, and red and white bobble hats of Liverpool, and red and white rosettes of Liverpool, and nothing else. And the sun shines now."

Online thegoodfella

  • makes reindeer pizza
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,933
  • ...siempre es posible
Re: FA Cup/Premier League fixtures 07 - 12 January
« Reply #677 on: Today at 09:13:14 pm »
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 09:11:47 pm
Unbelievable

Can we chalk it off for this?

No

Try this

If they were checking for possible offside or handball, can they switch to the obstruction? Oliver had seen that and let it go.
Logged

Online 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,812
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: FA Cup/Premier League fixtures 07 - 12 January
« Reply #678 on: Today at 09:13:16 pm »
Is it 1-1 yet?
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Online 67CherryRed

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 971
Re: FA Cup/Premier League fixtures 07 - 12 January
« Reply #679 on: Today at 09:13:17 pm »
Quote from: rawcusk8 on Today at 09:11:50 pm
Not if Watkins didnt touch it which they couldnt prove that he did
Ramsey, I mean. He was offside and got in Cavani's way.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 12 13 14 15 16 [17] 18   Go Up
« previous next »
 