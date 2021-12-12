« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: FA Cup/Premier League fixtures 07 - 12 January  (Read 271 times)

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,157
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
FA Cup/Premier League fixtures 07 - 12 January
« on: Yesterday at 03:20:00 pm »
FA Cup third round weekend with loads of dickheads using 'cupset' and 'giant-killing' when someone like Charlton beat Norwich reserves. Can't wait.

FA CUP

FRIDAY 7TH JANUARY

Swindon Town v Manchester City 20:00 ITV

SATURDAY 8TH JANUARY

Mansfield Town v Middlesbrough 12:15

The following games all kick off at 12:30
Bristol City v Fulham
Burnley v Huddersfield Town
Coventry City v Derby County
Hartlepool United v Blackpool

Millwall v Crystal Palace 12:45 ITV

The following games all kick off at 15:00
Barnsley v Barrow
Boreham Wood v AFC Wimbledon
Kidderminster Harriers v Reading
Leicester City v Watford
Newcastle United v Cambridge United
Peterborough United v Bristol Rovers
Port Vale v Brentford
Queens Park Rangers v Rotherham United
West Bromwich Albion v Brighton & Hove Albion
Wigan Athletic v Blackburn Rovers

The following games all kick off at 17:30
Birmingham City v Plymouth Argyle
Chelsea v Chesterfield BBC red button/iPlayer/Online
Hull City v Everton BBC One/iPlayer/Online
Swansea City v Southampton BBC one Wales/iPlayer/Online

Yeovil Town v AFC Bournemouth 17:45 BBC iPlayer/Online

SUNDAY 9TH JANUARY

Luton Town v Harrogate Town 12:30

The following games all kick off at 14:00
Cardiff City v Preston North End S4C
Charlton Athletic v Norwich City
Liverpool v Shrewsbury Town
Stoke City v Leyton Orient
Tottenham Hotspur v Morecambe
West Ham United v Leeds United ITV
Wolverhampton Wanderers v Sheffield United

Nottingham Forest v Arsenal 17:10 ITV

MONDAY 10TH JANUARY

Manchester United v Aston Villa 19:55 BBC One/iPlayer/Online


PREMIER LEAGUE

TUESDAY 11TH JANUARY

Southampton v Brentford 19:45
Everton v Leicester City 20:00 Sky Sports

WEDNESDAY 12TH JANUARY

West Ham United v Norwich City 19:45
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,736
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: FA Cup/Premier League fixtures 07 - 12 January
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 10:11:58 pm »
.



FA Cup matches being shown live on UK TV : www.live-footballontv.com/live-fa-cup-football-on-tv.html (& www.live-footballontv.com)

FA Cup matches being shown live on TV around the world (+ great for IPTV etc) : www.livesoccertv.com/competitions/england/fa-cup


60+ Stream sites & match highlights sites + more info for the 2021/22 season : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.0

^ aka the pinned 'Some useful info for following the football + TV, Streams, & Highlights etc' thread in the 'General Football and Sport' section of RAWK.


For live scores, team line-ups, fixtures & results, tables, in-game comms, info, stats and more... : www.flashscore.co.uk/football/england/premier-league

Goal Videos (and other incidents, saves, skills, red cards etc) often appear here minutes after being scored : www.reddit.com/r/soccer/new & https://twitter.com


www.thefa.com/competitions/thefacup : https://twitter.com/EmiratesFACup : https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2021%E2%80%9322_FA_Cup : www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,207
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: FA Cup/Premier League fixtures 07 - 12 January
« Reply #2 on: Today at 02:06:55 am »
I reckon Albion will win their game
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Online scouseman

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,351
  • aspiring mod of RAWK
Re: FA Cup/Premier League fixtures 07 - 12 January
« Reply #3 on: Today at 12:49:36 pm »
Thanks for doing the thread @OnlineBarneylfc∗
Logged

Online Dougle

  • and the bleu cat!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,296
Re: FA Cup/Premier League fixtures 07 - 12 January
« Reply #4 on: Today at 01:37:33 pm »
West Ham v Leeds .....  Be a bit of fun ?
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 