Liverpool FC has released the following away ticket details for the Premier League fixture against Crystal Palace on Sunday January 23.Location: Selhurst ParkKick-off: 2pm GMTAllocation: 2864Supporters wishing to purchase tickets for this fixture should be aware that Crystal Palace will be operating a zero-tolerance policy on standing within the first five rows of all areas.Disabled allocation28 wheelchair bays with associated personal assistants. Ambulant seating is also available. Visit the Accessibility Hub for full sale details.This is a reduction of one compared to allocation we received in the 2019-20 season. Crystal Palace have confirmed that the reduction is due to extra stewarding requirements to ensure that the wheelchair area is kept clear of other supporters who have been congregating around the bays.PricesAdult: £30Over 65 (65+): £20Full-time student: £20Young adult (18-21): £20Juniors (under 17): £16Within the allocation are a number of restricted view and severely restricted view tickets, which are reduced by £2 for adults and £1 for concessions.Supporters in possession of concessionary tickets may be asked to provide proof of DOB at the turnstiles before entry is allowed.Ticket salesTickets will be available to season ticket holders and official Members ONLINE based on Premier League away fixtures recorded during seasons 2018-19 or 2019-20.Please only buy tickets if you plan on attending the game - tickets are strictly non-transferable and tickets purchased for away games ARE NOT available to 'distribute' to other supporters.First sale: 14 or more games. From 8.15am GMT on Monday January 10 until 12.45pm on Tuesday January 11.First sale status: Guaranteed - one ticket per qualifying supporter, up to a maximum of 10 tickets per booking.Second sale: 13 or more games. From 1pm until 1.45pm on Tuesday January 11.Second sale status: NOT guaranteed - first come, first served basis. One ticket per qualifying supporter, up to a maximum of four tickets per booking.Third sale: 12 or more games. From 2pm until 2.45pm on Tuesday January 11.Third sale status: NOT guaranteed - first come first served basis. One ticket per qualifying supporter, up to a maximum of four tickets per booking.Fourth sale: 11 or more games. From 3pm on Tuesday January 11.Fourth sale status: NOT guaranteed - first come first served basis. One ticket per qualifying supporter, up to a maximum of four tickets per booking.Hospitality MembersSir Kenny Dalglish Box holders, Premium Level and Centenary Club members should contact the Hospitality Department on 0151 264 2222, option 2.Supporters not in possession of a ticket are urged not to travel.Ticket creditsAs previously stated, tickets purchased this season will not be used as credits in future seasons. This policy is still in place and will not be changed this season.Due to the ongoing pandemic, we do not want supporters to feel obliged to attend matches when they do not feel comfortable doing so.