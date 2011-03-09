We dont need to be almost perfect, we need to be on course for 90 points. Which is doable. Weve only got ourselves to blame for not being this season. Twice weve allowed teams to come back from 2-0 down and weve lost leads numerous other times. If wed played the game state as well as we should be doing, wed be well in this title race still.



That said, City are ruining the league by making very good use of their limitless resources.



But the problem is that 90 points should be seen as an elite season, not the bare minimum for a title challenge.Prior to Klopp joining, no Liverpool side in history had managed the equivalent to 90 points over a 38 game season (converting to 3 points for a win and then using PPG for 42 game seasons), and only 5 teams in history had managed it (and four of those only managed 90 or 91 points).Every great Liverpool side dropped points against teams that they 'should have beaten' and drew games when they had the lead, and that was the same for Ferguson's United teams and Wenger's Arsenal teams as well. City under Guardiola have altered the mindset of fans and pundits to suddenly see things as 'normal' which were previously unheard of, and suddenly the pressure to not drop points is at levels never seen previously.If City had done this using fair methods then that would be one thing, but it's more equivalent to criticising Usain Bolt for only running 9.6 seconds when someone drugged up to the eyeballs comes along and starts running 9.3 seconds.Looking at strength of schedule rather than simple PPG we are still on course for a very good points total (high 80's or possibly 90) and our underlying stats for the season looking at XG+ and XG- are fantastic, so I refuse to look at this season and this team as being in any way a disappointment so far.Ultimately I agree with the numb comments, and if City do go on to put up another mid-90s points total then hopefully we can win the PL or one of the domestic cups to at least give us cause for real celebration at the end of the season. I also hope that in those circumstances some pundits would actually have the awareness and balls to call out City for what they have done (and what the PL have allowed to be done) to the competitiveness of the league, but instead I assume that they'll just gush over Guardiola and his amazing ability to use a billion pound squad to play without a recognized number 9 (despite having one in Jesus that he refuses to play there).