Poll

Best Simpsons Episode. Season Four

Kamp Krusty (A D changes to a B so easily, you just got greedy)
5 (6.8%)
A Streetcar Named Marge (I am Apu Nahasapeemapetilon. I play Steve.)
2 (2.7%)
Homer the Heretic (Please do not offer my god a peanut)
7 (9.6%)
Lisa The Beauty Queen (Hey there, blimpy boy. Flying through the air so fancy free)
2 (2.7%)
Treehouse of Horror 3 (The doll's trying to kill me and the toasters been laughing at me)
0 (0%)
Itchy & Scratchy: The Movie (You broke Grampa's teeth, he gets to break yours)
5 (6.8%)
Marge Gets a Job (You don't have to sue me to get my pants off)
0 (0%)
New Kid on the Block (Did these sound like the actions of a man who had "all he could eat"?)
1 (1.4%)
Mr Plow (Call Mr Plow, that's my name, that name again is Mr Plow!)
11 (15.1%)
Lisa's First Word (I think his name is Mother Shabubu now)
1 (1.4%)
Homer's Triple Bypass (If it isn't my old friend Mr McGreg, with a leg for an arm and an arm for a leg)
2 (2.7%)
Marge vs the Monorail (Batman's a scientist)
13 (17.8%)
Selma's Choice (The legend of the dog faced woman!)
1 (1.4%)
Brother From the Same Planet (Here are some words that rhyme with Corey: gory, story, allegory)
1 (1.4%)
I Love Lisa (I choo-choo choose you)
2 (2.7%)
Duffless (Some very good beer I purchased with a fake ID. My name was Brian McGee)
2 (2.7%)
Last Exit to Springfield (Dental Plan! Lisa needs braces)
12 (16.4%)
So it's come to this, a Simpson's clip show (You talk better than you fool)
0 (0%)
The Front (Grampa, how did you take off your underwear without taking off your pants?)
2 (2.7%)
Whacking Day (I love the sexy slither of a lady snake)
4 (5.5%)
Marge in Chains (Replace "kinda" with "repeatedly," and replace "dog" with "son.")
0 (0%)
Krusty Gets Kancelled (The old gray mare she ain't what she used to be)
0 (0%)

Total Members Voted: 17

Voting closes: January 10, 2022, 08:29:07 pm

Author Topic: Best Simpsons Episode - Season 4 Poll

Best Simpsons Episode - Season 4 Poll
« on: Yesterday at 08:29:07 pm »
Well now we are really ramping up the quality with season four of The Simpsons, its time to decide which was the best episode!

Season One - https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=351126.0 we had wins for Crepes of Wrath and Krusty Gets Busted, with no votes for the poor babysitter bandit in Some Enchanted Evening.

Season Two - https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=351147.0 with five votes a piece we had a close run thing, eventually being won by Bart The Daredevil and One Fish, Two Fish, Blowfish, Bluefish, with three episodes getting the famous nil points.

Season Three - https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=351172.0 we had a runaway winner with Homer At The Bat (contender for GOAT?) followed up by Flaming Moes. Four episodes got no love this time round, with Barts Friend Falls in Love, Dog of Death, Saturdays of Thunder and Treehouse of Horror 2 being rejected. Ha-ha.

So you know what to do. Five votes each but you don't have to use them all. Leave your comments below or I may lose interest before this all finishes ;D
Quote from: Lewis Hamiltons #1 baubles on December 22, 2021, 02:43:10 pm
I'm not vaccinated against covid and ... I don't wear masks.

Re: Best Simpsons Episode - Season 4 Poll
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 08:32:54 pm »
ha ha legend of the dog faced woman! Oh that's good :D
Re: Best Simpsons Episode - Season 4 Poll
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 08:35:42 pm »
Marge vs The Monorail and I Love Lisa are two bankers, maybe even Lisas First Word as Im a sucker for a flashback Simpsons episode. Ill think on the others.

Oh shit, yeah, Last Exit To Springfield is a banker too.
Re: Best Simpsons Episode - Season 4 Poll
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 08:52:42 pm »
5 isnt enough!  I missed monorail off!

Mr Plow a classic, as is a streetcar named Marge
Re: Best Simpsons Episode - Season 4 Poll
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 08:59:57 pm »
Last Exit To Springfield is my favourite episode with Marge vs the Monorail just behind. I Love Lisa is great too.

My other votes went to Homer's Triple Bypass (got to give Dr Nick some love ;D ) and Brother From the Same Planet.

Homer: What am I supposed to do!
Homer's Brain: Pick up Bart! Pick up Bart!
Homer: "Pick a bar?" What the hell is "pick a bar?"
...
Bigger Brother employee: And what are your reasons for wanting a little brother?
Homer's brain: Don't say revenge, don't say revenge!
Homer: Eh... revenge?
Homer's brain: That's it, I'm gettin' outta here!
...
Homer: I love you Pepsi.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 09:08:11 pm by JerseyKloppite »
Re: Best Simpsons Episode - Season 4 Poll
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 09:05:12 pm »
That's right. I did the Iggy.
Re: Best Simpsons Episode - Season 4 Poll
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 09:24:15 pm »
Let's get the basics out of the way first: Last Exit is the greatest comedy episode in the history of television, so that's taken care of.

Monorail, Heretic, Mr. Plow and Kamp Krusty is the rest of my top 5.
Re: Best Simpsons Episode - Season 4 Poll
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 09:30:00 pm »
Now I wish I'd voted Last Exit to Springfield, if only it was a poll with changeable results :lmao
Re: Best Simpsons Episode - Season 4 Poll
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 09:38:21 pm »
Hot damn that's a difficult choice!

Quote from: Gods_Left_Boot on Yesterday at 09:24:15 pm
Let's get the basics out of the way first: Last Exit is the greatest comedy episode in the history of television, so that's taken care of.

Monorail, Heretic, Mr. Plow and Kamp Krusty is the rest of my top 5.

Went with this along with whacking day instead kamp in the end ...
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 09:39:54 pm by bryanod »
Re: Best Simpsons Episode - Season 4 Poll
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 09:43:26 pm »
Last Exit is great as is the wonderful Mr Plow episode.

But for me it has to be Marge vs the Monorail.
Re: Best Simpsons Episode - Season 4 Poll
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 09:52:41 pm »
Quote from: Gods_Left_Boot on Yesterday at 09:24:15 pm
Let's get the basics out of the way first: Last Exit is the greatest comedy episode in the history of television, so that's taken care of.

Monorail, Heretic, Mr. Plow and Kamp Krusty is the rest of my top 5.

Homer the Heretic is one my favourite, if not absolute favourite Simpsons episode, absolutely love it and the Jesus/blue car parable is one of the best jokes they've ever done. Agree with the Monorail and Last Exit to Springfield shouts as well. After those, it could half a dozen others really, getting really difficult to choose thse last two polls!
Re: Best Simpsons Episode - Season 4 Poll
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 10:11:26 pm »
Re: Best Simpsons Episode - Season 4 Poll
« Reply #12 on: Today at 12:11:11 am »
For all the love Last Exit is getting, it's only two people's votes away from not even getting through!
Re: Best Simpsons Episode - Season 4 Poll
« Reply #13 on: Today at 04:16:22 am »
So hard, this one. Dental Plan was an automatic choice, and monorail, but really any of them are worthy. I immediately regretted not selecting Brother from the Same Planet.

Homer the Heretic (Please do not offer my god a peanut)
Mr Plow (Call Mr Plow, that's my name, that name again is Mr Plow!)
Marge vs the Monorail (Batman's a scientist)
I Love Lisa (I choo-choo choose you)
Last Exit to Springfield (Dental Plan! Lisa needs braces)
Re: Best Simpsons Episode - Season 4 Poll
« Reply #14 on: Today at 05:14:02 am »
If Marge vs the Monorail doesn't win, I'm accusing Jake of rigging the polls!
