Last Exit To Springfield is my favourite episode with Marge vs the Monorail just behind. I Love Lisa is great too.My other votes went to Homer's Triple Bypass (got to give Dr Nick some love) and Brother From the Same Planet.Homer: What am I supposed to do!Homer's Brain: Pick up Bart! Pick up Bart!Homer: "Pick a bar?" What the hell is "pick a bar?"...Bigger Brother employee: And what are your reasons for wanting a little brother?Homer's brain: Don't say revenge, don't say revenge!Homer: Eh... revenge?Homer's brain: That's it, I'm gettin' outta here!...Homer: I love you Pepsi.