Best Simpsons Episode. Season Four
Kamp Krusty (A D changes to a B so easily, you just got greedy)
-
5
A Streetcar Named Marge (I am Apu Nahasapeemapetilon. I play Steve.)
-
2
Homer the Heretic (Please do not offer my god a peanut)
-
7
Lisa The Beauty Queen (Hey there, blimpy boy. Flying through the air so fancy free)
-
2
Treehouse of Horror 3 (The doll's trying to kill me and the toasters been laughing at me)
0
Itchy & Scratchy: The Movie (You broke Grampa's teeth, he gets to break yours)
-
5
Marge Gets a Job (You don't have to sue me to get my pants off)
0
New Kid on the Block (Did these sound like the actions of a man who had "all he could eat"?)
-
1
Mr Plow (Call Mr Plow, that's my name, that name again is Mr Plow!)
-
11
Lisa's First Word (I think his name is Mother Shabubu now)
-
1
Homer's Triple Bypass (If it isn't my old friend Mr McGreg, with a leg for an arm and an arm for a leg)
-
2
Marge vs the Monorail (Batman's a scientist)
-
13
Selma's Choice (The legend of the dog faced woman!)
-
1
Brother From the Same Planet (Here are some words that rhyme with Corey: gory, story, allegory)
-
1
I Love Lisa (I choo-choo choose you)
-
2
Duffless (Some very good beer I purchased with a fake ID. My name was Brian McGee)
-
2
Last Exit to Springfield (Dental Plan! Lisa needs braces)
-
12
So it's come to this, a Simpson's clip show (You talk better than you fool)
0
The Front (Grampa, how did you take off your underwear without taking off your pants?)
-
2
Whacking Day (I love the sexy slither of a lady snake)
-
4
Marge in Chains (Replace "kinda" with "repeatedly," and replace "dog" with "son.")
0
Krusty Gets Kancelled (The old gray mare she ain't what she used to be)
0
