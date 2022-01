Well now we are really ramping up the quality with season four of The Simpsons, its time to decide which was the best episode!Season One - https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=351126.0 we had wins for Crepes of Wrath and Krusty Gets Busted, with no votes for the poor babysitter bandit in Some Enchanted Evening.Season Two - https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=351147.0 with five votes a piece we had a close run thing, eventually being won by Bart The Daredevil and One Fish, Two Fish, Blowfish, Bluefish, with three episodes getting the famous nil points.Season Three - https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=351172.0 we had a runaway winner with Homer At The Bat (contender for GOAT?) followed up by Flaming Moes. Four episodes got no love this time round, with Barts Friend Falls in Love, Dog of Death, Saturdays of Thunder and Treehouse of Horror 2 being rejected. Ha-ha.So you know what to do. Five votes each but you don't have to use them all. Leave your comments below or I may lose interest before this all finishes