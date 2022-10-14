Has any of our folks on here been to Iceland (the country, not the shop!)
I'm looking to take myself off just after Chrimbo, probably the first week in January, just somewhere on my own to chill out.
I know it sounds anti-social, but don't want somewhere with families and screeching kids, just somewhere to sit off, have a drink, read a book or go for a little mooch and find a bar. They have just started flights from Liverpool to Reykjavik for a decent price, but the only thing putting me off is the lack of daylight over there.
We went to Iceland in early November. The amount of daylight can certainly put some people off. January 1st sees the sun rising at 11:19am and setting again at 15:43pm. If the weather isn't good it can feel bleak. Mind you, I'd love to be there in the snow. We hoped to see the Northern Lights but it was mostly overcast when we were there.
I remember our flights being cheap too, but that's the only thing cheap if you go to Iceland. It's hellishly expensive. A pint of lager routinely cost £10. Fish, chips and a pint of beer each in our hotel was £80.
I'd love to go back, but unless you take thousands of pounds it's hard to do the excursions you need to go on to really see the place. A fridge magnet for my mum was a tenner.
We did find a place that does the soup in a bread bowl. It's called Svarta Kaffid. https://www.facebook.com/svartakaffid
That was a nice little place where you can get basic stuff, but I wouldn't call that cheap either.
I agree with Rhi that's it's not the kind of place to go and just have drinks in bars. Well, not unless you are ok with the pricing. Apart from the cost and the lack of daylight at that time of year, Iceland is amazing though.