Awesome, sure you'll have a great time!



I just got back from there about 3 weeks ago.



We did Capetown, George, Kynsna, Johannesburg, Kruger.



What part of Kruger are you staying at?



Also while in Plett please be aware there have been some shark attacks and that about 12 great whites have been spotted circling the area.



Cheers, man. I'd read about that poor woman getting snatched in waist-high water. No way I'm going in the sea! Alll of our Airbnbs have pools so I'll get my time in the water there!For Kruger we're largely staying in the southern half. Nights in Lower Sabie, Skukuza and Satara. We did similar last time and saw almost everything we wanted to see. Missed out on the African Wild Dogs so it'd be good to see a pack of them if possible! I love the self-drive element of the SanParks - the freedom to take a left or a right, visit a small watering hole, that sort of thing. It's great, isn't it!