Holidays 2022 - what are you doing this year?

Re: Holidays 2022 - what are you doing this year?
October 14, 2022, 03:53:06 pm
Quote from: AlphaDelta on October 12, 2022, 10:25:49 am
Has any of our folks on here been to Iceland (the country, not the shop!)

I'm looking to take myself off just after Chrimbo, probably the first week in January, just somewhere on my own to chill out.

I know it sounds anti-social, but don't want somewhere with families and screeching kids, just somewhere to sit off, have a drink, read a book or go for a little mooch and find a bar. They have just started flights from Liverpool to Reykjavik for a decent price, but the only thing putting me off is the lack of daylight over there.

We went to Iceland in early November. The amount of daylight can certainly put some people off. January 1st sees the sun rising at 11:19am and setting again at 15:43pm. If the weather isn't good it can feel bleak. Mind you, I'd love to be there in the snow. We hoped to see the Northern Lights but it was mostly overcast when we were there.

I remember our flights being cheap too, but that's the only thing cheap if you go to Iceland. It's hellishly expensive. A pint of lager routinely cost £10. Fish, chips and a pint of beer each in our hotel was £80.  :o  I'd love to go back, but unless you take thousands of pounds it's hard to do the excursions you need to go on to really see the place. A fridge magnet for my mum was a tenner.

We did find a place that does the soup in a bread bowl. It's called Svarta Kaffid.  https://www.facebook.com/svartakaffid 
That was a nice little place where you can get basic stuff, but I wouldn't call that cheap either.

I agree with Rhi that's it's not the kind of place to go and just have drinks in bars. Well, not unless you are ok with the pricing. Apart from the cost and the lack of daylight at that time of year, Iceland is amazing though.





Re: Holidays 2022 - what are you doing this year?
October 16, 2022, 08:37:22 am
Quote from: Chakan on October 14, 2022, 12:07:20 pm
Awesome, sure you'll have a great time!

I just got back from there about 3 weeks ago.

We did Capetown, George, Kynsna, Johannesburg, Kruger.

What part of Kruger are you staying at?

Also while in Plett please be aware there have been some shark attacks and that about 12 great whites have been spotted circling the area.

Cheers, man. I'd read about that poor woman getting snatched in waist-high water. No way I'm going in the sea! Alll of our Airbnbs have pools so I'll get my time in the water there!

For Kruger we're largely staying in the southern half. Nights in Lower Sabie, Skukuza and Satara. We did similar last time and saw almost everything we wanted to see. Missed out on the African Wild Dogs so it'd be good to see a pack of them if possible! I love the self-drive element of the SanParks - the freedom to take a left or a right, visit a small watering hole, that sort of thing. It's great, isn't it!

Re: Holidays 2022 - what are you doing this year?
November 8, 2022, 10:06:00 pm
Just came back from 10 days in Tenerife. Stayed in a small development with a nice pool and our own sun patio for lounging, 26 degrees every day, short stroll to the restaurants and bars every night, just bliss.
Re: Holidays 2022 - what are you doing this year?
Today at 05:49:23 pm
Off to Bordeaux on Sunday for two nights.

Any tips welcome
Re: Holidays 2022 - what are you doing this year?
Today at 08:49:50 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 05:49:23 pm
Off to Bordeaux on Sunday for two nights.

Any tips welcome
La Tupina restaurant on the banks of the Garonne. Beautiful and reasonably priced.

It's one of my favourite cities. Gorgeous from every angle.
Re: Holidays 2022 - what are you doing this year?
Today at 08:51:58 pm
Off to New York on 30th Nov, I can't wait!
