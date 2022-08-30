Back from 5-6 days in north Spain.



Did a day in Santander (not the most interesting of places) and had a cracking meal in a restaurant called Agua Salada. Check it out if you're ever there.



On to Leon for a couple of days. Enjoyed the feel of the place and good to see another city (like Granada) which still does free tapas with each drink. We did a bit of bar-hopping one evening enjoying a different pincho in each bar as we went. Great place.



Finished with a couple of nights in Oviedo. Quite a quiet little city but enough for a day or so of wandering around. With hindsight we probably could've gone for a day trip somewhere else on one of the days but we fancied just relaxing and taking it easy.



All in all, a good trip with Leon being the highlight.



South Africa up next in late November.