« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 9 10 11 12 13 [14]   Go Down

Author Topic: Holidays 2022 - what are you doing this year?  (Read 22399 times)

Offline ShatnersBassoon

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 643
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Holidays 2022 - what are you doing this year?
« Reply #520 on: August 30, 2022, 05:34:03 pm »
gonna do a road trip in sept/oct from montreal, down through vermont to boston and then up through maine. hopefully catching a game at fenway park if the timing works out. will stop at burlington and portland too probably, but any other recommendations would be appreciated!
Logged

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,830
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Holidays 2022 - what are you doing this year?
« Reply #521 on: September 1, 2022, 03:14:16 pm »
Last week, booked a couple of nights in Paris mid-December for the family. Early morning flight out Saturday, spend the day & night round the city, early train to DLP next morning, dump the bags at one of the Disney hotels, spend the day, evening & chunk of the next day at the parks, before getting an early-evening plane back.

Then Sleazy go and change the flight times. Fly out an hour later, fly home almost 2 hours earlier (would have to leave DLP by about half-1).

Rather fucks up the plans. The utter wankstains.

Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline I've been a good boy.

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it." Loves a good set of open flaps.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,504
Re: Holidays 2022 - what are you doing this year?
« Reply #522 on: September 1, 2022, 05:58:32 pm »
Quote from: AlphaDelta on August 30, 2022, 01:30:40 pm
Need a bit of advice of my own (and this is the best place for it)

Its been a pretty intense few months so far and to be really honest, since my mum passed away in 2019 I really struggle with Christmas.

I'm looking to fly somewhere warm, doesn't have to be scorching, just shorts and t-shirt weather, but without sounding like a snob, somewhere quiet, no screaming kids, no gangs of drunken teenagers and scallies, just somewhere to chill out, read a book, have a beer and wake up on Chrimbo and see blue skies.

Don't mind paying a bit extra but not daylight robbery. I looked at Dubai but everyone has warned against it.
Nothing wrong with Dubai. A lot of people don't fancy it because it's very artificial and lacking in natural scenery (same people will then go Vegas, go figure) but for a relaxing holiday it's great. Easy to get around everywhere, all types of cuisines are available and loads to do.

Egypt is another option that's warm around Xmas. Get yourself into a nice 5-star adults only and watch the days go by.
Logged

Offline .adam

  • .asking .for .trouble .for .arson .around .in .Sweden
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,179
Re: Holidays 2022 - what are you doing this year?
« Reply #523 on: September 2, 2022, 09:16:46 am »
Back from 5-6 days in north Spain.

Did a day in Santander (not the most interesting of places) and had a cracking meal in a restaurant called Agua Salada. Check it out if you're ever there.

On to Leon for a couple of days. Enjoyed the feel of the place and good to see another city (like Granada) which still does free tapas with each drink. We did a bit of bar-hopping one evening enjoying a different pincho in each bar as we went. Great place.

Finished with a couple of nights in Oviedo. Quite a quiet little city but enough for a day or so of wandering around. With hindsight we probably could've gone for a day trip somewhere else on one of the days but we fancied just relaxing and taking it easy.

All in all, a good trip with Leon being the highlight.

South Africa up next in late November.
« Last Edit: September 2, 2022, 09:24:32 am by .adam »
Logged

Offline gazzam1963

  • RAWK Cruiser. Andy@Allertons twin brother. Really misses a good fist pump.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,266
Re: Holidays 2022 - what are you doing this year?
« Reply #524 on: September 2, 2022, 10:21:20 am »
Just in Ajaccio today on a med cruise , had some great days out .. train to rome one day , train to Florence yesterday , had a great day in Cannes and an overnight in barcelona and a day on the amalfi coast . Valencia to come Saturday then home on Monday
Logged

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,830
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Holidays 2022 - what are you doing this year?
« Reply #525 on: September 2, 2022, 02:08:03 pm »
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on September  1, 2022, 05:58:32 pm
Nothing wrong with Dubai. A lot of people don't fancy it because it's very artificial and lacking in natural scenery (same people will then go Vegas, go figure) but for a relaxing holiday it's great. Easy to get around everywhere, all types of cuisines are available and loads to do.


The snag is you're de facto supporting an oppressive, human rights-denying, terrorism-funding dictatorship.

Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,795
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: Holidays 2022 - what are you doing this year?
« Reply #526 on: September 2, 2022, 02:48:18 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September  2, 2022, 02:08:03 pm

The snag is you're de facto supporting an oppressive, human rights-denying, terrorism-funding dictatorship.
And Nobby gets it.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Offline bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,972
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: Holidays 2022 - what are you doing this year?
« Reply #527 on: September 5, 2022, 12:25:30 am »
3 weeks round Italy for our honeymoon. Flew out to Milan last Wednesday, in Turin right now (amazing city), then going to Verona tomorrow (Lake Garda trip), Padua on Friday (for a day in Venice) then Bologna (driving out to the F1 sights) and Rimini for the beach to finish.

Milan is obviously a bit touristy but lovely, Turin is an amazingly good city - the food and sights are spectacular and it isn't touristy at all.
Logged
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Offline Boston always unofficial

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 964
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Holidays 2022 - what are you doing this year?
« Reply #528 on: September 5, 2022, 05:50:24 pm »
Quote from: ShatnersBassoon on August 30, 2022, 05:34:03 pm
gonna do a road trip in sept/oct from montreal, down through vermont to boston and then up through maine. hopefully catching a game at fenway park if the timing works out. will stop at burlington and portland too probably, but any other recommendations would be appreciated!


Family road trip or lads road trip?A few breweries you can hit on the way,Salem is a cool town,bit mad if ya get closer to halloween,Rockport is a small artsy type place.There will be something going on in Boston,night clubs etc if that's ya thing.
Logged

Offline 67CherryRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,665
Re: Holidays 2022 - what are you doing this year?
« Reply #529 on: September 5, 2022, 07:26:12 pm »
Quote from: AlphaDelta on August 30, 2022, 01:30:40 pm
Need a bit of advice of my own (and this is the best place for it)

Its been a pretty intense few months so far and to be really honest, since my mum passed away in 2019 I really struggle with Christmas.

I'm looking to fly somewhere warm, doesn't have to be scorching, just shorts and t-shirt weather, but without sounding like a snob, somewhere quiet, no screaming kids, no gangs of drunken teenagers and scallies, just somewhere to chill out, read a book, have a beer and wake up on Chrimbo and see blue skies.

Don't mind paying a bit extra but not daylight robbery. I looked at Dubai but everyone has warned against it.
The Canaries would be a good choice. Lanzarote (Costa Teguise) and Gran Canaria (Puerto Rico) are two places I've been to this year, both quiet (more so Costa Teguise), cheap, warm all year round, should tick most of your boxes.
Logged

Offline tray fenny

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,469
Re: Holidays 2022 - what are you doing this year?
« Reply #530 on: September 5, 2022, 09:30:18 pm »
currently in Icmeler, 1st time, great place. Stayin at the Orka Lotus, probably the best place I've ever chosen.
Logged
'Germany are a very difficult team to play, they had 11 internationals out there today.' - Steve Lomas

Online spen71

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,783
Re: Holidays 2022 - what are you doing this year?
« Reply #531 on: September 13, 2022, 09:38:40 am »
Quote from: .adam on September  2, 2022, 09:16:46 am
Back from 5-6 days in north Spain.

Did a day in Santander (not the most interesting of places) and had a cracking meal in a restaurant called Agua Salada. Check it out if you're ever there.

On to Leon for a couple of days. Enjoyed the feel of the place and good to see another city (like Granada) which still does free tapas with each drink. We did a bit of bar-hopping one evening enjoying a different pincho in each bar as we went. Great place.

Finished with a couple of nights in Oviedo. Quite a quiet little city but enough for a day or so of wandering around. With hindsight we probably could've gone for a day trip somewhere else on one of the days but we fancied just relaxing and taking it easy.

All in all, a good trip with Leon being the highlight.

South Africa up next in late November.

I love northern Spain.    Gijon, Leon, San Sebastián
Logged

Offline .adam

  • .asking .for .trouble .for .arson .around .in .Sweden
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,179
Re: Holidays 2022 - what are you doing this year?
« Reply #532 on: September 13, 2022, 09:49:11 am »
Quote from: spen71 on September 13, 2022, 09:38:40 am
I love northern Spain.    Gijon, Leon, San Sebastián

Thought Leon was great. Definitely my highlight of the places we visited. Even though I was aware of the geography, it still really surprised me how green Asturias was compared to Leon.

Gambled on Monday being a Bank Holiday when the Queen died and got a long weekend to Sicily booked this weekend without needing to use any annual leave  8) 

Heading out to Marsala/Trapani on Friday and coming back late on Monday.

Going with the in-laws who, like us, enjoy a good bit of food and some local wine. Should be really nice to get a bit of a late summer getaway in before the weather changes.
Logged

Online spen71

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,783
Re: Holidays 2022 - what are you doing this year?
« Reply #533 on: September 13, 2022, 10:07:41 am »
Quote from: .adam on September 13, 2022, 09:49:11 am
Thought Leon was great. Definitely my highlight of the places we visited. Even though I was aware of the geography, it still really surprised me how green Asturias was compared to Leon.

Gambled on Monday being a Bank Holiday when the Queen died and got a long weekend to Sicily booked this weekend without needing to use any annual leave  8) 

Heading out to Marsala/Trapani on Friday and coming back late on Monday.

Going with the in-laws who, like us, enjoy a good bit of food and some local wine. Should be really nice to get a bit of a late summer getaway in before the weather changes.

Did you drive over to Leon?    The change in scenery as you go over the mountains is amazing
Logged

Offline Smudge

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 157
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Holidays 2022 - what are you doing this year?
« Reply #534 on: September 13, 2022, 12:20:14 pm »
Cavtat, Croatia next week. Thank fook
Logged

Offline .adam

  • .asking .for .trouble .for .arson .around .in .Sweden
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,179
Re: Holidays 2022 - what are you doing this year?
« Reply #535 on: September 14, 2022, 09:41:55 am »
Quote from: spen71 on September 13, 2022, 10:07:41 am
Did you drive over to Leon?    The change in scenery as you go over the mountains is amazing

Drove Santander -> Leon -> Oviedo -> Santander.

The change from arid Leon to lush Oviedo was quite something. It was pretty misty when we were on our way to Oviedo so didn't quite get the full effect of the rolling hills and mountains but still stunning nonetheless.
Logged

Offline SouthDerryLaggo

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,026
  • Enjoy these times
Re: Holidays 2022 - what are you doing this year?
« Reply #536 on: September 14, 2022, 02:37:48 pm »
Going to Lisbon in November. Hopefully go to a sporting game when I'm there as they're at home that week and tickets seem easily enough got. Any of you been? Where's good to go to or to see? and is it safe enough to bring my missus to see the footie?
Logged
YNWA

Offline Sheer Magnetism

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,657
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Holidays 2022 - what are you doing this year?
« Reply #537 on: September 14, 2022, 02:48:23 pm »
Lisbon's a great city. Go for a late night walk in Barrio Alto, take in a few bars and check out some fado music. Grab a tram ride or two as well, it's a really nice way to see the city as long as you can get a window seat.
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 99,040
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Holidays 2022 - what are you doing this year?
« Reply #538 on: September 14, 2022, 04:43:39 pm »
Quote from: SouthDerryLaggo on September 14, 2022, 02:37:48 pm
Going to Lisbon in November. Hopefully go to a sporting game when I'm there as they're at home that week and tickets seem easily enough got. Any of you been? Where's good to go to or to see? and is it safe enough to bring my missus to see the footie?

Depends how lairy she gets.
Logged

Offline SouthDerryLaggo

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,026
  • Enjoy these times
Re: Holidays 2022 - what are you doing this year?
« Reply #539 on: September 14, 2022, 05:17:39 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on September 14, 2022, 04:43:39 pm
Depends how lairy she gets.
shes scottish..... likely banned from stadium
Logged
YNWA

Online spen71

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,783
Re: Holidays 2022 - what are you doing this year?
« Reply #540 on: Today at 10:21:37 am »
Anyone got any ideas of a way to get away from Christmas which wont cost a fortune?   Im on my own,  all family apart from my daughters gone.
Logged

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,688
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Holidays 2022 - what are you doing this year?
« Reply #541 on: Today at 12:03:05 pm »
Quote from: spen71 on Today at 10:21:37 am
Anyone got any ideas of a way to get away from Christmas which wont cost a fortune?   Im on my own,  all family apart from my daughters gone.

Wild camping in the middle of nowhere mate 👍
Logged

Online spen71

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,783
Re: Holidays 2022 - what are you doing this year?
« Reply #542 on: Today at 12:26:58 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 12:03:05 pm
Wild camping in the middle of nowhere mate 👍

 A bit cold at christmas
ha hab
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 9 10 11 12 13 [14]   Go Up
« previous next »
 