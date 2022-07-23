« previous next »
You can't go wrong with Anglesey mate. 

Never further than 30mins from the coast and you've got everything from beautiful beaches, secluded coves, mountains, woodland, lakes, great food and lots of water sports if that's your thing.

hmmm

mountains, woods, AND beaches

might be rammed in August but well that's why headphones exist

cheers! till take a look
hmmm

mountains, woods, AND beaches

might be rammed in August but well that's why headphones exist

cheers! till take a look

That's the thing mate, it's never really rammed.  Sure it's a bit busier in the summer but not everywhere.
Nice to hear you enjoyed it! We went to Lecce a few years back and loved it. Much cheaper than northern Italy, great food and wine, plenty to do and see. I want to see more of the south too. Wish we'd have gone to Matera for the day as I'd imagine it's rammed now with James Bond tourists.

Wife and I are planning, eventually, to get a place out in Italy to split our time when we're retired. Unfortunately, due to climate change, we've semi-ruled out the south as I forsee big water problems with much of southern Europe in the coming years.

eek, i hadn't really thought about the impact climate change would have on the south but i think you're (sadly) right. i did some research into Ostuni property prices out of interest and they've gone up loads because of British and American 'investment' recently (turning everything into airbnbs).
Prices are a killer.

Turkey for 4 of us is around 6k for a week.

I'm thinking of Thailand in October for 2 weeks, and I think it will be better if I book my flights and hotel separate, but I am worried about the covid situation. Can I get insuarance that would cover me if flight is cancelled, or one of us get covid? Or am I better just paying a bit more and got with a agency?

Thanks

i know hotels especially are really pricey at the moment but 6k in total seems... insane!?!

you can get covid cover through some travel insurance companies. pretty sure the post office were advertising they do it a while ago.
i know hotels especially are really pricey at the moment but 6k in total seems... insane!?!

you can get covid cover through some travel insurance companies. pretty sure the post office were advertising they do it a while ago.

That's nuts. We're going to Turkey in October school holidays, about 2.5k All inclusive.
Hotels in the UK are fucking outrageous prices now.

When I moved here last year but was travelling back to Yorkshire every few weeks for work most hotels were around £40/45 per night.

I looked into booking for end of August the other night and the cheapest was £96. 

It's not far off making it unviable for me to keep doing it with diesel going up so much too.  I'd be adding about £15 to every clients bill to cover the extra and that's expecting a lot of them when we're all struggling.
Just been for a week in Ibiza with 2 young children. At a TUI Blu hotel. Hotel was fine, does what it says on the tin.

Although my kids didn't fancy the kids club and just wanted to stay in the pool all day which was a pain!

Manchester airport was OK going out. Slight delay on departure.

Coming home was a bit shit. It was 2 hrs late leaving Manc. So we had 2 extra hours or so in Ibiza airport.

Then took 15 mins for the stairs to arrive on landing at Manc.

Got to baggage claim at 10pm (plane landed at 915pm). Bags didn't start on the carousel until after 11. Joke really. Bags everywhere too at T2.

Thinking of doing a villa next year but don't know where to start/look etc, any recommendations for any sites/agents?
Hotels in the UK are fucking outrageous prices now.

When I moved here last year but was travelling back to Yorkshire every few weeks for work most hotels were around £40/45 per night.

I looked into booking for end of August the other night and the cheapest was £96. 

It's not far off making it unviable for me to keep doing it with diesel going up so much too.  I'd be adding about £15 to every clients bill to cover the extra and that's expecting a lot of them when we're all struggling.
I know people who I worked alongside booking hotels in places like Great Yarmouth for more than double that this year. You've done well ;D
I know people who I worked alongside booking hotels in places like Great Yarmouth for more than double that this year. You've done well ;D

Oh I get that in holiday resorts but this was in Barnsley.  I mean it's hardly a mega destination for tourists or business 🤷
Oh I get that in holiday resorts but this was in Barnsley.  I mean it's hardly a mega destination for tourists or business 🤷
Nah a Premier Inn in May for £200 for room & breakfast is crazy.

I looked at a place me and Mrs like in central which we've stayed at before. On a Wednesday for one night I was quoted £400+ ;D
Nah a Premier Inn in May for £200 for room & breakfast is crazy.

I looked at a place me and Mrs like in central which we've stayed at before. On a Wednesday for one night I was quoted £400+ ;D

Fuck that!  I'll definitely be calling it a day soon then if the prices keep going up like they are.

I usually stay 2 or 3 nights, take my own towels, don't use the refreshments and they don't do housekeeping due to staff shortages so to more than double their prices is ridiculous.
Fuck that!  I'll definitely be calling it a day soon then if the prices keep going up like they are.

I usually stay 2 or 3 nights, take my own towels, don't use the refreshments and they don't do housekeeping due to staff shortages so to more than double their prices is ridiculous.
I cannot see it changing in near future price wise.

If they don't do housekeeping then I wouldn't stay there personally.
Due to an (ahem) oversight by my Mrs, we have had to cancel both California and Stockholm trips and book 2 nights in Belfast whilst she sorts her passport out there due to no appointments in Liverpool or anywhere on the mainland. Make sure your passport has 3 months still to run on the day you return or you may not travel. Looking forward to rescheduling both for early next year and giving her grief about this for years to come.
Vietnam honeymoon paid for, three weeks for just over £3,200 including all our hotels and a night on Ha Long Bay, Qatar Airways from / to Manchester and internal flights when we're there. Starting off in Hanoi and working our way down to Ho Chi Minh and Phu Quoc, bring on November.
Thinking of doing a villa next year but don't know where to start/look etc, any recommendations for any sites/agents?


We've done VillaPlus a couple of times without hitch, and reasonably priced. Depends where you're going, though. Villaplus are best for your Med-style holiday villas (we had a cracker at Lanzarote in 2018), but if it's France then ones more specific to France are better.

On the same topic, can anyone recommend a villa company in Brittany for 2023 (want a villa preferably in the south in the Lorient-Vannes area, close to/on the coast, with a private heated pool)
Still planning to do Vietnam and Cambodia next year, but wasnt able to twist my partners arm on Tenerife later in the year, mainly due to how difficult it is to get the leave you want at her place.

So were doing 4 nights in Vienna instead as a City Break end of November into December. Will see the Christmas markets, pop over to Bratislava for a day and take in some of the Viennese culture.
Still planning to do Vietnam and Cambodia next year, but wasnt able to twist my partners arm on Tenerife later in the year, mainly due to how difficult it is to get the leave you want at her place.

So were doing 4 nights in Vienna instead as a City Break end of November into December. Will see the Christmas markets, pop over to Bratislava for a day and take in some of the Viennese culture.
Cambodia is great!
Back to Iceland for the 3rd time for me later this year. Can't understand why everyone and their uncle don't go there.

£60 return flights, 3 hour journey and it's one of the most unique and special places on the planet.

Back to Iceland for the 3rd time for me later this year. Can't understand why everyone and their uncle don't go there.

£60 return flights, 3 hour journey and it's one of the most unique and special places on the planet.



On my list of places to go.

Any recommendtions on what are the must-sees? Would you recommend a specific time of year?
Back to Iceland for the 3rd time for me later this year. Can't understand why everyone and their uncle don't go there.

£60 return flights, 3 hour journey and it's one of the most unique and special places on the planet.


How much are drinks?

What are the beaches like?
Any suggestions for budget trips abroad for my daughter and I (and possibly her mum also)?. Gonna be leaving my son behind unfortunately, as with his autism, holidays become much more of a stress for everyone concerned as he hates change and struggles to settle. It inevitably leads to one of the parents just staying back at the caravan/room with him and taking it in turns. Not really that relaxing for anyone either. So with it being dear to go abroad, the plan is to leave him with his nana (or his mum) with some money to do some things we know he will enjoy like soft play and treats while we are away and then my daughter can do everything she wants to do. But at least she gets the chance of a holiday abroad and boarding a plane, rather than not bothering at all.

We've basically worked our way through Clacton, Devon and Cornwall in caravans and I'd love to take her abroad next year now- but no idea to know where to look really.

Looking at all inclusive to Lanzarote on Tui and while it looks great, £1700 for just the two of us seems very dear. £2400 if we include her Mum. My Mum used to take us on Keycamp holidays, but looking at £700 or so just for the accommodation (that sleeps 6, when there would be 2 or 3 of us). May even have to be 2024 if I need to save a lot up, but I want to sort of get a ball park figure together of what I need to save. Definitely after the likes of a pool, and some kids activities possibly. Any suggestions would be fab if anyone has any?

I know I can research myself but I don't have any idea where to start! Football trips are much easier as the destination is given to you and so long as there is a bed, I'll sleep in any old shithole as long as it's cheap ;D

Any suggestions for budget trips abroad for my daughter and I (and possibly her mum also)?. Gonna be leaving my son behind unfortunately, as with his autism, holidays become much more of a stress for everyone concerned as he hates change and struggles to settle. It inevitably leads to one of the parents just staying back at the caravan/room with him and taking it in turns. Not really that relaxing for anyone either. So with it being dear to go abroad, the plan is to leave him with his nana (or his mum) with some money to do some things we know he will enjoy like soft play and treats while we are away and then my daughter can do everything she wants to do. But at least she gets the chance of a holiday abroad and boarding a plane, rather than not bothering at all.

We've basically worked our way through Clacton, Devon and Cornwall in caravans and I'd love to take her abroad next year now- but no idea to know where to look really.

Looking at all inclusive to Lanzarote on Tui and while it looks great, £1700 for just the two of us seems very dear. £2400 if we include her Mum. My Mum used to take us on Keycamp holidays, but looking at £700 or so just for the accommodation (that sleeps 6, when there would be 2 or 3 of us). May even have to be 2024 if I need to save a lot up, but I want to sort of get a ball park figure together of what I need to save. Definitely after the likes of a pool, and some kids activities possibly. Any suggestions would be fab if anyone has any?

I know I can research myself but I don't have any idea where to start! Football trips are much easier as the destination is given to you and so long as there is a bed, I'll sleep in any old shithole as long as it's cheap ;D



I think TUI can be a bit dearer than the others, sometimes by quite a few hundred, have you tried Jet2 or EasyJet? We've done Playa Del Carmen on Lanzarote twice and I wouldn't personally go AllInc as there are so many places to go out and eat of a night, I'd rather go and have a proper meal and drinks in a bar. We do go to Puerto Santiago on Tenerife All Inclusive, place called Hotel Costa Los Gigantes, as its got 3 pools, tennis and footy pitch, mini golf, high walk thingy, kids entertainment of a night and acts/singers etc on, but even then we end up going out a couple of times for meals as the food of a night is only so/so. That was £2200 last time we went for 4, but the kids were 8 and 11 at the time and we might have got a free child place..

We're doing Turkey AI in Oct, think that was about £2400 for the 4 of us, but that was booked over a year ago.
I think TUI can be a bit dearer than the others, sometimes by quite a few hundred, have you tried Jet2 or EasyJet? We've done Playa Del Carmen on Lanzarote twice and I wouldn't personally go AllInc as there are so many places to go out and eat of a night, I'd rather go and have a proper meal and drinks in a bar. We do go to Puerto Santiago on Tenerife All Inclusive, place called Hotel Costa Los Gigantes, as its got 3 pools, tennis and footy pitch, mini golf, high walk thingy, kids entertainment of a night and acts/singers etc on, but even then we end up going out a couple of times for meals as the food of a night is only so/so. That was £2200 last time we went for 4, but the kids were 8 and 11 at the time and we might have got a free child place..

We're doing Turkey AI in Oct, think that was about £2400 for the 4 of us, but that was booked over a year ago.
Cheers for the suggestions Rob, I'll start having a look. Yeah if it's gonna be a lot, it might be a case of saving up for it and going in 2024 or 2025. Just want her to really enjoy the experience. Perhaps by '24 or '25 she may be able to swim a little. I hear what you're saying about all inclusive. Guess I'll need to work out approximately what I might spend while I'm out there. I'll give Jet2 a whirl later on today.

On my list of places to go.

Any recommendtions on what are the must-sees? Would you recommend a specific time of year?

Definitely from October - early March as this is when you have a chance of seeing the Northern Lights. I've been lucky enough to see it both times, albeit briefly and it was a proper life affirming moment.

I'd say 3 full days is probably enough for your first time, it will be cold and it gets dark early so can be tough for some but generally:

Night you arrive do the Northern Lights tour, you basically turn up at 9pm at a bus station and they drive you out to the middle of nowhere or wherever you have the best chance to see them. If you don't see them, you can book on the next night and so on, this is why you should do it the first night you can.

Golden Circle tour is also class, day trip which takes you to Geysers which are ace, Iceland's national park (filmed a bit of Game of Thrones there) and a massive fuck off waterfall.

Blue Lagoon is a must, amazing place and I recommend going first thing in the morning as it's empty when you're there (can get very busy) and the sun will be coming up when you're there which makes it that bit more special.

Rest of the time you can explore Reykjavik which is fairly small but a lovely place.

This time round I'm going to try and go to Sky Lagoon which is a new outdoor hot springs with an infinity pool overlooking the ocean.

All the trips are about £50 but they're all incredible in terms of what you're seeing and doing.

There's also whale watching, and to be honest loads of other stuff if you have a few quid to spend like going to volcanos, helicopter tours, cave walks.
Haha looks like you need two adults to get a child free on Jet2, so looks like her Mum will be coming- may as well ;D
Cheers for the suggestions Rob, I'll start having a look. Yeah if it's gonna be a lot, it might be a case of saving up for it and going in 2024 or 2025. Just want her to really enjoy the experience. Perhaps by '24 or '25 she may be able to swim a little. I hear what you're saying about all inclusive. Guess I'll need to work out approximately what I might spend while I'm out there. I'll give Jet2 a whirl later on today.



Have a look on the Ice Lolly app. Basically a comparison for holidays and you can filter out the places which are not what you are after. I have found some right bargains on there. Unless you are planning on drinking a lot, I would not bother with all-inclusive either. Maybe if you go half board, it will bring the price down. Try flying out mid-week too if possible. This can bring the flight prices down a fair bit.
Have a look on the Ice Lolly app. Basically a comparison for holidays and you can filter out the places which are not what you are after. I have found some right bargains on there. Unless you are planning on drinking a lot, I would not bother with all-inclusive either. Maybe if you go half board, it will bring the price down. Try flying out mid-week too if possible. This can bring the flight prices down a fair bit.

Excellent - thanks Dave :)
