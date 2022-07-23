Any suggestions for budget trips abroad for my daughter and I (and possibly her mum also)?. Gonna be leaving my son behind unfortunately, as with his autism, holidays become much more of a stress for everyone concerned as he hates change and struggles to settle. It inevitably leads to one of the parents just staying back at the caravan/room with him and taking it in turns. Not really that relaxing for anyone either. So with it being dear to go abroad, the plan is to leave him with his nana (or his mum) with some money to do some things we know he will enjoy like soft play and treats while we are away and then my daughter can do everything she wants to do. But at least she gets the chance of a holiday abroad and boarding a plane, rather than not bothering at all.We've basically worked our way through Clacton, Devon and Cornwall in caravans and I'd love to take her abroad next year now- but no idea to know where to look really.Looking at all inclusive to Lanzarote on Tui and while it looks great, £1700 for just the two of us seems very dear. £2400 if we include her Mum. My Mum used to take us on Keycamp holidays, but looking at £700 or so just for the accommodation (that sleeps 6, when there would be 2 or 3 of us). May even have to be 2024 if I need to save a lot up, but I want to sort of get a ball park figure together of what I need to save. Definitely after the likes of a pool, and some kids activities possibly. Any suggestions would be fab if anyone has any?I know I can research myself but I don't have any idea where to start! Football trips are much easier as the destination is given to you and so long as there is a bed, I'll sleep in any old shithole as long as it's cheap