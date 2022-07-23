On my list of places to go.
Any recommendtions on what are the must-sees? Would you recommend a specific time of year?
Definitely from October - early March as this is when you have a chance of seeing the Northern Lights. I've been lucky enough to see it both times, albeit briefly and it was a proper life affirming moment.
I'd say 3 full days is probably enough for your first time, it will be cold and it gets dark early so can be tough for some but generally:
Night you arrive do the Northern Lights tour, you basically turn up at 9pm at a bus station and they drive you out to the middle of nowhere or wherever you have the best chance to see them. If you don't see them, you can book on the next night and so on, this is why you should do it the first night you can.
Golden Circle tour is also class, day trip which takes you to Geysers which are ace, Iceland's national park (filmed a bit of Game of Thrones there) and a massive fuck off waterfall.
Blue Lagoon is a must, amazing place and I recommend going first thing in the morning as it's empty when you're there (can get very busy) and the sun will be coming up when you're there which makes it that bit more special.
Rest of the time you can explore Reykjavik which is fairly small but a lovely place.
This time round I'm going to try and go to Sky Lagoon which is a new outdoor hot springs with an infinity pool overlooking the ocean.
All the trips are about £50 but they're all incredible in terms of what you're seeing and doing.
There's also whale watching, and to be honest loads of other stuff if you have a few quid to spend like going to volcanos, helicopter tours, cave walks.