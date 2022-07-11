Decided to not go anywhere this summer, with the airports being how they are. Got a villa in Corfu booked for October with the gf's family for her Dad's 60th, and then might look to do a week in Iceland in early Dec.
sensible decision, had a 10 day trip booked to Crete, checked in at the airport yesterday morning, flight delayed by an hour. Not too bad we thought, sat in Costa and a notification popped up to say the flight had been cancelled, nothing else flying to Crete from Cardiff until Wednesday!
Great stuff, ended up cancelling the whole thing and booked a cheapy today from Brum also to Crete but a different hotel.
Arrived about an hour ago, decent enough place, not as nice as the first one we booked but beggars and all that!
Got a full refund on the first and the compo we should get from the airline should cover the cost of the new one, aside from the diesel, parking and spending money!
My advice would be to anyone considering a flight with budget airline "Wizz Air". Save yourself the hassle and don't bother going