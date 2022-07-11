« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 7 8 9 10 11 [12]   Go Down

Author Topic: Holidays 2022 - what are you doing this year?  (Read 18400 times)

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,623
Re: Holidays 2022 - what are you doing this year?
« Reply #440 on: July 11, 2022, 10:27:35 am »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on July 11, 2022, 10:24:48 am
Im sure there is plenty more to see in New York, particularly away from the more touristy places.

Have they got the Jeffrey Epstein tour up and running yet? :D

Is Andrew the guide?
Logged
Scouse not English

Offline Rhi

  • Rhisuscitated
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,618
Re: Holidays 2022 - what are you doing this year?
« Reply #441 on: July 11, 2022, 05:09:07 pm »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on July 10, 2022, 11:14:26 pm
question for the seasoned travelers...

how many times is your maximum to visit one destination? probably an individual question and many probably won't have a 'limit' but just curious.

i have some airmiles to use and there's some decent prices for one of the international breaks. just in two minds whether going to NYC for the third time is maybe overkill lol.

Pre-COVID I always tried not to go to the same place twice, but NYC was always the exception. I lived there for a year and have visited at least 3 other times and will likely go again next year. It's an amazing city. Loads to do. You could even bus/train to Boston, DS, Philly or any number of other cities from there. I love NYC though. No place like it.

Since COVID I've changed my attitude a bit and am not so hell-bent on travelling the world over and I'm happier to go places for the second or third time (within reason). I've done two fairly long trips in South America already, but my GF hasn't been, so we're looking to go back again in the next few years. That'll mean my third trip to Machu Picchu ;D. We've decided it needs a sabbatical to do it properly though (we want to go pretty deep into Patagonia and the distances are so vast that it's either mad expensive or takes ages), so we'll probs do it in 2025.
Logged
Above all, I would like to be remembered as a man who was selfless, who strove and worried so that others could share the glory, and who built up a family of people who could hold their heads up high and say 'We're Liverpool'. - Bill Shankly

Offline Samio

  • Displeased Hermaphrodite
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,536
Re: Holidays 2022 - what are you doing this year?
« Reply #442 on: July 12, 2022, 12:40:33 pm »
Third year/attempt at getting married in Lake Garda this summer. Followed by Tanzania safari and Zanzibar.

Fully expecting there to be some sort of hiccup/fuck-up :D
Logged

Online CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,760
  • YNWA
Re: Holidays 2022 - what are you doing this year?
« Reply #443 on: July 12, 2022, 12:56:14 pm »
Decided to not go anywhere this summer, with the airports being how they are. Got a villa in Corfu booked for October with the gf's family for her Dad's 60th, and then might look to do a week in Iceland in early Dec.
Logged

Offline .adam

  • .asking .for .trouble .for .arson .around .in .Sweden
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,159
Re: Holidays 2022 - what are you doing this year?
« Reply #444 on: July 12, 2022, 01:36:15 pm »
Quote from: Samio on July 12, 2022, 12:40:33 pm
Third year/attempt at getting married in Lake Garda this summer. Followed by Tanzania safari and Zanzibar.

Fully expecting there to be some sort of hiccup/fuck-up :D

Nice! Where abouts in Garda are you getting married?
Logged

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,294
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Holidays 2022 - what are you doing this year?
« Reply #445 on: July 12, 2022, 01:38:23 pm »
Quote from: Samio on July 12, 2022, 12:40:33 pm
Third year/attempt at getting married in Lake Garda this summer. Followed by Tanzania safari and Zanzibar.

Fully expecting there to be some sort of hiccup/fuck-up :D

I did Kenya, Tanzania and Zanzibar about a decade ago. The Serengeti, Ngorongoro Crater, Maasai Mara, the Irente Viewpoint (Usambara Mountains), the madness of Dar es Salaam and Stone Town on Zanzibar. I managed to squeeze 9 days into Ethiopia after it doing all the the major coffee regions.

I'd do it all again but add on Uganda to go see the gorillas.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline .adam

  • .asking .for .trouble .for .arson .around .in .Sweden
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,159
Re: Holidays 2022 - what are you doing this year?
« Reply #446 on: July 12, 2022, 01:42:47 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on July 12, 2022, 01:38:23 pm
I'd do it all again but add on Uganda to go see the gorillas.

High on my list to do too. Thought about it this year but decided against with it still being quite close to all the covid regs still being in place etc. Would rather wait a year or so to see if things calm down.
Logged

Offline the oxonian

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 998
Re: Holidays 2022 - what are you doing this year?
« Reply #447 on: July 12, 2022, 04:55:34 pm »
Quick question for anyone whos been to Spain recently,, did you have to do a passenger locator form?
My GF is stressing out as she cannot see that we need to do one,, which to me means we dont..?
thanks
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,623
Re: Holidays 2022 - what are you doing this year?
« Reply #448 on: July 12, 2022, 04:58:17 pm »
Quote from: the oxonian on July 12, 2022, 04:55:34 pm
Quick question for anyone whos been to Spain recently,, did you have to do a passenger locator form?
My GF is stressing out as she cannot see that we need to do one,, which to me means we dont..?
thanks

No you don't need to have one

Travellers from the UK who can either show proof of being fully vaccinated, or of having recovered from prior COVID-19 infection in the last 6 months, or who are aged under 12 years old, do not need to complete Spains Travel Health Control form. Everyone else must complete Spains Travel Health Control form no more than 48 hours before travel to Spain. See Spains Ministry of Health travel pages for more detail.

https://www.gov.uk/foreign-travel-advice/spain/entry-requirements
Logged
Scouse not English

Offline the oxonian

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 998
Re: Holidays 2022 - what are you doing this year?
« Reply #449 on: July 12, 2022, 05:04:27 pm »
Thanks Rob, didnt think we needed too,, as it would of been clearly stated if we did
Logged

Offline Samio

  • Displeased Hermaphrodite
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,536
Re: Holidays 2022 - what are you doing this year?
« Reply #450 on: July 12, 2022, 07:40:19 pm »
Quote from: .adam on July 12, 2022, 01:36:15 pm
Nice! Where abouts in Garda are you getting married?

Malcesine castle mate, have you been?

We've been to Garda before but stayed in Riva and didn't actually visit Malcesine!
Logged

Offline Samio

  • Displeased Hermaphrodite
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,536
Re: Holidays 2022 - what are you doing this year?
« Reply #451 on: July 12, 2022, 07:43:22 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on July 12, 2022, 01:38:23 pm
I did Kenya, Tanzania and Zanzibar about a decade ago. The Serengeti, Ngorongoro Crater, Maasai Mara, the Irente Viewpoint (Usambara Mountains), the madness of Dar es Salaam and Stone Town on Zanzibar. I managed to squeeze 9 days into Ethiopia after it doing all the the major coffee regions.

I'd do it all again but add on Uganda to go see the gorillas.

Sounds like a trip and a half that.

We're just doing safari in Tanzania - Northern/Central Serengeti and Ngorongoro. 6 nights/7 days then off to Zanzibar for 7 nights to relax.
Logged

Offline Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,783
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Holidays 2022 - what are you doing this year?
« Reply #452 on: July 12, 2022, 10:45:53 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on July 12, 2022, 12:56:14 pm
Decided to not go anywhere this summer, with the airports being how they are. Got a villa in Corfu booked for October with the gf's family for her Dad's 60th, and then might look to do a week in Iceland in early Dec.
sensible decision, had a 10 day trip booked to Crete, checked in at the airport yesterday morning, flight delayed by an hour. Not too bad we thought, sat in Costa and a notification popped up to say the flight had been cancelled, nothing else flying to Crete from Cardiff until Wednesday!

Great stuff, ended up cancelling the whole thing and booked a cheapy today from Brum also to Crete but a different hotel.

Arrived about an hour ago, decent enough place, not as nice as the first one we booked but beggars and all that!

Got a full refund on the first and the compo we should get from the airline should cover the cost of the new one, aside from the diesel, parking and spending money!


My advice would be to anyone considering a flight with budget airline "Wizz Air". Save yourself the hassle and don't bother going
« Last Edit: July 12, 2022, 10:47:33 pm by Wabaloolah »
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline TheRedBaron

  • Mock Conkey
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,214
  • Dont Fuck With Guillem Balague!
Re: Holidays 2022 - what are you doing this year?
« Reply #453 on: July 12, 2022, 11:00:01 pm »
Thinking about going to Budapest for a few days in August/September. Anyone been before?
Logged
'Jimmy, I get home, I shut the curtains and I sleep'.

- Mascherano after running out of petrol, forgetting his money then being hit in his car on his way home

Offline frag

  • ile
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,152
  • Weve been to...
Re: Holidays 2022 - what are you doing this year?
« Reply #454 on: July 12, 2022, 11:13:40 pm »
Quote from: TheRedBaron on July 12, 2022, 11:00:01 pm
Thinking about going to Budapest for a few days in August/September. Anyone been before?

Went couple of years ago, absolutely loved it, we were there for 2 nights and flew directly to Krakow but Id have much rather done a few more days in Budapest as plenty to see.
Logged

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,350
Re: Holidays 2022 - what are you doing this year?
« Reply #455 on: July 13, 2022, 07:51:10 am »
Booked a holiday for September. First trip abroad since 2019, which is rare for us. Heading up into the mountains north of Malaga to an Airbnb Finca we often go to. Private pool, outdoor cinema and some of the most incredible views imaginable. Not one for people who like nightlife, but perfect for us.
Logged

Offline .adam

  • .asking .for .trouble .for .arson .around .in .Sweden
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,159
Re: Holidays 2022 - what are you doing this year?
« Reply #456 on: July 13, 2022, 09:10:15 am »
Quote from: Samio on July 12, 2022, 07:40:19 pm
Malcesine castle mate, have you been?

We've been to Garda before but stayed in Riva and didn't actually visit Malcesine!

Funnily enough my parents are in Malcesine now. Well, they're flying back today and have been there for the past week, but still. They loved it. I'm sure you'll have an amazing time.

I've been before and stayed in Bardolino. Really love it and much prefer Garda to Como.
Logged

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,485
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Holidays 2022 - what are you doing this year?
« Reply #457 on: July 13, 2022, 11:30:44 am »
Quote from: thejbs on July 13, 2022, 07:51:10 am
Booked a holiday for September. First trip abroad since 2019, which is rare for us. Heading up into the mountains north of Malaga to an Airbnb Finca we often go to. Private pool, outdoor cinema and some of the most incredible views imaginable. Not one for people who like nightlife, but perfect for us.


Last time we were staying near Marbella, we drove up to Ronda. The drive along the mountain road was scary as fuck. I was doing around 50-60kmh and thinking it was very much fast enough, and being overtaken on blind bends by huge lorries. When you get to the top, though, and the plain opens out before you. Just... wow!

Hope you have a good time.
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline apassant77

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 938
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Holidays 2022 - what are you doing this year?
« Reply #458 on: July 13, 2022, 01:48:11 pm »
Budapest is great. Went for the Debreceni game in 2009. Deffo want to go back with the Mrs. Funicular railway and Buda Castle worth a visit.
Logged

Online Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,341
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: Holidays 2022 - what are you doing this year?
« Reply #459 on: July 17, 2022, 06:45:13 pm »
Budapest well worth a visit fora short city break.

So, my plans to go to Tenerife later in the year have been scuppered. Due to the bizarre way they allocate the holidays in the NHS, my partner cant get off what we would need in order to do a proper break again this year. Suppose we had our fill by having been to Italy and Mexico before April was even in.

So, were saving the money and I really want to do Vietnam and Cambodia next year. Can anyone make any recommendations? Id like to take in some history, see the major cities but also see Angkor Wat. We will have only 2 weeks max due to restricted leave issues with my work, and would like to do it relatively cheaply without going full-on backpacker. Any tour companies people can recommend? Is it better to book it all ourselves? As we want to do both countries, whats the best tactics with price of flights etc?

Loads of questions, if anyone has done something similar Id be grateful of some guidance.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,323
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Holidays 2022 - what are you doing this year?
« Reply #460 on: July 17, 2022, 08:06:43 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on July 17, 2022, 06:45:13 pm
Budapest well worth a visit fora short city break.

So, my plans to go to Tenerife later in the year have been scuppered. Due to the bizarre way they allocate the holidays in the NHS, my partner cant get off what we would need in order to do a proper break again this year. Suppose we had our fill by having been to Italy and Mexico before April was even in.

So, were saving the money and I really want to do Vietnam and Cambodia next year. Can anyone make any recommendations? Id like to take in some history, see the major cities but also see Angkor Wat. We will have only 2 weeks max due to restricted leave issues with my work, and would like to do it relatively cheaply without going full-on backpacker. Any tour companies people can recommend? Is it better to book it all ourselves? As we want to do both countries, whats the best tactics with price of flights etc?

Loads of questions, if anyone has done something similar Id be grateful of some guidance.

A girl I used to work with did a similar trip and used a company that organised everything, mainly because she was travelling alone and it felt safer. 

Everything was booked and paid for prior to flying out, so internal transfers, transport, accomodation and all the excursions.

She did worry that being older and single she would be a bit of an oddball but they were all great and she had a fab time. 

She was away for about 5/6wks though but I'm sure there's companies that will do a more standard 2wks. 

It's about 5yrs ago now so can't remember who she used but she did book to do a similar trip with them only to Central America but never made it as covid hit literally days before she was due to fly.
Logged

Offline Lfc19ynwa

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 845
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Holidays 2022 - what are you doing this year?
« Reply #461 on: Yesterday at 02:47:16 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on July 17, 2022, 06:45:13 pm
Budapest well worth a visit fora short city break.

So, my plans to go to Tenerife later in the year have been scuppered. Due to the bizarre way they allocate the holidays in the NHS, my partner cant get off what we would need in order to do a proper break again this year. Suppose we had our fill by having been to Italy and Mexico before April was even in.

So, were saving the money and I really want to do Vietnam and Cambodia next year. Can anyone make any recommendations? Id like to take in some history, see the major cities but also see Angkor Wat. We will have only 2 weeks max due to restricted leave issues with my work, and would like to do it relatively cheaply without going full-on backpacker. Any tour companies people can recommend? Is it better to book it all ourselves? As we want to do both countries, whats the best tactics with price of flights etc?

Loads of questions, if anyone has done something similar Id be grateful of some guidance.


Done a Vietnam trip a few years back and used trailfinders who were excellent, we went from the north to the south.

The whole country is fantastic, however the must see/do parts for us are

Overnight boat trip in Halong bay

Visit to Hue

Visit to Hoi An

Overnight cruise on the Mekong delta

Ho Chi Minh & Hanoi are ok , preferred Hanoi out of the 2
Logged

Online Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,341
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: Holidays 2022 - what are you doing this year?
« Reply #462 on: Yesterday at 09:42:29 pm »
Thanks for the answers.

As Deb said, the travel tours that package everything in do seem to give decent bang for your buck and remove the stress and more backpacker like ad hoc planning. The best one that suited what we wanted was about £2200 per person, so £4400 all in. Not sure if this is any good a price or not with no real frame of reference.

To someone like me without a clue it seemed fairly plausible.

Thank you for the recommendations, I will make sure any package booked accommodates as much of those tips as possible. We want to ideally combine it with something that lets us see Siem Reap and Angkor Wat.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 09:44:13 pm by Drinks Sangria »
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Offline .adam

  • .asking .for .trouble .for .arson .around .in .Sweden
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,159
Re: Holidays 2022 - what are you doing this year?
« Reply #463 on: Today at 09:31:41 am »
We did Vietnam for three weeks, self-organised.

Air Asia are dead easy and cheap for inter-city flights. I'd recommend flying between Hanoi, Hue and Ho Chi Minh. We did a train between the first two and it took fucking ages. Ended up being a train derailment in front of us and we had to get off the train, walk around the wreck, and then board another one to continue the journey. It was an overnight journey which we did for the experience but I wouldn't bother with it again.

In terms of hotels, just check Hotels.com for stuff in your budget - we didn't find it to be expensive. Food is cheap out there too.

My route was:

Hanoi (would have liked to do some hiking in Sapa but didn't have time - there's a high-speed rail link now - check it out)
Hue (great fort ruins and excellent food)
Hoi An (highlight - rent some bikes and go over to Cam Kim Island)
Ho Chi Minh (not bad, skippable if you are pressed for time)
Mekong Delta (good to see the floating markets - not much else there)
Phu Quoc Island (great place to finish for beach time if you like that)

Not difficult to organise yourself but I'm not sure what it worked out cost-wise. Let me know if you have any questions.

I did Cambodia for a short trip (again self-organised) in 2009. Long time again so probably not a lot I can pass on. Didn't bother with Pnomh Penh as it is a long boat journey away or another flight. Siem Reap has an airport so you can fly in and out. Cambodia was super cheap - I stayed in a gorgeous hotel for buttons. Worth getting up and visiting the ruins at sunrise. Hire a tuk-tuk for the day and he'll take you around wherever you fancy. Ask to have a go on a country lane - harder than you think!
Logged

Online SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,118
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Holidays 2022 - what are you doing this year?
« Reply #464 on: Today at 03:42:27 pm »
We've visited Vietnam and Camodia a lot, and personally wouldn't pay a tour company unless you are really pushed for time or are useless at doing things under your own steam.  Virtually everyone you deal with will speak good English and both countries welcome tourists (esp these days).

Agree that Air Asia is very reliable and cost-effective, fully recommend them.

And you'll be spoiled for choice for hotels in any price range. Agree with adam on Viet cities to focus on, esp HoiAn. Wouldn't bother with HCM, just a big too-crowded city imo.  Hanoi much better.

Siem Reap over PP as well.  If there's a game on make sure to go to Pub Street!
Logged

Online SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,118
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Holidays 2022 - what are you doing this year?
« Reply #465 on: Today at 03:46:50 pm »
Small note re Cambodia.  US dollars are the defacto currency, though you often get local notes as change. But they will refuse to accept any US note that isn't pristine, especially anything more than a $5 bill.  So make sure any USD you use are very new. 

I usually let the local notes build up and use them for small items and/or small tips.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 7 8 9 10 11 [12]   Go Up
« previous next »
 