We did Vietnam for three weeks, self-organised.



Air Asia are dead easy and cheap for inter-city flights. I'd recommend flying between Hanoi, Hue and Ho Chi Minh. We did a train between the first two and it took fucking ages. Ended up being a train derailment in front of us and we had to get off the train, walk around the wreck, and then board another one to continue the journey. It was an overnight journey which we did for the experience but I wouldn't bother with it again.



In terms of hotels, just check Hotels.com for stuff in your budget - we didn't find it to be expensive. Food is cheap out there too.



My route was:



Hanoi (would have liked to do some hiking in Sapa but didn't have time - there's a high-speed rail link now - check it out)

Hue (great fort ruins and excellent food)

Hoi An (highlight - rent some bikes and go over to Cam Kim Island)

Ho Chi Minh (not bad, skippable if you are pressed for time)

Mekong Delta (good to see the floating markets - not much else there)

Phu Quoc Island (great place to finish for beach time if you like that)



Not difficult to organise yourself but I'm not sure what it worked out cost-wise. Let me know if you have any questions.



I did Cambodia for a short trip (again self-organised) in 2009. Long time again so probably not a lot I can pass on. Didn't bother with Pnomh Penh as it is a long boat journey away or another flight. Siem Reap has an airport so you can fly in and out. Cambodia was super cheap - I stayed in a gorgeous hotel for buttons. Worth getting up and visiting the ruins at sunrise. Hire a tuk-tuk for the day and he'll take you around wherever you fancy. Ask to have a go on a country lane - harder than you think!