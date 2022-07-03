« previous next »
Author Topic: Holidays 2022 - what are you doing this year?  (Read 16287 times)

Offline ToneLa

Re: Holidays 2022 - what are you doing this year?
« Reply #400 on: July 3, 2022, 05:27:15 pm »
Antalya, Turkey

Talk me into / out of it

Love the shots. Forest and cliffs and sea.

Has to be Liverpool Airport unless things are magically perfect by August.

Pretty flexible. Basically, it's on. Oh, is it on.
Offline rob1966

Re: Holidays 2022 - what are you doing this year?
« Reply #401 on: July 3, 2022, 07:33:30 pm »
Not been to Turkey, going in October to Side, can't wait.

Our kids done Turkey twice and loved it, our DBA at work has packed his bags and fucked off to Turkey to live - WFH means he hasn't had to give up his job either.
Offline AlphaDelta

Re: Holidays 2022 - what are you doing this year?
« Reply #402 on: Yesterday at 08:21:22 am »
Just had seven days touring Poland, Slovakia and the Czech Republic, mostly around the Tatra and Carpathian Mountains. It was boss, much needed and a beautiful part of the world.

We flew from Liverpool to Katowice with Wizz Air, on the way out we were fine, on the way back though........   :o

Flight back home was due to leave at 06.40 and with dropping off the van we had to be at the airport for about 4.30am. About 2.00am we all got a text to say our flight had been rescheduled to 5.45pm that evening but to check in as normal. Ultimately we didn't take off until 7pm after spending in excess of 14 hours sat on a metal bench at the airport.
Offline rob1966

Re: Holidays 2022 - what are you doing this year?
« Reply #403 on: Yesterday at 09:09:22 am »
Shit that. At least you'll get £350 each in compo
Offline andyrol

Re: Holidays 2022 - what are you doing this year?
« Reply #404 on: Yesterday at 09:11:39 am »
Just going on a little jaunt to Lyon to see Rammstein( with ziltoid off this forum) then short camping trip with family in North Yorkshire then staying in a villa in Montenegro again with family plus both grandma's!
Offline .adam

Re: Holidays 2022 - what are you doing this year?
« Reply #405 on: Yesterday at 09:14:03 am »
Booked two trips for later in the year.

August Bank Hoilday in to Santander on the Thursday and leave again on the Tuesday. Thinking of spending minimal time in Santander and instead heading to a combo of Gijon/Oviedo and Leon. Not sure which to go for out of Gijon and Oviedo. The former has the coast going for it but the latter is a better city to visit by all accounts. Anyone been?

November/December we're off to South Africa. Went a few years back and loved it so thought we'd give it another go. In to Cape Town and out of  Joburg two and a half weeks later.

Plan to hire a car and drive the Garden Route to PE then catch a flight to Joburg to visit Kruger before heading home. Really looking forward to another 'big' trip abroad again.
Offline rob1966

Re: Holidays 2022 - what are you doing this year?
« Reply #406 on: Yesterday at 10:03:33 am »
Excellent - heard they were brilliant when they played Coventry
Offline ChaChaMooMoo

Re: Holidays 2022 - what are you doing this year?
« Reply #407 on: Yesterday at 10:18:26 am »
Looking at Gran Canaria in December for a week. But flights look expensive.
Its either that or Sardinia. Have to check flights.
Offline rob1966

Re: Holidays 2022 - what are you doing this year?
« Reply #408 on: Yesterday at 10:20:52 am »
Very popular place for Christmas and winter breaks. I think it goes slightly cheaper around the 2nd week, 11th or so.
Offline AlphaDelta

Re: Holidays 2022 - what are you doing this year?
« Reply #409 on: Yesterday at 10:28:12 am »
Thats always a bonus, it was grim they gave absolutely no reason for the delay, feel for the guys on the plane, they were really friendly yet probably get the abuse from passengers.
Offline ChaChaMooMoo

Re: Holidays 2022 - what are you doing this year?
« Reply #410 on: Yesterday at 11:32:52 am »
Looking at somewhere between 18th to 24th. I guess christmas tourist tax applies.
Offline rob1966

Re: Holidays 2022 - what are you doing this year?
« Reply #411 on: Yesterday at 11:42:48 am »
That's deffo the Christmas Tourist tax hitting you there. My wifes step sister and husband go there every Christmas, they want us to go, but too expensive with the two kids too.
Offline frag

Re: Holidays 2022 - what are you doing this year?
« Reply #412 on: Today at 01:00:54 am »
Looking at Vienna for Christmas as surprise for the Missus, flights and accommodation dont look too bad. Cant decide whether 3 or 2 nights
Offline CheshireDave

Re: Holidays 2022 - what are you doing this year?
« Reply #413 on: Today at 07:33:00 am »
I went to Antalya at the end of April. Alanya to be precise. We had a great time. We had a couple of trips out and couple of nights out for meals. But it was more of a holiday of just chilling in a nice hotel for a week. Aside from perhaps Egypt you just can't get the quality of hotel and service for the price anywhere else but Turkey I think. I think we paid about £400 all in for flights, proper all inclusive and transfers in a crazy good hotel. It'll be super hot in August though. I normally go to Turkey April or about October when it's more about 25 degrees and not 35 degrees.

I just came back from Mallorca. Villa with missus' family. Villa was lovely. About 5 minute drive from Pollenca. Only issue was had to be out of the villa by like 11am and we didn't fly back until about 11pm. So meant walking around Palma with my bag for a few hours in really hot weather. Still was nice to visit Palma Cathedral and have a few drinks.

Looking at booking something for when the kids go back to school in September. Thinking maybe Turkey again. But not sure yet.
