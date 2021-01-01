Booked two trips for later in the year.



August Bank Hoilday in to Santander on the Thursday and leave again on the Tuesday. Thinking of spending minimal time in Santander and instead heading to a combo of Gijon/Oviedo and Leon. Not sure which to go for out of Gijon and Oviedo. The former has the coast going for it but the latter is a better city to visit by all accounts. Anyone been?



November/December we're off to South Africa. Went a few years back and loved it so thought we'd give it another go. In to Cape Town and out of Joburg two and a half weeks later.



Plan to hire a car and drive the Garden Route to PE then catch a flight to Joburg to visit Kruger before heading home. Really looking forward to another 'big' trip abroad again.