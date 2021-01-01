Just had seven days touring Poland, Slovakia and the Czech Republic, mostly around the Tatra and Carpathian Mountains. It was boss, much needed and a beautiful part of the world.We flew from Liverpool to Katowice with Wizz Air, on the way out we were fine, on the way back though........Flight back home was due to leave at 06.40 and with dropping off the van we had to be at the airport for about 4.30am. About 2.00am we all got a text to say our flight had been rescheduled to 5.45pm that evening but to check in as normal. Ultimately we didn't take off until 7pm after spending in excess of 14 hours sat on a metal bench at the airport.