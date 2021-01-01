« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 6 7 8 9 10 [11]   Go Down

Author Topic: Holidays 2022 - what are you doing this year?  (Read 16040 times)

Offline ToneLa

  • The haiku master. Kills it in transfer windows. Keeps the art alive...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,716
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED
Re: Holidays 2022 - what are you doing this year?
« Reply #400 on: Yesterday at 05:27:15 pm »
Antalya, Turkey

Talk me into / out of it

Love the shots. Forest and cliffs and sea.

Has to be Liverpool Airport unless things are magically perfect by August.

Pretty flexible. Basically, it's on. Oh, is it on.
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,257
Re: Holidays 2022 - what are you doing this year?
« Reply #401 on: Yesterday at 07:33:30 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on Yesterday at 05:27:15 pm
Antalya, Turkey

Talk me into / out of it

Love the shots. Forest and cliffs and sea.

Has to be Liverpool Airport unless things are magically perfect by August.

Pretty flexible. Basically, it's on. Oh, is it on.

Not been to Turkey, going in October to Side, can't wait.

Our kids done Turkey twice and loved it, our DBA at work has packed his bags and fucked off to Turkey to live - WFH means he hasn't had to give up his job either.
Logged
Scouse not English

Online AlphaDelta

  • Creepy, geeky, recidivist hose-spotter, checking out the size of your engine as we speak......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,043
  • People's Republic of Liverpool
Re: Holidays 2022 - what are you doing this year?
« Reply #402 on: Today at 08:21:22 am »
Just had seven days touring Poland, Slovakia and the Czech Republic, mostly around the Tatra and Carpathian Mountains. It was boss, much needed and a beautiful part of the world.

We flew from Liverpool to Katowice with Wizz Air, on the way out we were fine, on the way back though........   :o

Flight back home was due to leave at 06.40 and with dropping off the van we had to be at the airport for about 4.30am. About 2.00am we all got a text to say our flight had been rescheduled to 5.45pm that evening but to check in as normal. Ultimately we didn't take off until 7pm after spending in excess of 14 hours sat on a metal bench at the airport.
Logged
"I ask that you believe in this team and believe that together we can achieve great things."
Pages: 1 ... 6 7 8 9 10 [11]   Go Up
« previous next »
 