Author Topic: Holidays 2022 - what are you doing this year?  (Read 15369 times)

Offline Red-Soldier

Re: Holidays 2022 - what are you doing this year?
« Reply #360 on: June 14, 2022, 11:09:23 am »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on June 13, 2022, 09:39:35 pm
Going Cornwall next week for a few days to start. Just booked it. Gorran Haven.

Love Cornwall!  Usually get great weather there (no mockers intended).  Never been to that part mind.
Offline Lee0-3Liv

Re: Holidays 2022 - what are you doing this year?
« Reply #361 on: June 14, 2022, 12:10:22 pm »
Booked a week in Talacre for the start of July. Everywhere we looked were looking from £900 - £1200 for a week but it was only £400 for Talacre.
Online Elzar

Re: Holidays 2022 - what are you doing this year?
« Reply #362 on: June 14, 2022, 05:31:33 pm »
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv on June 13, 2022, 07:04:03 pm
Did you have to check in at the airport or could you do it online?

Check in was online, but due to the change in baggage rules pretty much everyone had a bag to put in, so that was the queue.

Quote from: I've been a good boy. on June 13, 2022, 06:53:53 pm
We flew over Malaga when I was going to Marrakech, it looked great even at 35,000ft. Definitely on my list for next year, what are the people like and the food options?

Food options good. Lots of nice tapas places and seafood great being on the coast. People were really pleasant. Whole city is stunning, the old castle and buildings have been surrounded by buildings in a similar style, so it keeps the charm.
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Offline Musketeer Gripweed

Re: Holidays 2022 - what are you doing this year?
« Reply #363 on: June 19, 2022, 09:14:10 pm »
Been a long time since I have been in Tenerife, but that airport was mentally busy last night. No delays or anything, but I would suggest not planning on eating there, and get something before you travel to the airport.

Had a great break, would recommend the Hard Rock Hotel to everyone, as long as you realise it's pretty quiet out that far, and a taxi to Las Americas is about 20 Euros.

95 cents for a can of beer (Dorada) in the shops next to the hotel. Cheaper than the bottled water.

Looking to go back for new year already.

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
Re: Holidays 2022 - what are you doing this year?
« Reply #364 on: June 19, 2022, 09:25:15 pm »
Quote from: Musketeer Gripweed on June 19, 2022, 09:14:10 pm
Been a long time since I have been in Tenerife, but that airport was mentally busy last night. No delays or anything, but I would suggest not planning on eating there, and get something before you travel to the airport.

Had a great break, would recommend the Hard Rock Hotel to everyone, as long as you realise it's pretty quiet out that far, and a taxi to Las Americas is about 20 Euros.

95 cents for a can of beer (Dorada) in the shops next to the hotel. Cheaper than the bottled water.

Looking to go back for new year already.



We used to stay in Callao Salvaje, which is the next little village over from Playa Paraiso, we liked it because the kids were happy there and it was like home. The bus into Americas doesn't take that long as is only a couple of Euros, we'd get the bus in and a taxi back. We've looked at going the Hard Rock, always been too expensive when we have looked on the past and then when it went down we weren't allowed to travel.

Tip for TFS, get a Burger King from near check in if you want fast food, rather than try to get food after security, or just buy sarnies from a local shop before you set off to the airport.
Scouse not English

Offline west_london_red

Re: Holidays 2022 - what are you doing this year?
« Reply #365 on: June 19, 2022, 10:23:18 pm »
Booked a trip to Amsterdam a couple of months ago, flying out this Thursday with KLM. Received an email from KLM this afternoon saying our outgoing flight has been cancelled, contacted KLM, who said they cant help us rebook, we need to go via the travel agent, which is Lastminute.com. Lastminute.com say they have to arrange a change of flight with KLM which can take up to 7 days, explained to them that Im supposed to fly in only 4 days and there are flights available the same morning still available that I am happy to be moved on to but no, they have to contact KLM first so have now shelled out another £340 on outgoing flights with BA for the three of us. Absolute bunch of wankers the lot of them.
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Online rob1966

Re: Holidays 2022 - what are you doing this year?
« Reply #366 on: June 20, 2022, 07:57:01 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on June 19, 2022, 10:23:18 pm
Booked a trip to Amsterdam a couple of months ago, flying out this Thursday with KLM. Received an email from KLM this afternoon saying our outgoing flight has been cancelled, contacted KLM, who said they cant help us rebook, we need to go via the travel agent, which is Lastminute.com. Lastminute.com say they have to arrange a change of flight with KLM which can take up to 7 days, explained to them that Im supposed to fly in only 4 days and there are flights available the same morning still available that I am happy to be moved on to but no, they have to contact KLM first so have now shelled out another £340 on outgoing flights with BA for the three of us. Absolute bunch of wankers the lot of them.

That's shocking customer service that, puts you off booking with anyone but the airlines right now the way things are going
Scouse not English

Offline Lfc19ynwa

Re: Holidays 2022 - what are you doing this year?
« Reply #367 on: June 20, 2022, 08:13:45 am »
Just done 4 nights in Thessaloniki which was fantastic

Got a week in Argaka (Cyprus) end of July

Week in Naxos end of September

5 nights in Palermo beginning of January (anyone who has been recently can recommend any restaurants would be appreciated)

3 weeks in Thailand end of January
Offline west_london_red

Re: Holidays 2022 - what are you doing this year?
« Reply #368 on: June 20, 2022, 09:45:47 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on June 20, 2022, 07:57:01 am
That's shocking customer service that, puts you off booking with anyone but the airlines right now the way things are going

Yeah, that was why I booked the the flight with BA directly with them, it was actually slightly cheaper to book through Lastminute but I wasnt using those fuckers again but at least if the BA flight goes pear shaped I only have to deal with BA. Still not a peep out of Lastminute on anything.

Update: Still no update from lastminute.com other then they had the gall to send me a customer satisfaction survey  :butt
« Last Edit: June 20, 2022, 06:44:30 pm by west_london_red »
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline SamLad

Re: Holidays 2022 - what are you doing this year?
« Reply #369 on: June 20, 2022, 06:33:19 pm »
going to a couple of cities in Europe in September.  places I've never been to, will be travelling between them by train.

any advice on what to see / avoid in Vienna?  Salzburg? 

I have a few days unplanned right now, and am wondering if Krakow is a better choice than Prague.  any thoughts?
Offline apassant77

Re: Holidays 2022 - what are you doing this year?
« Reply #370 on: June 21, 2022, 09:14:05 pm »
Vienna is an amazing place. We visited the Danube Tower, Spanish Riding School, Schonbrunn Palace, Prater Ferris Wheel, Natural History Museum, Hofberg Palace, Karlskirche and St Stephens Cathedral just to name a few. Public transport really efficient and easy to navigate.
Offline Nobby Reserve

Re: Holidays 2022 - what are you doing this year?
« Reply #371 on: June 21, 2022, 09:28:17 pm »
Quote from: apassant77 on June 21, 2022, 09:14:05 pm
Vienna is an amazing place. We visited the Danube Tower, Spanish Riding School, Schonbrunn Palace, Prater Ferris Wheel, Natural History Museum, Hofberg Palace, Karlskirche and St Stephens Cathedral just to name a few. Public transport really efficient and easy to navigate.


Means nothing to me
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Online Drinks Sangria

Re: Holidays 2022 - what are you doing this year?
« Reply #372 on: June 21, 2022, 10:42:36 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on June 21, 2022, 09:28:17 pm

Means nothing to me
Dont you think Ure being a smidge harsh?
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Offline SamLad

Re: Holidays 2022 - what are you doing this year?
« Reply #373 on: June 21, 2022, 11:27:59 pm »
Quote from: apassant77 on June 21, 2022, 09:14:05 pm
Vienna is an amazing place. We visited the Danube Tower, Spanish Riding School, Schonbrunn Palace, Prater Ferris Wheel, Natural History Museum, Hofberg Palace, Karlskirche and St Stephens Cathedral just to name a few. Public transport really efficient and easy to navigate.
good stuff - thanks mate.  would you say 3 days is enough?
Offline apassant77

Re: Holidays 2022 - what are you doing this year?
« Reply #374 on: June 22, 2022, 01:32:18 pm »
We spent 3 days there but I'd have loved an extra day as a few other things we wanted to see. Gives me an excuse to go back though so can't complain.
Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: Holidays 2022 - what are you doing this year?
« Reply #375 on: June 22, 2022, 05:59:02 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on June 14, 2022, 11:09:23 am
Love Cornwall!  Usually get great weather there (no mockers intended).  Never been to that part mind.
Beautiful weather. St Austell today and Newquay tomorrow.
Offline AndyMuller

Re: Holidays 2022 - what are you doing this year?
« Reply #376 on: June 23, 2022, 01:15:52 pm »
My gf is moaning at me because my family are going to Gran Canaria in August and want us to come out for the second week but she has already said no and she obviously doesn't want me to go either by saying a week is too long and all that. Wouldn't mind but I've been with her fucking 12 years and haven't been abroad since 2019.
Online rob1966

Re: Holidays 2022 - what are you doing this year?
« Reply #377 on: June 23, 2022, 02:10:39 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on June 23, 2022, 01:15:52 pm
My gf is moaning at me because my family are going to Gran Canaria in August and want us to come out for the second week but she has already said no and she obviously doesn't want me to go either by saying a week is too long and all that. Wouldn't mind but I've been with her fucking 12 years and haven't been abroad since 2019.

A week in the Canaries is too long, surely she'll be glad of the peace?  :o

How much shit will you get if you go on your own? I know if I said anything like I didn't want the missus to go away for a week with her family, she would tell me to fuck off and would go on her own if I refused to go.
Scouse not English

Offline AndyMuller

Re: Holidays 2022 - what are you doing this year?
« Reply #378 on: June 23, 2022, 02:16:01 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on June 23, 2022, 02:10:39 pm
A week in the Canaries is too long, surely she'll be glad of the peace?  :o

How much shit will you get if you go on your own? I know if I said anything like I didn't want the missus to go away for a week with her family, she would tell me to fuck off and would go on her own if I refused to go.

Probably some sly, subtle shit when I'm back or the lead up to me going. Flights are only £200 and I've got a place to stay already so would only need spends, she is fucking mad for not coming  :o
Online rob1966

Re: Holidays 2022 - what are you doing this year?
« Reply #379 on: June 23, 2022, 02:45:17 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on June 23, 2022, 02:16:01 pm
Probably some sly, subtle shit when I'm back or the lead up to me going. Flights are only £200 and I've got a place to stay already so would only need spends, she is fucking mad for not coming  :o

Just go anyway ;)

I'm struggling to get my head around why someone wouldn't want to go away for a week, it'll be pissing it down in the UK in August, always bloody does when the kids break up.
Scouse not English

Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: Holidays 2022 - what are you doing this year?
« Reply #380 on: Today at 03:56:00 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on June 22, 2022, 05:59:02 pm
Beautiful weather. St Austell today and Newquay tomorrow.
Amazing part of the UK.

£16 for fish and chips with mushy peas, curry sauce and tartar sauce though. ;D (Never had mushy peas before).
Online rob1966

Re: Holidays 2022 - what are you doing this year?
« Reply #381 on: Today at 04:03:21 pm »
The 32 hour delay we had last month has turned out rather well, £2566 in compo in the end :thumbup

Its all been spent on holidays, £800 towards one we already had booked for Jan 2023 and going back to Crete end of May ;D

Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 03:56:00 pm
Amazing part of the UK.

£16 for fish and chips with mushy peas, curry sauce and tartar sauce though. ;D (Never had mushy peas before).

Never had mushy peas  :o

Only been to Cornwall once, August 2006, lovely place but the weather was shit. I thought I'd pissed myself during the night, but turned out our kids brand new tent was actually leaking
