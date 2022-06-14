Booked a trip to Amsterdam a couple of months ago, flying out this Thursday with KLM. Received an email from KLM this afternoon saying our outgoing flight has been cancelled, contacted KLM, who said they cant help us rebook, we need to go via the travel agent, which is Lastminute.com. Lastminute.com say they have to arrange a change of flight with KLM which can take up to 7 days, explained to them that Im supposed to fly in only 4 days and there are flights available the same morning still available that I am happy to be moved on to but no, they have to contact KLM first so have now shelled out another £340 on outgoing flights with BA for the three of us. Absolute bunch of wankers the lot of them.