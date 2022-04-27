Flight prices for this summer are just ridiculous at the moment.



My Wife asked me to look at the Maldives for Xmas. Premium economy flights, 8-9 days mid tier hotel, 4 people (inc 2 kids) staying in a beach villa and all inclusive. All in the cost was over £40k!I know it's Xmas and I know the Maldives is expensive. But 40k is ridiculous. No idea if that's massively over normal prices but is was a lot more than double the cost of going at October half-term.As you can imagine I'm not going to the Maldives for Xmas (or October half-term)Off to southern Spainish coast in August for a week. About 45 mins drive from Jerez. Got a villa with a swimming pool, just off the beach. Should be brilliant after not being on a summer holiday for 3 years. Not many British tourists and lots of great beaches and Spanish restaurants. Been before and eating/drinking out has always been very reasonable. Hopefully that's the same after 4-5 years of not going there.Also got a week on Norfolk coast in July. Massively under rated part of the country to visit. Probably because it's difficult to get to for anyone in the West and a bit further out the way for London folks who have places like Southwold, Aldeburgh, Whitstable, Broadstairs, Brighton/Hove, plus others in easier commutable distance.