Holidays 2022 - what are you doing this year?

CraigDS

Re: Holidays 2022 - what are you doing this year?
April 27, 2022, 04:14:50 pm
Quote from: redgriffin73 on April 27, 2022, 04:03:07 pm
Thanks. This is for going, not coming back.

It depends on the country. Some have scrapped them and some haven't.
Jookie

Re: Holidays 2022 - what are you doing this year?
April 27, 2022, 04:27:10 pm
Quote from: .adam on April 26, 2022, 03:51:54 pm
Flight prices for this summer are just ridiculous at the moment.

My Wife asked me to look at the Maldives for Xmas. Premium economy flights, 8-9 days mid tier hotel, 4 people (inc 2 kids) staying in a beach villa and all inclusive. All in the cost was over £40k!

I know it's Xmas and I know the Maldives is expensive. But 40k is ridiculous. No idea if that's massively over normal prices but is was a lot more than double the cost of going at October half-term.

As you can imagine I'm not going to the Maldives for Xmas (or October half-term)

Off to southern Spainish coast in August for a week. About 45 mins drive from Jerez. Got a villa with a swimming pool, just off the beach. Should be brilliant after not being on a summer holiday for 3 years. Not many British tourists and lots of great beaches and Spanish restaurants. Been before and eating/drinking out has always been very reasonable. Hopefully that's the same after 4-5 years of not going there.

Also got a week on Norfolk coast in July. Massively under rated part of the country to visit. Probably because it's difficult to get to for anyone in the West and a bit further out the way for London folks who have places like Southwold, Aldeburgh, Whitstable, Broadstairs, Brighton/Hove, plus others in easier commutable distance.
Charlie Adams fried egg

Re: Holidays 2022 - what are you doing this year?
April 27, 2022, 04:36:45 pm
Quote from: .adam on April 26, 2022, 04:26:27 pm
I've read about these 'ghost flights' flying in and out of the UK just to keeo the slots. Assume a lot must be going from Manchester Airport as they've really cut back on the number of direct routes.

Looks decent. The coast line is a bit rugged and can't really swim in the sea but there is plenty to do.
I love the North coast of Spain. There's a nice beach at San Sebastian, Zarautz further along the coast is also OK for swimming in the sea, some decent waves if I remember. Just don't try speaking any castilian spanish there though!

Great food all along the coast though.
rob1966

Re: Holidays 2022 - what are you doing this year?
April 27, 2022, 04:37:59 pm
Quote from: redgriffin73 on April 27, 2022, 04:03:07 pm
Thanks. This is for going, not coming back.

Ah right

Check here  https://www.gov.uk/foreign-travel-advice as countries have changed a lot, Spain and Greece I know have scrapped them, Cyprus binned of the Cyprus Travel Pass.
redgriffin73

Re: Holidays 2022 - what are you doing this year?
April 27, 2022, 07:15:01 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on April 27, 2022, 04:37:59 pm
Ah right

Check here  https://www.gov.uk/foreign-travel-advice as countries have changed a lot, Spain and Greece I know have scrapped them, Cyprus binned of the Cyprus Travel Pass.

Thanks, I deffo need one, just wasn't sure what they meant by 24 hours before arrival and didn't want to leave it and it was too late!
Riquende

Re: Holidays 2022 - what are you doing this year?
April 30, 2022, 07:40:45 am
https://www.theguardian.com/money/2022/apr/30/passport-office-delay-thousands-summer-holidays

Just a warning for anyone perusing this thread looking for ideas!
rob1966

Re: Holidays 2022 - what are you doing this year?
April 30, 2022, 10:02:34 am
Greece has dropped all restrictions starting tomorrow 1st May. Great news as we are going to Crete in 4 weeks and needed a test for the youngest.
TepidT2O

Re: Holidays 2022 - what are you doing this year?
May 2, 2022, 07:59:17 pm
Does anyone know what you have to do to go to the US?

Clear as mud right now
Sheer Magnetism

Re: Holidays 2022 - what are you doing this year?
May 2, 2022, 11:09:24 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on May  2, 2022, 07:59:17 pm
Does anyone know what you have to do to go to the US?

Clear as mud right now
Unless I've got things wildly wrong, you need to:

a) Get an ESTA to go there as a tourist: https://esta.cbp.dhs.gov/

b) Make sure to get a negative PCR Covid test less than 24 hours before flying from an official testing site. I'm using Randox and they have a couple of branches in Liverpool.

c) Have the NHS app downloaded and the travel pass on there. As far as I can tell most countries are fine with you passing through the airport for a transfer. You shouldn't need anything extra for that but best to double check if you aren't 100%.
I've been a good boy.

Re: Holidays 2022 - what are you doing this year?
May 12, 2022, 01:27:04 pm
So Morocco still haven't dropped the PCR requirements so looks like I'm going to have to do one, even though apparently no-one ever there checks it :butt

What is the cheapest one people have found? Pharmacy near me does it for £50 which is the going rate but found a clinic in Liverpool and Warrington that do it for £20, it's just the drive there for me which may not make it worthwhile
.adam

Re: Holidays 2022 - what are you doing this year?
May 12, 2022, 02:05:32 pm
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on May 12, 2022, 01:27:04 pm
So Morocco still haven't dropped the PCR requirements so looks like I'm going to have to do one, even though apparently no-one ever there checks it :butt

What is the cheapest one people have found? Pharmacy near me does it for £50 which is the going rate but found a clinic in Liverpool and Warrington that do it for £20, it's just the drive there for me which may not make it worthwhile

https://www.moneysavingexpert.com/travel/how-to-find-the-cheapest-private-coronavirus-tests-for-travel/
gazzalfc

Re: Holidays 2022 - what are you doing this year?
May 20, 2022, 01:43:25 pm
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on May 12, 2022, 01:27:04 pm
So Morocco still haven't dropped the PCR requirements so looks like I'm going to have to do one, even though apparently no-one ever there checks it :butt


They now have for those that have had 3 vaccines (2 and the booster)

https://www.gov.uk/foreign-travel-advice/morocco/entry-requirements

Was about to book mine tonight and saved myself £190
rob1966

Re: Holidays 2022 - what are you doing this year?
Today at 03:42:50 pm
Manchester Airport is fucking shite. Went at 2 today to drop our cases off for tomorrow's flight, brand new £1billi T2 and the fucking baggage belts are bust. Huge queues all over the place, got to go back later :butt
