Just to add fuel to the Manchester Airport fire, on top of the delay going out (3 hours sat on the plane on the runway due to having no one to load the bags) we then were sat over an hour after landing as they had no one to drive the steps to the plane.



I think over time they'll hopefully correct the staffing imbalance as best they can when the industry returns to previous levels, but we have been twice in a month and had shite experiences both times.



Cancun airport was spot on the other side.



Holidays are addictive - we're having a load of building work done so probably won't be able to afford to go away for a while, but last night we were still looking at trying to get some late summer sun in September/October in the Canaries or the like.



It's definitely good for your well being to have something like a holiday booked and on the horizon to look forward to.