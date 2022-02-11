Looks like a long weekend trip to Malta is knocked on the head.



Want to go very late June after the eldest's A-Levels. Only want to do 3 nights, taking in a weekend so we don't take the youngest (14) out of school for more than a couple of days, so either Thur-Sun or Fri-Mon.



Only three airlines fly there from Manchester.



Sleazy running a daily service. Already the cheap and moderately-priced flights have gone, so we're looking at over £1,000 to fly when we want.



Ryanair still have some cheap flights, but the outbound flight only gets you in at 00.25 which is useless for a 3 night stay as you lose an afternoon & evening. They only run Mon/Wed/Fri.



Jet2 only do Thur & Sun.



Looked at splitting the flights. Thursday has good outbound options (£83) but both options returning on the Sunday is through the roof (£166 or £228 one-way).



Monday returns are OK (£81), but outbound on a Friday is shite (either the too-late Ryan or £140 for Sleazy)





Both Sleazy and Ryan used to run flights to Malta from Liverpool, but Sleazy have stopped completely and Ryan only have availability to late March. Ryanair couldn't tell me if they'd cancelled the route altogether or were just delaying roll-out until the Covid/demand situation was clearer (they've done the same with Leeds-Bradford) and I can't find anything online about it.





Particularly pissed off because thought I'd found a belting deal with EasyJet Holidays. A Panorama Suite at the Hilton with flights and breakfast for under £1,300 for 4 of us. But when you try to select it, it says no availability. This was a fortnight ago and I rang up, only for them to tell me it wasn't available at that price but I could have it for just over £2.5k. Twats. It's still showing the great deal on their website and still won't let me select it.

