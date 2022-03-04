

I've done my family back to 1800, not a drop (excepting 2 of my grandads cousins played for City in the early 20s)



I take it you would only listen to It's Immaterial through the instrumental track given the ethnic mix of that band and what's your views on Matt Busby, Roger Hunt, Phil Chisnall, Paul Stewart and James Balagazi?









Not so keen on 'fawn' either, just like would do



Hmm, not sure how I can make my feelings much clearer than Ive already done BB.But will give it a go as its clearly puzzling you.Any thread on a Liverpudlian website entitled Manchester with the clear objective of eliciting acclaim and admiration for all musical things Mancunian will always receive a unreserved hostile reception from yours truly. Just the way it is mate. Doesnt matter how good, bad or indifferent the music or the artists concerned happen to be, anything in the context of such a fawning Manc thread can fucking do one as far as Im concerned.Now if youd simply entitled the thread I Am Kloot, then as you already know from what Ive previously said to you about some of their stuff Id have been only too pleased to have lavished praise upon them. But in the context of a gushing Manc thread such as the one you have started? Not a fucking chance.And as for Sir Roger? Well quite apart from our - and very much my own from when I first clapped eyes on him in Liverpool reserves back in 59 - obvious huge affection for one of our finest ever servants, your inclusion of someone from Golborne in Wigan/Warrington, a place with its own distinct identity and pretty much equidistant from Liverpool and Manchester, actually aptly epitomises the tendency of Mancunians, and most especially Tony Wilson back in the day, to claim as their own pretty much anything or anyone hailing from anywhere in Lancashire and Cheshire.Manc overhype anyone?And as for the others you list? Well to clarify, let me just turn it on its head and say that my favourite footballer of all time as evidenced by the threads Ive instigated on him on this website over the years, without I must stress the merest mention of the mill town down the East Lancs Road, just so happens to be a certain George Best. And so it follows that those unfortunate folks with Manc origins or connections attract no inherent antipathy from me and indeed I often bestow them with fulsome praise, provided of course they are not part of a fawning invocation to the fucking mill town itself.