I Am Kloot

Re: Manchester
March 4, 2022, 11:50:06 am
bradders1011:
Eric Stewart of 10cc was born in my east Manchester hometown and The Things We Do For Love is solid gold.

Prior to Tony Wilson - and yeah solid gold. Having said that wasn't it a Graham Gouldman song. Mind you he's fuckin Salford

 ;D
Re: Manchester
March 4, 2022, 03:42:03 pm
Funnily enough, I just watched '24 hour party people' last night.

There were some really good manc groups in the late 70's and early 80's (Joy Division/New Order, Buzzcocks, The Smiths, James) - just as there were in Liverpool with the likes of The Teardrop Explodes, Frankie Goes To Hollywood, Flock of Seagulls, Echo & The Bunnymen.

It all went a bit shit in the early 90's and became all about the dreadful Oasis who really were never as good as people say.

Re: Manchester
March 4, 2022, 06:31:06 pm
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/gQjPWWBG_Hs" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/gQjPWWBG_Hs</a>


<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/LJoDw4ZeNT4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/LJoDw4ZeNT4</a>


<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ax2pjApra6g" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ax2pjApra6g</a>


Re: Manchester
March 4, 2022, 07:37:36 pm
Timbo's Goals:
Agreed Beardy. Give the Manc lovers fuck all. And lets not forget How Much is That Doggy in the Window either. Proper fucking classic pop not yer shite Manc dirges to send lemmings to sleep  :)


I hope you've no Bitter DNA in your make up, you're bordering on red christmas tree territory.
Re: Manchester
March 5, 2022, 12:08:59 am
Black Bull Nova:

I hope you've no Bitter DNA in your make up, you're bordering on red christmas tree territory.

Ha ha - says the fella who opened a thread on a purported Scouse website to fawn over Manchester

Put it this way BB I'd sooner have some genuine Scouse Blue in my DNA than the fucking Manc DNA seemingly flowing through yours

 ;D
Re: Manchester
March 5, 2022, 01:20:36 am
Timbo's Goals:
Ha ha - says the fella who opened a thread on a purported Scouse website to fawn over Manchester

Put it this way BB I'd sooner have some genuine Scouse Blue in my DNA than the fucking Manc DNA seemingly flowing through yours

 ;D


I've done my family back to 1800, not a drop (excepting 2 of my grandads cousins played for City in the early 20s)

I take it you would only listen to It's Immaterial through the instrumental track given the ethnic mix of that band and what's your views on Matt Busby, Roger Hunt, Phil Chisnall, Paul Stewart and James Balagazi?

 ;D


Not so keen on 'fawn' either, just like would do




So, here's one for you then


Man on Fire-Frankie Vaughan




<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/O04KzPdmpLk" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/O04KzPdmpLk</a>
Re: Manchester
March 5, 2022, 08:09:03 am
Black Bull Nova:

I've done my family back to 1800, not a drop (excepting 2 of my grandads cousins played for City in the early 20s)

I take it you would only listen to It's Immaterial through the instrumental track given the ethnic mix of that band and what's your views on Matt Busby, Roger Hunt, Phil Chisnall, Paul Stewart and James Balagazi?

 ;D


Not so keen on 'fawn' either, just like would do

 ;D

Hmm, not sure how I can make my feelings much clearer than Ive already done BB.

But will give it a go as its clearly puzzling you.

Any thread on a Liverpudlian website entitled Manchester with the clear objective of eliciting acclaim and admiration for all musical things Mancunian will always receive a unreserved hostile reception from yours truly. Just the way it is mate. Doesnt matter how good, bad or indifferent the music or the artists concerned happen to be, anything in the context of such a fawning Manc thread can fucking do one as far as Im concerned.

Now if youd simply entitled the thread I Am Kloot, then as you already know from what Ive previously said to you about some of their stuff Id have been only too pleased to have lavished praise upon them. But in the context of a gushing Manc thread such as the one you have started? Not a fucking chance.

And as for Sir Roger? Well quite apart from our - and very much my own from when I first clapped eyes on him in Liverpool reserves back in 59 - obvious huge affection for one of our finest ever servants, your inclusion of someone from Golborne in Wigan/Warrington, a place with its own distinct identity and pretty much equidistant from Liverpool and Manchester, actually aptly epitomises the tendency of Mancunians, and most especially Tony Wilson back in the day, to claim as their own pretty much anything or anyone hailing from anywhere in Lancashire and Cheshire.

Manc overhype anyone?

And as for the others you list? Well to clarify, let me just turn it on its head and say that my favourite footballer of all time as evidenced by the threads Ive instigated on him on this website over the years, without I must stress the merest mention of the mill town down the East Lancs Road, just so happens to be a certain George Best. And so it follows that those unfortunate folks with Manc origins or connections attract no inherent antipathy from me and indeed I often bestow them with fulsome praise, provided of course they are not part of a fawning invocation to the fucking mill town itself.

 ;D
Re: Manchester
March 5, 2022, 09:06:17 am
All to Liverpool.

I can't stand anything from Manchester, especially the fucking people.
Re: Manchester
March 5, 2022, 09:12:33 pm
naYoRHa2b:
All to Liverpool.

I can't stand anything from Manchester, especially the fucking people.


Re: I Am Kloot
March 5, 2022, 09:14:54 pm
Timbo's Goals:
;D Now if youd simply entitled the thread I Am Kloot, then as you already know from what Ive previously said to you about some of their stuff Id have been only too pleased to have lavished praise upon them.

Well you got my emotions right in the heart, as I love John Bramwell and I Am kloot as much as I do, how could I resist

Coincidence (Session)-I Am Kloot

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/2LkDlCXNuJA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/2LkDlCXNuJA</a>

Love, may have just come to bury me
but i'm not afraid of what i see

and time, has gathered us here by coincidence
that's why what i say doesn't make any sense

you, may have just come to carry me
beyond the things that i've never seen
love, may have just come to bury me
but i'm not afraid of what i see
Re: I Am Kloot
March 6, 2022, 12:47:11 am
Fantastic idea for a thread Black Bull

 ;)

Fair play mate  :)

Especially love Love The same Deep Water As Me - gorgeous track
Re: I Am Kloot
March 6, 2022, 02:34:49 pm

Some Better Day-I Am Kloot (with John Simm, from Blackpool)


<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/uJET0Rf_fQo" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/uJET0Rf_fQo</a>





Between the worlds that I don't say,
Beneath your sacred nights and days,
Through the gales of life and laughter,
When you can't you see what you're after,
The evenings and the afternoons
Are measured up in coffee spoons
Between the sunshine and the rain
I thought I'd have something more to say
It's a new life for the neighbors,
With their name in all the papers, don't you know?
Don't you know?
Should we go out for a laugh,
I have a faded photograph,
Of one day in some September
That we had and can't remember
Should your god refute the facts
And science not take up the slack,
You could get your money back
For all you want and all you have
It's a new day for the neighbours,
With their name in all the papers, don't you know?
Don't you know?
It's a new day for the neighbours,
With their name in all the papers, don't you know?
Don't you know?
I'm looking for some better day
I'm looking for some better way
Through the gales of life and laughter,
When you don't know what you're after,
Will drag me to the kitchen sink
My whole day is on the brink,
From here I can still see the moon,
I think I'll move there someday soon.
It's a new day for the neighbours,
With their name in all the papers, don't you know?
Don't you know?
It's a new life for the neighbours,
With their name in all the papers, don't you know?
Don't you know?
Re: I Am Kloot
March 9, 2022, 12:08:58 am
Fingerprints-I Am Kloot

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/PGKlvD_2GeQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/PGKlvD_2GeQ</a>

If heaven is a place upon your skin, that I might have touched from without to within
Then dust yourself of fingerprints and grin, and grin, and grin
We don't have to stay with these people whose ideas are just what other people say
We can walk away, from these feelings that are filling up our lives with days
And I guess that I've been singing all my life, well that's right, and that is fine
I've been spending all your money and your time, well that's right, and that is fine
'Cause I don't have to stay, with these feelings that are filling up, my life with days
I can walk away, from these people whose ideas, are just what other people say
Again, and again
And the crowd that is gathered is confused, they're all trembling inside in solitude
We've got nothing left to use, we've got all the bullets but there's no one left to shoot
We can't walk away, from these people whose ideas are just what other people say
We may have to stay with these feelings that are filling up our lives with days
But if heaven is a place upon your skin, that I may have touched from without to within
Well then dust yourself of fingerprints and grin, and grin, and grin
I guess that I've been singing all my life, well that's right, and that is fine
I've been spending all your money and your time, well that's right, and that is fine

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ke5xmpjB2M0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ke5xmpjB2M0</a>
Re: I Am Kloot
Today at 01:13:40 am



Sat Beneath The Lightening Tree-John Bramwell
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/8qxyNFjunB4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/8qxyNFjunB4</a>
