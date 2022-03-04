Fingerprints-I Am Kloot
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/PGKlvD_2GeQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/PGKlvD_2GeQ</a>
If heaven is a place upon your skin, that I might have touched from without to within
Then dust yourself of fingerprints and grin, and grin, and grin
We don't have to stay with these people whose ideas are just what other people say
We can walk away, from these feelings that are filling up our lives with days
And I guess that I've been singing all my life, well that's right, and that is fine
I've been spending all your money and your time, well that's right, and that is fine
'Cause I don't have to stay, with these feelings that are filling up, my life with days
I can walk away, from these people whose ideas, are just what other people say
Again, and again
And the crowd that is gathered is confused, they're all trembling inside in solitude
We've got nothing left to use, we've got all the bullets but there's no one left to shoot
We can't walk away, from these people whose ideas are just what other people say
We may have to stay with these feelings that are filling up our lives with days
But if heaven is a place upon your skin, that I may have touched from without to within
Well then dust yourself of fingerprints and grin, and grin, and grin
I guess that I've been singing all my life, well that's right, and that is fine
I've been spending all your money and your time, well that's right, and that is fine
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ke5xmpjB2M0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ke5xmpjB2M0</a>