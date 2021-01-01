« previous next »
Re: Manchester
« Reply #40 on: Yesterday at 11:43:24 pm »
Quote from: Timbo's Goals on Yesterday at 02:50:21 pm
FUCKINGHELL

I know let's have a fucking Alex Ferguson appreciation thread to run in tandem with this fucking abomination. Jeezus.


He's from Glasgow, good idea for another thread.


Anyway as much I hate United and City, the music scene is another beast, just because I support Liverpool does not mean I have to like and accept A Flock of Seagulls, Sonia, Atomic Kitten, Our Kid or Cilla. Your football tribalism is blinding you.
Re: Manchester
« Reply #41 on: Today at 12:38:56 am »
...is full of shit and I'm kinda with Timbo here, however leaving morals and all sense of decency aside for a second...

This was a belter though...

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/pLEPOCDDp_I" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/pLEPOCDDp_I</a>

'It's easy to crease me like a page
Why do I think this way at such a tender age?'  :(

And so was this...

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/_vjGBDtqvdY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/_vjGBDtqvdY</a>

And this 70's pop classic that takes me right back to a time and place (getting knocked back at school discos in 1975  ;D)...

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/DF47utsUnkM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/DF47utsUnkM</a>












Re: Manchester
« Reply #42 on: Today at 12:51:32 am »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 11:43:24 pm

He's from Glasgow, good idea for another thread.


Anyway as much I hate United and City, the music scene is another beast, just because I support Liverpool does not mean I have to like and accept A Flock of Seagulls, Sonia, Atomic Kitten, Our Kid or Cilla. Your football tribalism is blinding you.

hey BB, I don't need footy tribalism to blind me to Manc overhype. It's been rife ever since Tony Wilson joined Granada with one objective in mind - to knock our unique beloved city off its perch and replace it with the fucking milltown down the east lancs. He may have succeeded in his propaganda with all you fuckers but he never so much as scratched the surface with the likes of me. Mind you I do like John Cooper Clarke, The Hollies and ewen mcColl but they were all from a pre-Wilson generation. Also my bezzie mate Bri.  ;D
Re: Manchester
« Reply #43 on: Today at 01:23:36 am »
Quote from: Timbo's Goals on Today at 12:51:32 am
hey BB, I don't need footy tribalism to blind me to Manc overhype. It's been rife ever since Tony Wilson joined Granada with one objective in mind - to knock our unique beloved city off its perch and replace it with the fucking milltown down the east lancs. He may have succeeded in his propaganda with all you fuckers but he never so much as scratched the surface with the likes of me. Mind you I do like John Cooper Clarke, The Hollies and ewen mcColl but they were all from a pre-Wilson generation. Also my bezzie mate Bri.  ;D


Tony Wilson loved Liverpool.


Talking about his dreams for a futuristic centre at Liverpools Kings Dock dedicated to fashions in music, art and industry, he said: Popular culture started in Liverpool, which is why it really should be here. He also talked about our two great cities which, he believed, should be the twin capital of Lancashire
https://www.placenorthwest.co.uk/features/tony-wilson-the-merseys-creative-tide/
Whilst there has always been rivalry people forget the co-dependence. No Cotton, no Manchester, no Manchester, no need for a Port.

I love John Cooper Clarke (and John Bramwell) as well, but then JCC is from Salford and they hate Manchester as well
Re: Manchester
« Reply #44 on: Today at 01:24:58 am »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 11:43:24 pm

He's from Glasgow, good idea for another thread.


Anyway as much I hate United and City, the music scene is another beast, just because I support Liverpool does not mean I have to like and accept A Flock of Seagulls, Sonia, Atomic Kitten, Our Kid or Cilla. Your football tribalism is blinding you.

Shame on you, heathen.  :shocked Mucky Kid, Anyone Who Had A Heart, You Just Might See Me Cry and Space Age Love Song shit on absolutely anything that's ever come out of the wrong end of the East Lancs absolutely ever.
Re: Manchester
« Reply #45 on: Today at 01:26:52 am »
Quote from: Six Beardy on Today at 01:24:58 am
Shame on you, heathen.  :shocked Mucky Kid, Anyone Who Had A Heart, You Just Might See Me Cry and Space Age Love Song shit on absolutely anything that's ever come out of the wrong end of the East Lancs absolutely ever.


yeah and Burt Bacharach was from Kirkdale
Re: Manchester
« Reply #46 on: Today at 02:12:06 am »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 01:23:36 am

Tony Wilson loved Liverpool.


Oh aye yeah. I hear Boris does too.

Sorry BB I wont hear a good word said about the two faced Manc twat  ;D
Re: Manchester
« Reply #47 on: Today at 02:28:04 am »
Quote from: Six Beardy on Today at 01:24:58 am
Shame on you, heathen.  :shocked Mucky Kid, Anyone Who Had A Heart, You Just Might See Me Cry and Space Age Love Song shit on absolutely anything that's ever come out of the wrong end of the East Lancs absolutely ever.

Agreed Beardy. Give the Manc lovers fuck all. And lets not forget How Much is That Doggy in the Window either. Proper fucking classic pop not yer shite Manc dirges to send lemmings to sleep  :)
