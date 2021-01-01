hey BB, I don't need footy tribalism to blind me to Manc overhype. It's been rife ever since Tony Wilson joined Granada with one objective in mind - to knock our unique beloved city off its perch and replace it with the fucking milltown down the east lancs. He may have succeeded in his propaganda with all you fuckers but he never so much as scratched the surface with the likes of me. Mind you I do like John Cooper Clarke, The Hollies and ewen mcColl but they were all from a pre-Wilson generation. Also my bezzie mate Bri.



Talking about his dreams for a futuristic centre at Liverpools Kings Dock dedicated to fashions in music, art and industry, he said: Popular culture started in Liverpool, which is why it really should be here.

He also talked about our two great cities which, he believed, should be the twin capital of Lancashire

Whilst there has always been rivalry people forget the co-dependence. No Cotton, no Manchester, no Manchester, no need for a Port.

I love John Cooper Clarke (and John Bramwell) as well, but then JCC is from Salford and they hate Manchester as well

Tony Wilson loved Liverpool.