mid range gaming tv 32-40 inch

mid range gaming tv 32-40 inch
« on: Yesterday at 11:34:35 pm »

Iv a LG Cx 48 for where im living for gaming and its unreal of course for new gen consoles. but im looking for a 32-40 inch for my room in my home house that will be just ok for some gaming and a firestick. prob be only ps3 or a switch plugged into it most the time but odd time i might bring home series x or ps5.prob only want spend 250-450 euro.any suggestons? LG32LM6370 seemed like an ok option in harvey norman today.3 hdmi be good but 2 would do.i won't be using tv maybe once a week most weeks  small room so 30-40 inch be range.thanks
Re: mid range gaming tv 32-40 inch
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 11:40:49 pm »
smaller tv is best for playing fps online if thats what you are into.

look for a tv with low input lag. not sure if this is still a thing with modern tvs but i remember it was important to have a tv with low input lag for online fps games also.

Re: mid range gaming tv 32-40 inch
« Reply #2 on: Today at 06:09:59 am »
If you can wait for a while, the new LG C2 will have a 42 inch version.
