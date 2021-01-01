

Iv a LG Cx 48 for where im living for gaming and its unreal of course for new gen consoles. but im looking for a 32-40 inch for my room in my home house that will be just ok for some gaming and a firestick. prob be only ps3 or a switch plugged into it most the time but odd time i might bring home series x or ps5.prob only want spend 250-450 euro.any suggestons? LG32LM6370 seemed like an ok option in harvey norman today.3 hdmi be good but 2 would do.i won't be using tv maybe once a week most weeks small room so 30-40 inch be range.thanks