Author Topic: MAGA World - Sliding into 2024, tick tock November  (Read 22402 times)

Re: MAGA World - Sliding into 2024, tick tock November
« Reply #200 on: February 13, 2024, 06:42:46 am »
What the hell. May as well drop the whole video in here. Not even watched it myself yet. ;D

<a href="https://youtube.com/v/NpBPm0b9deQ&amp;pp=ygUfdGhlIGRhaWx5IHNob3cgd2l0aCBqb24gc3Rld2FydA%3D%3D" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/NpBPm0b9deQ&amp;pp=ygUfdGhlIGRhaWx5IHNob3cgd2l0aCBqb24gc3Rld2FydA%3D%3D</a>
Re: MAGA World - Sliding into 2024, tick tock November
« Reply #202 on: February 13, 2024, 06:18:32 pm »
But Biden - genocide...

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/wVYKWya_yPw&amp;ab_channel=TheRingofFire" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/wVYKWya_yPw&amp;ab_channel=TheRingofFire</a>
Re: MAGA World - Sliding into 2024, tick tock November
« Reply #204 on: February 17, 2024, 09:22:36 pm »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/5YE_iTtbAdk&amp;ab_channel=FarronBalanced" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/5YE_iTtbAdk&amp;ab_channel=FarronBalanced</a>
Re: MAGA World - Sliding into 2024, tick tock November
« Reply #206 on: February 20, 2024, 04:28:55 pm »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/57JOPAFItxA&amp;ab_channel=BrianTylerCohen" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/57JOPAFItxA&amp;ab_channel=BrianTylerCohen</a>

Johnson at risk of a motion to vacate if he tries to push the Ukrainian aid bill. Republicans are totally in bed with Putin.
Re: MAGA World - Sliding into 2024, tick tock November
« Reply #208 on: February 28, 2024, 04:16:40 pm »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/n3NrEOZJ4yY&amp;ab_channel=FarronBalanced" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/n3NrEOZJ4yY&amp;ab_channel=FarronBalanced</a>
Re: MAGA World - Sliding into 2024, tick tock November
« Reply #210 on: March 2, 2024, 08:21:16 pm »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/5_djNR0NUnY&amp;ab_channel=TheRingofFire" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/5_djNR0NUnY&amp;ab_channel=TheRingofFire</a>
Re: MAGA World - Sliding into 2024, tick tock November
« Reply #212 on: March 6, 2024, 08:09:23 pm »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/j3BsA1pT8qk&amp;ab_channel=TheRingofFire" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/j3BsA1pT8qk&amp;ab_channel=TheRingofFire</a>
Re: MAGA World - Sliding into 2024, tick tock November
« Reply #214 on: March 9, 2024, 10:06:50 am »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/-99E1S6YUbI&amp;ab_channel=TheRingofFire" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/-99E1S6YUbI&amp;ab_channel=TheRingofFire</a>
Re: MAGA World - Sliding into 2024, tick tock November
« Reply #216 on: March 14, 2024, 09:15:38 am »
<a href="https://youtube.com/v/tzsliVV5oCo" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/tzsliVV5oCo</a>
Re: MAGA World - Sliding into 2024, tick tock November
« Reply #218 on: March 18, 2024, 09:01:12 pm »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/a0jCJza0yis&amp;ab_channel=TheRingofFire" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/a0jCJza0yis&amp;ab_channel=TheRingofFire</a>
Re: MAGA World - Sliding into 2024, tick tock November
« Reply #220 on: March 19, 2024, 09:42:41 pm »
Judge Cannon in being an idiot shocker

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/wR62ln4UfU0&amp;ab_channel=BrianTylerCohen" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/wR62ln4UfU0&amp;ab_channel=BrianTylerCohen</a>
Re: MAGA World - Sliding into 2024, tick tock November
« Reply #222 on: March 27, 2024, 09:17:46 am »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ddb104fcptM&amp;ab_channel=TheLateShowwithStephenColbert" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ddb104fcptM&amp;ab_channel=TheLateShowwithStephenColbert</a>
Re: MAGA World - Sliding into 2024, tick tock November
« Reply #224 on: Yesterday at 09:33:52 am »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/sItYltuXblk&amp;ab_channel=LateNightwithSethMeyers" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/sItYltuXblk&amp;ab_channel=LateNightwithSethMeyers</a>
Re: MAGA World - Sliding into 2024, tick tock November
« Reply #225 on: Yesterday at 09:42:05 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on February 13, 2024, 06:42:46 am
What the hell. May as well drop the whole video in here. Not even watched it myself yet. ;D

<a href="https://youtube.com/v/NpBPm0b9deQ&amp;pp=ygUfdGhlIGRhaWx5IHNob3cgd2l0aCBqb24gc3Rld2FydA%3D%3D" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/NpBPm0b9deQ&amp;pp=ygUfdGhlIGRhaWx5IHNob3cgd2l0aCBqb24gc3Rld2FydA%3D%3D</a>


You can't remember saying you had a good memory? :D
Re: MAGA World - Sliding into 2024, tick tock November
« Reply #226 on: Yesterday at 04:08:27 pm »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/KACaZbPVwKs&amp;ab_channel=FarronBalanced" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/KACaZbPVwKs&amp;ab_channel=FarronBalanced</a>
Re: MAGA World - Sliding into 2024, tick tock November
« Reply #227 on: Yesterday at 08:36:38 pm »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/uZTb0pDn-SE&amp;ab_channel=TheRingofFire" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/uZTb0pDn-SE&amp;ab_channel=TheRingofFire</a>
Re: MAGA World - Sliding into 2024, tick tock November
« Reply #228 on: Yesterday at 09:06:32 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on March 19, 2024, 09:42:41 pm
Judge Cannon in being an idiot shocker

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/wR62ln4UfU0&amp;ab_channel=BrianTylerCohen" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/wR62ln4UfU0&amp;ab_channel=BrianTylerCohen</a>

I have no eviudence to back it up but I can't help feeling that Cannon is being briefed by third parties. She is an idiot and out of her depth but the way she's behaving seems calculated to go up to the line but not step over it so that Jack Smith and his team don't have quite enough to have her removed.
Re: MAGA World - Sliding into 2024, tick tock November
« Reply #229 on: Today at 08:07:04 am »
Quote from: Alan_X on Yesterday at 09:06:32 pm
I have no eviudence to back it up but I can't help feeling that Cannon is being briefed by third parties. She is an idiot and out of her depth but the way she's behaving seems calculated to go up to the line but not step over it so that Jack Smith and his team don't have quite enough to have her removed.
You know, I've had exactly the same thought, Alan. Way too think to be this calculating, but nevertheless, she appears to be calculating. It would be obstruction of justice and probably (hopefully) a even more serious crime too.

I wonder what the chances are of this occurring to law enforcement and their obtaining of warrant to wiretap and observe her communications. I expect it will be low, but surely not zero.

On the other hand, she could just be lucky in the way she has proceeded. Winging it, and having zero chance of what's she is doing (but certainly aiming to derail the trial), and Jack Smith just needs the right moment.
Re: MAGA World - Sliding into 2024, tick tock November
« Reply #230 on: Today at 10:11:41 am »
Jack Smith is way too smart not to have cottoned on to something, if something is to be had. He's not placid the way Mueller was. I can't imagine for a second that he would put all this effort into what is essentially an open and shut case - one that, if any other judge was presiding over it, would already be over - only to let Cannon flush it all away.

He has to have a game plan of some kind, surely? If Cannon is being coached then it's not by any of Trump's people - they're way too incompetent. It would have to be someone who supports Trump, but was already entrenched in the legal system before hand. Someone who actually understands the law and how to play it.

She's already done enough to get herself kicked off the case. Each ruling in isolation wouldn't be enough on its own, but Smith must have an entire dossier of fuck ups by now. Most liberal commentors I watch - BTC, Kirschner, Farron Cousins etc - have no clue why he hasn't pulled the trigger yet.
Re: MAGA World - Sliding into 2024, tick tock November
« Reply #231 on: Today at 05:41:30 pm »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/5X7in0GznVk&amp;ab_channel=TheRingofFire" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/5X7in0GznVk&amp;ab_channel=TheRingofFire</a>
Re: MAGA World - Sliding into 2024, tick tock November
« Reply #232 on: Today at 05:48:35 pm »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/-oR2x8rEpcs&amp;ab_channel=FarronBalanced" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/-oR2x8rEpcs&amp;ab_channel=FarronBalanced</a>
Re: MAGA World - Sliding into 2024, tick tock November
« Reply #233 on: Today at 08:19:19 pm »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/IPzrFW1w0iQ&amp;ab_channel=TheRingofFire" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/IPzrFW1w0iQ&amp;ab_channel=TheRingofFire</a>
