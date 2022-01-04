« previous next »
Author Topic: New Year, same old cult - Trump videos 2022  (Read 368 times)

Online Red Berry

New Year, same old cult - Trump videos 2022
« on: January 4, 2022, 01:13:15 pm »
Not sure it's worth setting this up, but I guess it can't hurt. A mix of news and comedic takes on what is going on in the the US.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/zgbazOU3Dtw" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/zgbazOU3Dtw</a>

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/czkmIKZsnqM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/czkmIKZsnqM</a>

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/rR1kH11BZug" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/rR1kH11BZug</a>
Offline Franny

Re: New Year, same old cult - Trump videos 2022
« Reply #1 on: January 4, 2022, 02:47:57 pm »
Think it's well worth setting up Red and also very much appreciated, hopefully in the coming months you'll be spoilt for choice for material
Re: New Year, same old cult - Trump videos 2022
« Reply #2 on: January 5, 2022, 10:29:28 am »
I'm putting US Covid related stuff in here too, as Trump and the Republicans are responsible for politicising the issue and have blood on their hands.

<a href="https://youtube.com/v/HRVtSs4eCgI&amp;t=182s" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/HRVtSs4eCgI&amp;t=182s</a>
Re: New Year, same old cult - Trump videos 2022
« Reply #3 on: January 6, 2022, 11:12:23 am »
<a href="https://youtube.com/v/5k41hLM1fTs" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/5k41hLM1fTs</a>
Re: New Year, same old cult - Trump videos 2022
« Reply #4 on: January 6, 2022, 12:57:29 pm »
<a href="https://youtube.com/v/_w7G4CICSJQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/_w7G4CICSJQ</a>
Re: New Year, same old cult - Trump videos 2022
« Reply #5 on: January 6, 2022, 04:55:55 pm »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/owZanTeRNu0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/owZanTeRNu0</a>
Re: New Year, same old cult - Trump videos 2022
« Reply #6 on: January 7, 2022, 08:39:53 am »
Nice one, Stephen!  :wellin

<a href="https://youtube.com/v/7NUEW6VG2-s" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/7NUEW6VG2-s</a>
Re: New Year, same old cult - Trump videos 2022
« Reply #7 on: January 8, 2022, 08:30:20 am »
<a href="https://youtube.com/v/qAzJAfIxlYg" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/qAzJAfIxlYg</a>
Re: New Year, same old cult - Trump videos 2022
« Reply #8 on: Today at 09:53:30 am »
Well Seth's stuck in isolation with covid  :-\

<a href="https://youtube.com/v/3O9dgfMTUv4&amp;t=301s" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/3O9dgfMTUv4&amp;t=301s</a>
