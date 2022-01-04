Please
Topic:
New Year, same old cult - Trump videos 2022
Topic: New Year, same old cult - Trump videos 2022 (Read 368 times)
Red Berry
Posts: 40,303
New Year, same old cult - Trump videos 2022
«
on:
January 4, 2022, 01:13:15 pm
Not sure it's worth setting this up, but I guess it can't hurt. A mix of news and comedic takes on what is going on in the the US.
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/zgbazOU3Dtw" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/zgbazOU3Dtw</a>
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/czkmIKZsnqM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/czkmIKZsnqM</a>
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/rR1kH11BZug" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/rR1kH11BZug</a>
Posts: 619
Re: New Year, same old cult - Trump videos 2022
«
Reply #1 on:
January 4, 2022, 02:47:57 pm
Think it's well worth setting up Red and also very much appreciated, hopefully in the coming months you'll be spoilt for choice for material
Posts: 40,303
Re: New Year, same old cult - Trump videos 2022
«
Reply #2 on:
January 5, 2022, 10:29:28 am
I'm putting US Covid related stuff in here too, as Trump and the Republicans are responsible for politicising the issue and have blood on their hands.
<a href="https://youtube.com/v/HRVtSs4eCgI&t=182s" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/HRVtSs4eCgI&t=182s</a>
Posts: 40,303
Re: New Year, same old cult - Trump videos 2022
«
Reply #3 on:
January 6, 2022, 11:12:23 am
<a href="https://youtube.com/v/5k41hLM1fTs" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/5k41hLM1fTs</a>
Posts: 40,303
Re: New Year, same old cult - Trump videos 2022
«
Reply #4 on:
January 6, 2022, 12:57:29 pm
<a href="https://youtube.com/v/_w7G4CICSJQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/_w7G4CICSJQ</a>
Posts: 40,303
Re: New Year, same old cult - Trump videos 2022
«
Reply #5 on:
January 6, 2022, 04:55:55 pm
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/owZanTeRNu0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/owZanTeRNu0</a>
Posts: 40,303
Re: New Year, same old cult - Trump videos 2022
«
Reply #6 on:
January 7, 2022, 08:39:53 am
Nice one, Stephen!
<a href="https://youtube.com/v/7NUEW6VG2-s" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/7NUEW6VG2-s</a>
Posts: 40,303
Re: New Year, same old cult - Trump videos 2022
«
Reply #7 on:
January 8, 2022, 08:30:20 am
<a href="https://youtube.com/v/qAzJAfIxlYg" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/qAzJAfIxlYg</a>
Posts: 40,303
Re: New Year, same old cult - Trump videos 2022
«
Reply #8 on:
Today
at 09:53:30 am »
Well Seth's stuck in isolation with covid
<a href="https://youtube.com/v/3O9dgfMTUv4&t=301s" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/3O9dgfMTUv4&t=301s</a>
