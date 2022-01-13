Their fans on twitter are odd. Hope we fucking hammer them.
people like big dick nick.
Is that blinding light on the horizon the Everton fans in Rhyl hearing about the Digne sale?
As long as hes supported! The fact he wasnt was the exact issue in that same midifeld 3 vs ChelseaJust needs to be careful as Lacazette loves going to ground and its likely theyll be head to head
Tavares not starting for you is a big plus?
Thats true. But fair to say they could say the same about ours?
Henderson Milner and Fabhino is not something to complain about, imo. That might be the smartest and toughest midfield 3 in the world.
Plenty of subtle snide in there, too...
Did you not watch that midfield against Chelsea?
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks
