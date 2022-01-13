Its weird I was on Twitter before and he posted again on the subject. He let it slip Nottingham Forest where one of the unhappy teams. I think the tweet has since been withdrawn.



Jones was in the presser today, very rare for him to be so. Quite aggressive in his question to Jurgen. Asked him to explain what he meant by a 'false positive' and then added something about he wasn't there at the last presser or he would have asked for clarification then. When the boss replied by asking Jones what he thinks he meant by 'false positive', Jones, rather abruptly, I thought, said it didn't matter what he thought it meant, 'i'm asking you what you meant'...or something like that. I thought Jurgen was gonna kick off but he didn't. He took a breath and explained what happened. Can't make me mind up about what's Jones angle on this as he's a good red if a little bland as a reporter. His books are so, so but he's got a bee in his bonnet about it all? I mean, wtf? He's kicked all this off I believe with an Athletic article? Cancelled my subscription to it or rather, asked for a different chrimbo present as me hooves need sorting out. Bit of tlc with a chiropodist this year. Lovely!I reckon the crowd and the boys will be all fired up by this shizer. So, they're basically insinuating our boys are cheats and liars, cowards even. Fucking hell, I bet Virgil and Hendo and Millie et al are fucking fuming. I know the boss is...fucking gooners are bang in trouble tomorrow night on our midden. Bang in trouble I tell yer...