Author Topic: Arsenal vs Liverpool, now 13 Jan 2022, Pre-Match Thread  (Read 40540 times)

Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool, now 13 Jan 2022, Pre-Match Thread
« Reply #760 on: Yesterday at 10:23:20 pm »
Quote from: 67CherryRed on Yesterday at 10:19:15 pm
That's pretty much exactly what you're saying about Simon Hughes. Do we want 'Liverpool journalists' to go completely North Korea? I don't.

No, that was not what I was suggesting. And the fact you even think it was says more about you than me to be honest. 

If you think me saying a Liverpool journalist may want to set the record straight after all sorts of bullshit and mad conspiracies is being spouted about this postponment, rather than going for down the trashy tabloid route is a bad thing - thats your issue, not mine.

I wouldnt even know what is on Bluemoon by the way, never go there, unlike you and Mark.
Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool, now 13 Jan 2022, Pre-Match Thread
« Reply #761 on: Yesterday at 10:58:40 pm »
Any guesses on our starting 11 thursday?
Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool, now 13 Jan 2022, Pre-Match Thread
« Reply #762 on: Yesterday at 11:00:13 pm »
Quote from: William Regal on Yesterday at 10:58:40 pm
Any guesses on our starting 11 thursday?

Is the press conference tomorrow?

If so we should get an idea from that and the obligatory absences from the training photos.
Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool, now 13 Jan 2022, Pre-Match Thread
« Reply #763 on: Yesterday at 11:18:14 pm »
Quote from: William Regal on Yesterday at 10:58:40 pm
Any guesses on our starting 11 thursday?

Should all become clearer tomorrow if there's training pictures and a press conference. Right now there's still guesses about Covid and other various injuries.

Imagine Kelleher plays. Tsimikas too. Gomez has played in all the LC games so I think he could start with either of the other three senior centre halves. Matip was on the bench on Sunday so possibly him. Right back is interesting, if Trent is back it could/should be him. No idea about Williams's situation, but Bradley has played all the cup games so far, really struggled against Leicester though and this would probably be a really tough match for him. Again in midfield and attack I'd go strong as I don't see why we shouldn't, Fabinho and Henderson I would expect to play, same as Bobby and Jota in attack. The likes of Minamino, Jones, Oxlade etc to fill in the other spots alongside some youngsters I'd imagine, all speculation for the time being though, here's hoping we have a good selection to choose from.

Shit time to lose the likes of Salah, Mane and Keita. The former two may not have played anyway, but against a top half side from the Prem in a semi final I'd probably expect to see them play some part. Thiago's injury reduces numbers in the middle and it's a perfect occasion to have Origi which makes his absence even more frustrating.
Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool, now 13 Jan 2022, Pre-Match Thread
« Reply #764 on: Yesterday at 11:29:34 pm »
Really looking forward to this, shame it's not the second leg. A final in the next round. Crowd should be up for this.
Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool, now 13 Jan 2022, Pre-Match Thread
« Reply #765 on: Today at 08:03:59 am »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 03:52:36 pm
From the article he wrote:

'The Athletic understands that the EFL has received complaints from some of its clubs over the postponement.

Its the usual Athletic way - understands or source close to. 

Today the report from the Evening Standard is EFL have no plans to investigate.

Im not really sure how theyre meant to report something which is not yet in the public domain without it involving a source close to? Clearly they are claiming to have access to information which we do not, therefore its going to involve a source isnt it?





Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool, now 13 Jan 2022, Pre-Match Thread
« Reply #766 on: Today at 10:12:01 am »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 08:03:59 am
Im not really sure how theyre meant to report something which is not yet in the public domain without it involving a source close to? Clearly they are claiming to have access to information which we do not, therefore its going to involve a source isnt it?


I dunno, maybe ask Jürgen Klopp rather than me,  being as he roasted a certain Athletic journo this season for one of these source close to articles about Liverpool which was totally fabricated.

I do love your trust though  :D
Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool, now 13 Jan 2022, Pre-Match Thread
« Reply #767 on: Today at 10:55:37 am »
Imagine the blame we'll get if Arsenal have to postpone this game.

If they do I'd guess it would have to move to the week after as we have a packed February
Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool, now 13 Jan 2022, Pre-Match Thread
« Reply #768 on: Today at 11:00:38 am »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 10:12:01 am


I dunno, maybe ask Jürgen Klopp rather than me,  being as he roasted a certain Athletic journo this season for one of these source close to articles about Liverpool which was totally fabricated.

I do love your trust though  :D

To be clear Im very sceptical on a lot of stuff that gets posted in the Athletic and by the usual group of trusted journos. Its clear that they do sometimes get some good information but often a lot of it is heavily caveated predictions that read like a psychic coming out with Barnum statements, Joyce is probably the best of the group Id say.

That said, if they do have information that has come from a source who is unwilling to reveal their identity (as will usually be the case) then Im not really sure how else they are meant to get that across, if they just ignore the source point all together then people will jump on the fact that it is without quotes.

In this instance there appears little to suggest that their source that several EFL clubs had complained was inaccurate, so if theres to be criticism it would be more apt to focus on the suggestion that Liverpool could face severe punishment which, truth be told, was probably never on the cards.
Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool, now 13 Jan 2022, Pre-Match Thread
« Reply #769 on: Today at 11:02:20 am »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Today at 10:55:37 am
Imagine the blame we'll get if Arsenal have to postpone this game.

If they do I'd guess it would have to move to the week after as we have a packed February

Imagine the fume if it goes ahead with Arsenal fielding a severely compromised side and they get battered, I think Danny Mills would spontaneously combust.
Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool, now 13 Jan 2022, Pre-Match Thread
« Reply #770 on: Today at 11:15:06 am »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 11:02:20 am
Imagine the fume if it goes ahead with Arsenal fielding a severely compromised side and they get battered, I think Danny Mills would spontaneously combust.


 ;D  that'd all be great!
Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool, now 13 Jan 2022, Pre-Match Thread
« Reply #771 on: Today at 11:17:58 am »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 11:00:38 am
To be clear Im very sceptical on a lot of stuff that gets posted in the Athletic and by the usual group of trusted journos. Its clear that they do sometimes get some good information but often a lot of it is heavily caveated predictions that read like a psychic coming out with Barnum statements, Joyce is probably the best of the group Id say.

That said, if they do have information that has come from a source who is unwilling to reveal their identity (as will usually be the case) then Im not really sure how else they are meant to get that across, if they just ignore the source point all together then people will jump on the fact that it is without quotes.

In this instance there appears little to suggest that their source that several EFL clubs had complained was inaccurate, so if theres to be criticism it would be more apt to focus on the suggestion that Liverpool could face severe punishment which, truth be told, was probably never on the cards.

but also nothing to suggest it was accurate as far as I can see - but glad to admit I spent about 2 minutes looking and the source of the story seemed to be the Atheltic article and nothing more and I am sure no Liverpool fan in their right mind trusts them after the post Man Utd game bullshit.

Maybe its just a bit of a cry wolf situation, as I agree with you that clubs can and will have info coming from inside the club that ends up being good at times.  Athletic journos getting called out by the actual team manager of one of these clubs though for making up stories was a bad look, although no surprise to anyone, it hasnt detered them.

As long as they have enough people who will lap up their stories on social media, forums etc, jobs a goodun! Something like this was gold for Hughes, as he likely got more likes, clicks and retweets and attention than hes ever had before.

Anyway, before Mark gets upset again, back to this weeks match  ;D
Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool, now 13 Jan 2022, Pre-Match Thread
« Reply #772 on: Today at 11:26:11 am »
What time is Jurgen's presser today?
Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool, now 13 Jan 2022, Pre-Match Thread
« Reply #773 on: Today at 12:20:10 pm »
Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool, now 13 Jan 2022, Pre-Match Thread
« Reply #774 on: Today at 12:49:15 pm »
cheers mate
Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool, now 13 Jan 2022, Pre-Match Thread
« Reply #775 on: Today at 01:12:07 pm »
A short and sweet presser, journos more obsessed with asking Salah contract questions than this Arsenal game questions.

Just one question about the false positives tests which Jürgen explained well. But surely the journalist asking should have know the details anyway as to how the testing works and having to do new tests, and how long it takes, being as its public knowledge and has been gone over about a million times in the last few days.
Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool, now 13 Jan 2022, Pre-Match Thread
« Reply #776 on: Today at 01:16:27 pm »
Was Simon Hughes that asked, same chap that wrote the Athletic story
Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool, now 13 Jan 2022, Pre-Match Thread
« Reply #777 on: Today at 01:34:05 pm »
Simon didn't seem to have a clue what he was actually asking for that last question.
Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool, now 13 Jan 2022, Pre-Match Thread
« Reply #778 on: Today at 01:49:12 pm »
Quote from: VVM on Today at 01:34:05 pm
Simon didn't seem to have a clue what he was actually asking for that last question.

A juicy headline, that's all they give a fuck about. Clicks, hits and revenue are the currency of modern journalism, to hell with integrity.
Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool, now 13 Jan 2022, Pre-Match Thread
« Reply #779 on: Today at 03:51:38 pm »
Expect a strong side without any academy lads but think Jürgen will stick with the likes of Kelleher, Williams,    Tsimikas, Gomez, Ox, etc. Attack picks itself but we have options in midfield.     


               
Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool, now 13 Jan 2022, Pre-Match Thread
« Reply #780 on: Today at 04:21:04 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 01:12:07 pm
A short and sweet presser, journos more obsessed with asking Salah contract questions than this Arsenal game questions.

Just one question about the false positives tests which Jürgen explained well. But surely the journalist asking should have know the details anyway as to how the testing works and having to do new tests, and how long it takes, being as its public knowledge and has been gone over about a million times in the last few days.

Its weird I was on Twitter before and he posted again on the subject. He let it slip Nottingham Forest where one of the unhappy teams. I think the tweet has since been withdrawn.
Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool, now 13 Jan 2022, Pre-Match Thread
« Reply #781 on: Today at 04:32:50 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 04:21:04 pm
Its weird I was on Twitter before and he posted again on the subject. He let it slip Nottingham Forest where one of the unhappy teams. I think the tweet has since been withdrawn.

Ha! So two days after they have beaten Arsenal, Forest are one of the teams pushing for Liverpool to be investigated.  Makes sense!

I honestly dont think any club was that arsed. Even Arsenal! Its an unprecedented time in football, anyone who thinks about this for 1 minute would realise that Liverpool had nothing to gain, they would also know that it takes a few days for repeated tests to be done and in the meantime players have to be quarantined.  Man Utd had a similar issue in pre-season, but because it was pre-season it wasnt news.
Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool, now 13 Jan 2022, Pre-Match Thread
« Reply #782 on: Today at 04:35:42 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 04:21:04 pm
Its weird I was on Twitter before and he posted again on the subject. He let it slip Nottingham Forest where one of the unhappy teams. I think the tweet has since been withdrawn.

Scabs.
Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool, now 13 Jan 2022, Pre-Match Thread
« Reply #783 on: Today at 04:41:43 pm »
Interested to see to what extent of their players they'll be missing tomorrow. Some are at AFCON of course but I don't expect them to be depleted by any means pretty much all the good they're doing is coming from Smith Rowe and Saka and they still look an ordinary team with them in. I'm hoping for a proper brilliant performance tomorrow and hopefully we'll have one foot in the final, but I do expect them to try and raise their game, but we saw how that worked at Anfield in November. Strongest team IMO and put these to the sword, we should have more than enough to deal with these and fucking Brentford.
Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool, now 13 Jan 2022, Pre-Match Thread
« Reply #784 on: Today at 04:46:01 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 04:41:43 pm
Interested to see to what extent of their players they'll be missing tomorrow. Some are at AFCON of course but I don't expect them to be depleted by any means pretty much all the good they're doing is coming from Smith Rowe and Saka and they still look an ordinary team with them in. I'm hoping for a proper brilliant performance tomorrow and hopefully we'll have one foot in the final, but I do expect them to try and raise their game, but we saw how that worked at Anfield in November. Strongest team IMO and put these to the sword, we should have more than enough to deal with these and fucking Brentford.

Haven't Arsenal got the North London Derby at the weekend?

That should give them some selection dilemmas.
Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool, now 13 Jan 2022, Pre-Match Thread
« Reply #785 on: Today at 05:00:30 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 04:46:01 pm
Haven't Arsenal got the North London Derby at the weekend?

That should give them some selection dilemmas.

Aye, that's true. If they go to Spurs and lose it's a terrible result, not just because it's a derby but I think Spurs have a couple of games in hand and are picking up some form. Personally I can't see Arsenal making the Champions League spots, they'll lose too many games IMO. Right now I'd guess Spurs finish above them and as shite as they are you still can't write United off because they're bound to get some crazy decisions go their way.

No doubt Arteta would rather get Champions League football than win the League Cup but he obviously won't write this off, because the FA Cup win has probably kept him in a job this long.
Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool, now 13 Jan 2022, Pre-Match Thread
« Reply #786 on: Today at 05:04:57 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 04:46:01 pm
Haven't Arsenal got the North London Derby at the weekend?

That should give them some selection dilemmas.

This is a pivitol week in the season - 4th is the aim for them, but this is a great chance at a trophy. I suspect they will go strong in all 3 games. I suspect we will do something similar too. Can see a really strong line up out for us tomorrow with one or two exceptions (not sure Trent starts this one).
Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool, now 13 Jan 2022, Pre-Match Thread
« Reply #787 on: Today at 05:07:05 pm »
Put out the strongest team we can.

It's the semi-final.
Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool, now 13 Jan 2022, Pre-Match Thread
« Reply #788 on: Today at 05:16:36 pm »
Hopefully Bobby, Taki & Trent start this one.
Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool, now 13 Jan 2022, Pre-Match Thread
« Reply #789 on: Today at 06:36:47 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 05:16:36 pm
Hopefully Bobby, Taki & Trent start this one.
Is Trent back from Covid?
Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool, now 13 Jan 2022, Pre-Match Thread
« Reply #790 on: Today at 06:40:31 pm »
Quote from: duvva on Today at 06:36:47 pm
Is Trent back from Covid?
Back in training with Ali iirc from today's PC.
Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool, now 13 Jan 2022, Pre-Match Thread
« Reply #791 on: Today at 06:51:48 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 06:40:31 pm
Back in training with Ali iirc from today's PC.
Ah excellent news, thought he was the one true positive test so was thinking hed be out longer.
Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool, now 13 Jan 2022, Pre-Match Thread
« Reply #792 on: Today at 07:02:02 pm »
Thanks for the OP Sheer. Obviously circumstances have changed a bit since and its possible well field a very strong line up, depending how fit those coming back from false and positive tests are.

I really hope we go as strong as possible a trip to Wembley for a final is on the line and Im sure well go all out over both legs to get there. My only concern is a lot has happened since we played them in November and Id say theyre playing better than they were and we havent been as fluent so its definitely going to be a tough tie. Still fancy us to advance but a good win by a couple of goals tomorrow would be the perfect way to start
Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool, now 13 Jan 2022, Pre-Match Thread
« Reply #793 on: Today at 08:13:45 pm »
Play our best side and get to Final.
Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool, now 13 Jan 2022, Pre-Match Thread
« Reply #794 on: Today at 08:28:51 pm »
A trip to Wembley for a cup final is long overdue. Now we are in the semi final we should go as strong as possible.
Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool, now 13 Jan 2022, Pre-Match Thread
« Reply #795 on: Today at 10:03:56 pm »
Deffo agree, a major trophy is a major trophy, rack 'em up while we have this team...


Quote from: JRed on Today at 08:28:51 pm
A trip to Wembley for a cup final is long overdue. Now we are in the semi final we should go as strong as possible.
Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool, now 13 Jan 2022, Pre-Match Thread
« Reply #796 on: Today at 11:33:48 pm »
This


Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Today at 05:07:05 pm


Put out the strongest team we can.

It's the semi-final.
Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool, now 13 Jan 2022, Pre-Match Thread
« Reply #797 on: Today at 11:36:07 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 04:21:04 pm
Its weird I was on Twitter before and he posted again on the subject. He let it slip Nottingham Forest where one of the unhappy teams. I think the tweet has since been withdrawn.

Jones was in the presser today, very rare for him to be so. Quite aggressive in his question to Jurgen. Asked him to explain what he meant by a 'false positive' and then added something about he wasn't there at the last presser or he would have asked for clarification then. When the boss replied by asking Jones what he thinks he meant by 'false positive', Jones, rather abruptly, I thought, said it didn't matter what he thought it meant, 'i'm asking you what you meant'...or something like that. I thought Jurgen was gonna kick off but he didn't. He took a breath and explained what happened. Can't make me mind up about what's Jones angle on this as he's a good red if a little bland as a reporter. His books are so, so but he's got a bee in his bonnet about it all? I mean, wtf? He's kicked all this off I believe with an Athletic article? Cancelled my subscription to it or rather, asked for a different chrimbo present as me hooves need sorting out. Bit of tlc with a chiropodist this year. Lovely!

I reckon the crowd and the boys will be all fired up by this shizer. So, they're basically insinuating our boys are cheats and liars, cowards even. Fucking hell, I bet Virgil and Hendo and Millie et al are fucking fuming. I know the boss is...fucking gooners are bang in trouble tomorrow night on our midden. Bang in trouble I tell yer...
Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool, now 13 Jan 2022, Pre-Match Thread
« Reply #798 on: Today at 11:42:31 pm »
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Today at 05:07:05 pm
Put out the strongest team we can.

It's the semi-final.
This and also, this.
