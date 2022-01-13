It's one of the reasons I want a European super league. I would quite happily see most of the Premier league clubs go to the wall now, the clubs and fans act like c*nts towards us, while leeching off us. Take us and the Mancs out of this league and it's no more popular nor worth money than the championship. The PL has done it to themselves, so fuck them all.



I want us to kill English football because it deserves nothing more



Football is toxic. The likes of Sky tv and all the biased ambassadorial  pundits, the shit/corrupt/biased officials, the social media bots etc etc all drive up the toxicity. Its shit. I fucking hate the PL , the game is imploding and they just welcome another murderous regime in because they have unlimited funds ( Im sure Boris has his mucky paws in it all somewhere too)Im all for a super league too now. I wasnt convinced at first but something has to change and I really dont see the PL wanting to change unless they are forced too.As for the other clubs wanting Liverpool investigated, dear me. What the fuck do they think we were trying to gain? There have been a number of suspicious postponements lately with clubs seeming citing Covid because they have a lot of injuries, yet the first time we ask for a game postponing they all want us investigated!