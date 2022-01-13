« previous next »
Author Topic: Arsenal vs Liverpool, now 13 Jan 2022, Pre-Match Thread  (Read 33883 times)

Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool, now 13 Jan 2022, Pre-Match Thread
« Reply #680 on: Yesterday at 11:00:19 pm »
sorry am i missing something here. why is it assumed that the premier leagues test results are the test results? like fuck they are. the club obviously had suspicions and after whats went on the past 3 weeks its easy to see why.
Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool, now 13 Jan 2022, Pre-Match Thread
« Reply #681 on: Yesterday at 11:04:05 pm »
Quote from: meady1981 on Yesterday at 10:27:35 pm
Apart from the 90 minutes we play and the bits to do with us, I fucking hate football, football teams, football fans, football news and football players. I honestly want to just divorce myself from it all but the reds just suck me back in every week. I wish LFC would just disband.
;D
Me & my lad often get like that. All other clubs supporters are our latest irksome twats.
Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool, now 13 Jan 2022, Pre-Match Thread
« Reply #682 on: Yesterday at 11:07:38 pm »
Quote from: darragh85 on Yesterday at 11:00:19 pm
sorry am i missing something here. why is it assumed that the premier leagues test results are the test results? like fuck they are. the club obviously had suspicions and after whats went on the past 3 weeks its easy to see why.

Do we carry out our own LFT tests and, if positive, then and only then use a PCR test?
Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool, now 13 Jan 2022, Pre-Match Thread
« Reply #683 on: Today at 02:43:52 am »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 11:07:38 pm
Do we carry out our own LFT tests and, if positive, then and only then use a PCR test?

Yes, we carry out our own LFT and then the PCR is sent to a lab the club contracts with if the LFT is positive.  This isnt through the PL like the other poster said.

Bottom line is the reported story, at least medically, makes no sense and I can see why it would raise eyebrows.  Just going to leave it at that.
Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool, now 13 Jan 2022, Pre-Match Thread
« Reply #684 on: Today at 05:13:02 am »
Quote from: Jm55 on Yesterday at 08:33:14 pm
Article in the Athletic noting that several clubs have asked the EFL to investigate our string of false positives citing the fact that a false positive being unlikely due to a positive LFT being 99.97% accurate, a string of false positives therefore very unlikely.

I must admit that I did think it odd when Klopp said it as I knew the chances of a false positive are very slim, perhaps we got a dodgy batch of tests?

This type of pettiness along with social media and the Sky Sports generation is the reason I'm starting to grow really tired of the game altogether. I guarantee Everton's, Denise Barrett-Baxendale has been involved in this too.
Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool, now 13 Jan 2022, Pre-Match Thread
« Reply #685 on: Today at 05:13:04 am »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Yesterday at 08:46:06 pm
So an independent lab provides us results and we get investigated. Sounds as logical as youd imagine from this countrys football governing bodies.
We are the whipping boy for the English. Can you imagine anybody asking for the mancs to be investigated.
 We are one of 2 global power houses whose coat tails the other English clubs ride on but we(as opposed to the other global power) are treated like scum by the EPL, PGMOL, FA and media - and we just sit there and take it.
Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool, now 13 Jan 2022, Pre-Match Thread
« Reply #686 on: Today at 07:45:16 am »
Quote from: free_at_last on Today at 05:13:04 am
We are the whipping boy for the English. Can you imagine anybody asking for the mancs to be investigated.
 We are one of 2 global power houses whose coat tails the other English clubs ride on but we(as opposed to the other global power) are treated like scum by the EPL, PGMOL, FA and media - and we just sit there and take it.

It's one of the reasons I want a European super league. I would quite happily see most of the Premier league clubs go to the wall now, the clubs and fans act like c*nts towards us, while leeching off us. Take us and the Mancs out of this league and it's no more popular nor worth money than the championship. The PL has done it to themselves, so fuck them all.

I want us to kill English football because it deserves nothing more
Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool, now 13 Jan 2022, Pre-Match Thread
« Reply #687 on: Today at 07:50:19 am »
You guys are so soft, worrying far too much about what other fans think.

Clearly you are not used to getting swathes of hate mail.
Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool, now 13 Jan 2022, Pre-Match Thread
« Reply #688 on: Today at 07:53:49 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 07:50:19 am
You guys are so soft, worrying far too much about what other fans think.

Clearly you are not used to getting swathes of hate mail.

You still got the same PO Box number?
Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool, now 13 Jan 2022, Pre-Match Thread
« Reply #689 on: Today at 08:50:37 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 07:45:16 am
It's one of the reasons I want a European super league. I would quite happily see most of the Premier league clubs go to the wall now, the clubs and fans act like c*nts towards us, while leeching off us. Take us and the Mancs out of this league and it's no more popular nor worth money than the championship. The PL has done it to themselves, so fuck them all.

I want us to kill English football because it deserves nothing more
Football is toxic. The likes of Sky tv and all the biased ambassadorial  pundits, the shit/corrupt/biased officials, the social media bots etc etc all drive up the toxicity. Its shit. I fucking hate the PL , the game is imploding and they just welcome another murderous regime in because they have unlimited funds ( Im sure Boris has his mucky paws in it all somewhere too) 
Im all for a super league too now. I wasnt convinced at first but something has to change and I really dont see the PL wanting to change unless they are forced too.
As for the other clubs wanting Liverpool investigated, dear me. What the fuck do they think we were trying to gain? There have been a number of suspicious postponements lately with clubs seeming citing Covid because they have a lot of injuries, yet the first time we ask for a game postponing they all want us investigated!
Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool, now 13 Jan 2022, Pre-Match Thread
« Reply #690 on: Today at 09:01:11 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 07:53:49 am
You still got the same PO Box number?
Is that a Piss Off box?
Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool, now 13 Jan 2022, Pre-Match Thread
« Reply #691 on: Today at 09:06:45 am »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 09:06:03 pm
if clubs complain it'd be coz their fans are whinging I'd imagine.
We've already reached the point where some clubs behave like the most partisan fans when it comes to self interest, but if clubs complain in response to their own dickhead social media fans then it's even more fucked than I thought.

Not that long ago you'd hear reports about rival clubs having good boardroom relations, but if that just becomes an extension of fans pettiness then it won't end well.

The mainstream media and unchecked social media have an awful lot to answer for.
Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool, now 13 Jan 2022, Pre-Match Thread
« Reply #692 on: Today at 09:07:23 am »
Must say I laugh out loud at calls for a Super League to 'make things better'. I mean, really...?

I can understand the anger but it's misdirected. The gobshitery and whopperdom is inherent in the fabric of a) society and b) the high-stakes, money-oriented, tribal clusterfuck that football has become, regardless of whether it's a PL or an SL or whatever. It won't change just because we fuck the PL off and form a SL.

Plus I agree that people are too sensitive about what random twats say and do. I'm definitely not gonna mention trenches, cos that's so clichéd and passé, but you know what I mean.

Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool, now 13 Jan 2022, Pre-Match Thread
« Reply #693 on: Today at 09:10:38 am »
Quote from: meady1981 on Yesterday at 10:27:35 pm
Apart from the 90 minutes we play and the bits to do with us, I fucking hate football, football teams, football fans, football news and football players. I honestly want to just divorce myself from it all but the reds just suck me back in every week. I wish LFC would just disband.

I might not go quite as far as this, but I'm starting to recognise and empathise with this sentiment more and more. I'm still hopelessly addicted to watching us and following us, but the rest of it is becoming a grind, isn't it?

I sometimes look at the coverage some teams get, how other fans treat them and contrast that with us and it starts to feel weird. I know all big clubs will feel they're mistreated or disliked by other 'neutrals' and other fanbases, but some of the stuff lately suggests we truly are hated and we seem to drive non-LFC fans insane. Not just deluded internet muppets, but journalists, pundits and even the clubs themselves. I can't really understand why, and many of the same people will happily ignore, or even applaud, things like blatant financial doping. Football really is getting a bit ridiculous lately.
Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool, now 13 Jan 2022, Pre-Match Thread
« Reply #694 on: Today at 09:26:12 am »
Quote from: decosabute on Today at 09:10:38 am
I might not go quite as far as this, but I'm starting to recognise and empathise with this sentiment more and more. I'm still hopelessly addicted to watching us and following us, but the rest of it is becoming a grind, isn't it?

I sometimes look at the coverage some teams get, how other fans treat them and contrast that with us and it starts to feel weird. I know all big clubs will feel they're mistreated or disliked by other 'neutrals' and other fanbases, but some of the stuff lately suggests we truly are hated and we seem to drive non-LFC fans insane. Not just deluded internet muppets, but journalists, pundits and even the clubs themselves. I can't really understand why, and many of the same people will happily ignore, or even applaud, things like blatant financial doping. Football really is getting a bit ridiculous lately.
What Man City have and are doing to football and having zero repercussions and endless amounts of plaudits while we get - well, everyone here knows the shite we get - is making my love for the game dissipate.

And don't get me started on the use of VAR, Qatar World Cups, Sky Sports etc.
Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool, now 13 Jan 2022, Pre-Match Thread
« Reply #695 on: Today at 09:32:05 am »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 10:52:48 pm
Ten minutes of Googling for the multiple false positive is impossible  conspiracy theorists:



Well this just shows that all these other teams were obviously cheating as well, obviously
