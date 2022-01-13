Must say I laugh out loud at calls for a Super League to 'make things better'. I mean, really...?
I can understand the anger but it's misdirected. The gobshitery and whopperdom is inherent in the fabric of a) society and b) the high-stakes, money-oriented, tribal clusterfuck that football has become, regardless of whether it's a PL or an SL or whatever. It won't change just because we fuck the PL off and form a SL.
Plus I agree that people are too sensitive about what random twats say and do. I'm definitely not gonna mention trenches, cos that's so clichéd and passé, but you know what I mean.