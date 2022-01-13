« previous next »
Author Topic: Arsenal vs Liverpool, now 13 Jan 2022, Pre-Match Thread  (Read 33515 times)

Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool, now 13 Jan 2022, Pre-Match Thread
« Reply #680 on: Yesterday at 11:00:19 pm »
sorry am i missing something here. why is it assumed that the premier leagues test results are the test results? like fuck they are. the club obviously had suspicions and after whats went on the past 3 weeks its easy to see why.
Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool, now 13 Jan 2022, Pre-Match Thread
« Reply #681 on: Yesterday at 11:04:05 pm »
Quote from: meady1981 on Yesterday at 10:27:35 pm
Apart from the 90 minutes we play and the bits to do with us, I fucking hate football, football teams, football fans, football news and football players. I honestly want to just divorce myself from it all but the reds just suck me back in every week. I wish LFC would just disband.
;D
Me & my lad often get like that. All other clubs supporters are our latest irksome twats.
Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool, now 13 Jan 2022, Pre-Match Thread
« Reply #682 on: Yesterday at 11:07:38 pm »
Quote from: darragh85 on Yesterday at 11:00:19 pm
sorry am i missing something here. why is it assumed that the premier leagues test results are the test results? like fuck they are. the club obviously had suspicions and after whats went on the past 3 weeks its easy to see why.

Do we carry out our own LFT tests and, if positive, then and only then use a PCR test?
Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool, now 13 Jan 2022, Pre-Match Thread
« Reply #683 on: Today at 02:43:52 am »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 11:07:38 pm
Do we carry out our own LFT tests and, if positive, then and only then use a PCR test?

Yes, we carry out our own LFT and then the PCR is sent to a lab the club contracts with if the LFT is positive.  This isnt through the PL like the other poster said.

Bottom line is the reported story, at least medically, makes no sense and I can see why it would raise eyebrows.  Just going to leave it at that.
Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool, now 13 Jan 2022, Pre-Match Thread
« Reply #684 on: Today at 05:13:02 am »
Quote from: Jm55 on Yesterday at 08:33:14 pm
Article in the Athletic noting that several clubs have asked the EFL to investigate our string of false positives citing the fact that a false positive being unlikely due to a positive LFT being 99.97% accurate, a string of false positives therefore very unlikely.

I must admit that I did think it odd when Klopp said it as I knew the chances of a false positive are very slim, perhaps we got a dodgy batch of tests?

This type of pettiness along with social media and the Sky Sports generation is the reason I'm starting to grow really tired of the game altogether. I guarantee Everton's, Denise Barrett-Baxendale has been involved in this too.
Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool, now 13 Jan 2022, Pre-Match Thread
« Reply #685 on: Today at 05:13:04 am »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Yesterday at 08:46:06 pm
So an independent lab provides us results and we get investigated. Sounds as logical as youd imagine from this countrys football governing bodies.
We are the whipping boy for the English. Can you imagine anybody asking for the mancs to be investigated.
 We are one of 2 global power houses whose coat tails the other English clubs ride on but we(as opposed to the other global power) are treated like scum by the EPL, PGMOL, FA and media - and we just sit there and take it.
Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool, now 13 Jan 2022, Pre-Match Thread
« Reply #686 on: Today at 07:45:16 am »
Quote from: free_at_last on Today at 05:13:04 am
We are the whipping boy for the English. Can you imagine anybody asking for the mancs to be investigated.
 We are one of 2 global power houses whose coat tails the other English clubs ride on but we(as opposed to the other global power) are treated like scum by the EPL, PGMOL, FA and media - and we just sit there and take it.

It's one of the reasons I want a European super league. I would quite happily see most of the Premier league clubs go to the wall now, the clubs and fans act like c*nts towards us, while leeching off us. Take us and the Mancs out of this league and it's no more popular nor worth money than the championship. The PL has done it to themselves, so fuck them all.

I want us to kill English football because it deserves nothing more
Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool, now 13 Jan 2022, Pre-Match Thread
« Reply #687 on: Today at 07:50:19 am »
You guys are so soft, worrying far too much about what other fans think.

Clearly you are not used to getting swathes of hate mail.
Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool, now 13 Jan 2022, Pre-Match Thread
« Reply #688 on: Today at 07:53:49 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 07:50:19 am
You guys are so soft, worrying far too much about what other fans think.

Clearly you are not used to getting swathes of hate mail.

You still got the same PO Box number?
