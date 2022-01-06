The point is that whether you read Twitter or not, most of the people on here these days are wetting their kecks over some shite theyve seen on it. Dragging the turds in all over their boots and stinking up the gaff.



right on. I see the kind of thing people put out on Twitter, and I really couldn't give a flea's fart about it. never use the thing, and am glad I don't. going to Twitter to get informed is like strolling through a mental hospital to listen to the conversations in the hope of coming across something worthwhile. life's WAY too short ffs.



Yep, I've heard nothing about this supposed uproar (or any other supposed excessive reactions) except on this forum. I don't use social media much and in particular I have no interest in football social media, so it never reaches me except through here. No one in my real world interactions, except one mouthy Manc I know, ever mentions anything, and even he hasn't said anything about this postponment thing.I appreciate that for some it's a real thing, but for me it's non-existent. To me that shows that while there may well be a 'big reaction', it's localised within a certain media/social media bubble and doesn't extend much outside of that.I get the point that things said on twitter can potentially have real world effects because they inform the media and punditsphere and are then reinforced further by SM and so on in a never-ending circle of gobshitery, but surely it's still mostly a localised issue within a certain media/SM sphere and its effect upon the team and our fortunes is surely minimal? Maybe the authorities or referees might be affected a bit by SM clamour. Maybe the players might be affected a bit. But you'd hope not.I'd be interested in any evidence that it really does have a meaningful effect or influence. If it's available. I'm certainly not writing it off as irrelevent, even though that's how it feels.