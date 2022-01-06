« previous next »
Author Topic: Arsenal vs Liverpool, now 13 Jan 2022, Pre-Match Thread  (Read 27929 times)

Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool, 6 Jan 2022, Pre-Match Thread
« Reply #600 on: Yesterday at 07:03:48 pm »
Quote from: Pistolero on Yesterday at 11:14:03 am
I think you're giving it far too much credence and significance....it's still relatively easy to avoid if you choose to.....unfortunately far too many choose not to
right on.  I see the kind of thing people put out on Twitter, and I really couldn't give a flea's fart about it.  never use the thing, and am glad I don't.  going to Twitter to get informed is like strolling through a mental hospital to listen to the conversations in the hope of coming across something worthwhile.  life's WAY too short ffs.
Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool, 6 Jan 2022, Pre-Match Thread
« Reply #601 on: Yesterday at 07:06:18 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 07:03:48 pm
right on.  I see the kind of thing people put out on Twitter, and I really couldn't give a flea's fart about it.  never use the thing, and am glad I don't.  going to Twitter to get informed is like strolling through a mental hospital to listen to the conversations in the hope of coming across something worthwhile.  life's WAY too short ffs.

Bingo. Nail on head.
Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool, 6 Jan 2022, Pre-Match Thread
« Reply #602 on: Yesterday at 07:14:01 pm »
Quote from: Pistolero on Yesterday at 11:14:03 am
I think you're giving it far too much credence and significance....it's still relatively easy to avoid if you choose to.....unfortunately far too many choose not to

Our games aside,I stopped watching MOTD a few years ago and am selective over what news stories I read/pay attention to & have been that way since Brexit and Drumpf.
Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool, 6 Jan 2022, Pre-Match Thread
« Reply #603 on: Yesterday at 07:33:58 pm »
Quote from: meady1981 on Yesterday at 04:23:00 pm
The point is that whether you read Twitter or not, most of the people on here these days are wetting their kecks over some shite theyve seen on it. Dragging the turds in all over their boots and stinking up the gaff.

Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 07:03:48 pm
right on.  I see the kind of thing people put out on Twitter, and I really couldn't give a flea's fart about it.  never use the thing, and am glad I don't.  going to Twitter to get informed is like strolling through a mental hospital to listen to the conversations in the hope of coming across something worthwhile.  life's WAY too short ffs.

Yep, I've heard nothing about this supposed uproar (or any other supposed excessive reactions) except on this forum. I don't use social media much and in particular I have no interest in football social media, so it never reaches me except through here. No one in my real world interactions, except one mouthy Manc I know, ever mentions anything, and even he hasn't said anything about this postponment thing.

I appreciate that for some it's a real thing, but for me it's non-existent. To me that shows that while there may well be a 'big reaction', it's localised within a certain media/social media bubble and doesn't extend much outside of that.

I get the point that things said on twitter can potentially have real world effects because they inform the media and punditsphere and are then reinforced further by SM and so on in a never-ending circle of gobshitery, but surely it's still mostly a localised issue within a certain media/SM sphere and its effect upon the team and our fortunes is surely minimal? Maybe the authorities or referees might be affected a bit by SM clamour. Maybe the players might be affected a bit. But you'd hope not.

I'd be interested in any evidence that it really does have a meaningful effect or influence. If it's available. I'm certainly not writing it off as irrelevent, even though that's how it feels.

Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool, now 13 Jan 2022, Pre-Match Thread
« Reply #604 on: Yesterday at 08:32:42 pm »
oh my god, you all STILL on about fume from other fans?

why
Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool, 6 Jan 2022, Pre-Match Thread
« Reply #605 on: Yesterday at 10:32:26 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 04:39:40 pm
Its well and good saying fuck off twitter it isnt that hard.  But the reach of Twitter now is immense, its more than filtered into the every day goings on around football, to the point where its the main voice. Theres a reason journalists, pundits etc use it to the level they do, even beyond the money it helps their publications make - the followings they get are massive, like nothing theyd have got pre-Twitter, their voices carry weight whether we like it or not.  And they help fuel the vitriol.

All of us here on the MOTD thread or the worst/favourite commentators threads - constantly complaining about the bullshit they spew on tv, and the digs they have at Liverpool, or the purely gormless shite they come out with - multiply that x1000 and you have their input on Twitter.

It isnt JUST the chidlish, nasty, cowardly keyboard warriors that are a huge issue on that platform.

So yes, dont read it fine, but dont pretend that it doesnt have a strong effect on the thinking and psyche of football fans, and itll only get worse.

This is definitely true - one of my best mates is an Arsenal fan and he's weirdly annoyed about it. Leyton Orient this, Aston Villa that. I saw a Coventry fan moaning about it on Twitter today ffs.
Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool, now 13 Jan 2022, Pre-Match Thread
« Reply #606 on: Yesterday at 10:44:21 pm »
Quote from: LallanaInPyjamas on Yesterday at 10:32:26 pm
This is definitely true - one of my best mates is an Arsenal fan and he's weirdly annoyed about it. Leyton Orient this, Aston Villa that. I saw a Coventry fan moaning about it on Twitter today ffs.

Just say "who cares about those shit clubs" and move on.
Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool, now 13 Jan 2022, Pre-Match Thread
« Reply #607 on: Today at 07:26:24 am »
looking forward to hammering these. Not engaging any further on social media its putting me in bad form.
Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool, now 13 Jan 2022, Pre-Match Thread
« Reply #608 on: Today at 07:30:46 am »
Quote from: SouthDerryLaggo on Today at 07:26:24 am
looking forward to hammering these. Not engaging any further on social media its putting me in bad form.
As their fans wish, they are still going to face our "weakened squad" after being postponed.  ;D  ;D  Maybe no Salah, no Mane.
