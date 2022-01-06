« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 9 10 11 12 13 [14]   Go Down

Author Topic: Arsenal vs Liverpool, 6 Jan 2022, Pre-Match Thread  (Read 24804 times)

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,053
  • 27 years...
Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool, 6 Jan 2022, Pre-Match Thread
« Reply #520 on: Yesterday at 11:16:12 pm »
Quote from: Lycan on Yesterday at 11:04:17 pm
Know what you mean. It's not just Twitter though. Sky Sports are massively to blame with the way the games gone too.
There are so many factors at work now. I agree that Sly Sports have been terrible for the game.

The world seems to have sleepwalked into some kind of dystopia without us realising until it was too late. Priorities, values, morals etc have all been turned on their heads. Facts are looked upon with disdain whilst lies are peddled with relish and lapped up like junk food by people who have been dumbed down so much they can't see they have been played.

Honestly, if you wrote a book in the late 70s about what we see today it would come under the heading of nightmare dystopian future.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,942
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool, 6 Jan 2022, Pre-Match Thread
« Reply #521 on: Yesterday at 11:27:52 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 11:16:12 pm
There are so many factors at work now. I agree that Sly Sports have been terrible for the game.

The world seems to have sleepwalked into some kind of dystopia without us realising until it was too late. Priorities, values, morals etc have all been turned on their heads. Facts are looked upon with disdain whilst lies are peddled with relish and lapped up like junk food by people who have been dumbed down so much they can't see they have been played.

Honestly, if you wrote a book in the late 70s about what we see today it would come under the heading of nightmare dystopian future.

And the late 70s were no picnic either!
Logged

Offline rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,405
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool, 6 Jan 2022, Pre-Match Thread
« Reply #522 on: Yesterday at 11:28:27 pm »
Its possible a huge chunk of the outraged Arsenal fans think theyll have to play v Mané and Salah

I just put my Arsenal mate rigjt that the group of 16 doesnt even start till 23rd

He doesnt give a shit now and is actually happy theyve got the 2nd leg

But there is the majority who wanted to beat up 18 year olds. Embarrasing really
Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,245
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool, 6 Jan 2022, Pre-Match Thread
« Reply #523 on: Yesterday at 11:28:28 pm »
Quote from: zamagiure on Yesterday at 06:03:35 pm
Glad we didn't have to  forfeit the first leg 3-0
No way we could come back from that at anfield.

No way could we ever do that without Salah, impossible
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,245
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool, 6 Jan 2022, Pre-Match Thread
« Reply #524 on: Yesterday at 11:30:14 pm »
Quote from: rushyman on Yesterday at 11:28:27 pm
Its possible a huge chunk of the outraged Arsenal fans think theyll have to play v Mané and Salah

I just put my Arsenal mate rigjt that the group of 16 doesnt even start till 23rd

He doesnt give a shit now and is actually happy theyve got the 2nd leg

But there is the majority who wanted to beat up 18 year olds. Embarrassing really

It is small time mentality to want to play our reserves when they are 1 place behind us in the league eh. They get the 2nd leg at home, what more do they want.

Still think it should have been condensed to 1 game
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,405
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool, 6 Jan 2022, Pre-Match Thread
« Reply #525 on: Yesterday at 11:34:03 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 11:30:14 pm
It is small time mentality to want to play our reserves when they are 1 place behind us in the league eh. They get the 2nd leg at home, what more do they want.

Still think it should have been condensed to 1 game

As Ive said

Theyve really shown themselves up today
Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,053
  • 27 years...
Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool, 6 Jan 2022, Pre-Match Thread
« Reply #526 on: Yesterday at 11:36:24 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 11:27:52 pm
And the late 70s were no picnic either!
So true. At least we didn't have most of the planet's brains plugged directly into Twitter and Facebook though, and gaining their education from it. Honestly, it's like a Sci-Fi disaster movie these days.

Do androids dream of Twitter and Facebook?
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,245
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool, 6 Jan 2022, Pre-Match Thread
« Reply #527 on: Today at 12:06:08 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 11:36:24 pm
So true. At least we didn't have most of the planet's brains plugged directly into Twitter and Facebook though, and gaining their education from it. Honestly, it's like a Sci-Fi disaster movie these days.

Do androids dream of Twitter and Facebook?

Some lad just stepped straight off the pavement in front of my car on monday without looking up from his phone, I will always remember a 4 year old doing basic road safety to get his mum across the road outside Alder Hey, she never looked up despite how busy that road is.

I seriously think we have lost some people the last few years and it's nearly all shite as all we have done is put idiots in better touch with other idiots around the world.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:07:49 am by Black Bull Nova »
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline Avens

  • Look around you! Clearly knows his Gary Gum from his Anti-Gary Gum.
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 758
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool, 6 Jan 2022, Pre-Match Thread
« Reply #528 on: Today at 12:14:09 am »
Quote from: 67CherryRed on Yesterday at 10:46:06 am
Do we really think Shrewsbury will be postponed?

Villa were forced to play us last year with the youth team and youth team coaching staff, presumably we'd have to do the same.

As for the League Cup, can't we just ask for a one-off semi at the Emirates next week? Surely everyone's happy with that.

Sorry, I keep seeing this trotted out all over the internet by opposition fans but Villa weren't forced to do anything. They actively wanted the game to go ahead - probably because a third round cup game where they were likely to play a few kids anyway would've become more inconvenient if it was rescheduled.

This is different, it's the semi final and Arsenal fans saw the potential for an easy path to the final closing on them so have gone hysterical. It's pathetic in all honesty, from a fan base I thought a little more of.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:17:11 am by Avens »
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now. - Jurgen Klopp

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,385
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool, 6 Jan 2022, Pre-Match Thread
« Reply #529 on: Today at 12:52:21 am »
Quote from: rushyman on Yesterday at 11:34:03 pm
As Ive said

Theyve really shown themselves up today

Yeah. Who'd have ever guessed that Arsenal fans are small time and their shit club is a bit wank like their crap City?

Logged
I like cats

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,385
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool, 6 Jan 2022, Pre-Match Thread
« Reply #530 on: Today at 12:56:15 am »
https://metro.co.uk/2022/01/05/rules-are-rules-glenn-hoddle-questions-liverpool-decision-as-arsenal-tie-is-postponed-15868083/

Rules are rules! Glenn Hoddle questions Liverpool decision as Arsenal tie is postponed

Glenn Hoddle and Danny Mills wanted Liverpool to go ahead with playing their League Cup semi-final against Arsenal despite a Covid-19 outbreak at the club.

Arsenal were due to host Liverpool in the first leg on Thursday night but the Reds request for a postponement of the match, due to an increasing rise in coronavirus cases, has been accepted.

On Wednesday, Liverpool temporarily closed their first-team training centre amid a rapidly growing number of suspected Covid cases, with assistant manager Pep Lijnders the latest to be forced into self-isolation.

The EFL earlier on Wednesday confirmed tomorrows match is off, with the first leg now set to take place at Anfield on Thursday, January 13 and the second leg at the Emirates Stadium on Thursday, January 20.

Before the announcement, former Premier League defender Mills felt if Liverpool did have enough players fit they should still have to play and made reference to Jurgen Klopp fielding an Under-21 team in the same competition when the first XI were away competing in the FIFA Club World Cup in 2019.

You can only call a game off if you have so many cases of Covid he told talkSPORT.

You have a squad of under-23s that arent included in that 25-man squad.

Liverpool played them when they went off to play in the Club World Cup.

So they have the players available, theyve got Under-23s that can play, so tough, throw them in.

Klopp is also isolating having missed the draw with Chelsea at the weekend but Tottenham legend Hoddle was in agreement with Mills that rules are rules.

Yeah, the rules are there, the rules are there for everyone and I think thats what youve got to abide by, he added.

The fact the manager wont be there, he wasnt there against Chelsea, they didnt play particularly well first half but were 2-0 up.

I think if the rules are there and you havent got the players to put out there then I think thats different, but Im sure behind the scenes theyll be asked, who is fit, who has got COVID, who is injured.

So, Im with you guys, I think the games got to go ahead.

Liverpool are due to host Shrewsbury Town in the FA Cup third round on Sunday before the second leg against Arsenal at home on January 13.
Logged
I like cats

Offline Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,228
Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool, 6 Jan 2022, Pre-Match Thread
« Reply #531 on: Today at 12:58:41 am »
Glen Hoddle and Danny Mills :lmao
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Offline Kalito

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 154
  • ***JFT97***
Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool, 6 Jan 2022, Pre-Match Thread
« Reply #532 on: Today at 12:59:46 am »
Absolute twats the pair of 'em.

Can go fuck themselves.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Mr Bill Shankly

Offline rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,405
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool, 6 Jan 2022, Pre-Match Thread
« Reply #533 on: Today at 01:00:35 am »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 12:58:41 am
Glen Hoddle and Danny Mills :lmao

One trundling towards senility and the other so consumed with hate he can barely draw breath
Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,247
Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool, 6 Jan 2022, Pre-Match Thread
« Reply #534 on: Today at 01:05:13 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 12:56:15 am
https://metro.co.uk/2022/01/05/rules-are-rules-glenn-hoddle-questions-liverpool-decision-as-arsenal-tie-is-postponed-15868083/

Rules are rules! Glenn Hoddle questions Liverpool decision as Arsenal tie is postponed

Glenn Hoddle and Danny Mills wanted Liverpool to go ahead with playing their League Cup semi-final against Arsenal despite a Covid-19 outbreak at the club.

Arsenal were due to host Liverpool in the first leg on Thursday night but the Reds request for a postponement of the match, due to an increasing rise in coronavirus cases, has been accepted.

On Wednesday, Liverpool temporarily closed their first-team training centre amid a rapidly growing number of suspected Covid cases, with assistant manager Pep Lijnders the latest to be forced into self-isolation.

The EFL earlier on Wednesday confirmed tomorrows match is off, with the first leg now set to take place at Anfield on Thursday, January 13 and the second leg at the Emirates Stadium on Thursday, January 20.

Before the announcement, former Premier League defender Mills felt if Liverpool did have enough players fit they should still have to play and made reference to Jurgen Klopp fielding an Under-21 team in the same competition when the first XI were away competing in the FIFA Club World Cup in 2019.

You can only call a game off if you have so many cases of Covid he told talkSPORT.

You have a squad of under-23s that arent included in that 25-man squad.

Liverpool played them when they went off to play in the Club World Cup.

So they have the players available, theyve got Under-23s that can play, so tough, throw them in.

Klopp is also isolating having missed the draw with Chelsea at the weekend but Tottenham legend Hoddle was in agreement with Mills that rules are rules.

Yeah, the rules are there, the rules are there for everyone and I think thats what youve got to abide by, he added.

The fact the manager wont be there, he wasnt there against Chelsea, they didnt play particularly well first half but were 2-0 up.

I think if the rules are there and you havent got the players to put out there then I think thats different, but Im sure behind the scenes theyll be asked, who is fit, who has got COVID, who is injured.

So, Im with you guys, I think the games got to go ahead.

Liverpool are due to host Shrewsbury Town in the FA Cup third round on Sunday before the second leg against Arsenal at home on January 13.

They get paid. Think about that.
Logged

Offline SP

  • Thor ain't got shit on this dude! Alpheus. SPoogle. The Equusfluminis Of RAWK. Straight in at the deep end with a tube of Vagisil. Needs to get a half-life. Needs a damned good de-frag.
  • RAWK Staff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,869
  • .
  • Super Title: Southern Pansy
Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool, 6 Jan 2022, Pre-Match Thread
« Reply #535 on: Today at 01:06:53 am »
Rules are rules. The rules were applied and the match was postponed.
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 92,264
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool, 6 Jan 2022, Pre-Match Thread
« Reply #536 on: Today at 01:07:44 am »
Rules are rules he says. And this decision to postpone the game was in accordance with the said rules. People are so wilfully dumb.
Logged

Offline Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 82,932
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool, 6 Jan 2022, Pre-Match Thread
« Reply #537 on: Today at 01:18:30 am »
Someone should ask the gang of twats what rule we broke?
Logged

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,245
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool, 6 Jan 2022, Pre-Match Thread
« Reply #538 on: Today at 01:18:36 am »
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 01:00:35 am
One trundling towards senility and the other so consumed with hate he can barely draw breath

Team of the Year

Peter Schmiecel
Danny Mills    Jamie Carragher   Micah Richards    Gary Neville
Glenn Hoddle   Jermaine Jenas    Danny Murphy
Garth Crooks    Alan Shearer  Michael Owen
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline Lee0-3Liv

  • Daddy Discord
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,173
Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool, 6 Jan 2022, Pre-Match Thread
« Reply #539 on: Today at 01:24:25 am »
I'm sure Mills and Hoddle have come out and said similar about other teams who have games postponed because of covid!   :mooncat
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,053
  • 27 years...
Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool, 6 Jan 2022, Pre-Match Thread
« Reply #540 on: Today at 01:48:24 am »
Where was Hoddle when Brighton Vs Spurs and Leicester Vs Spurs were postponed due to Covid recently?  ::)

He's still pissed off because we twatted Spurs in the European Cup Final.  :lmao

Danny Mills?  :lmao

I love how every saddo and his dog can't help but put their nose into Liverpool's business. 

Weirdos.  :wave :D
« Last Edit: Today at 01:50:46 am by Son of Spion »
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,053
  • 27 years...
Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool, 6 Jan 2022, Pre-Match Thread
« Reply #541 on: Today at 01:55:39 am »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 01:05:13 am
They get paid. Think about that.

''Glen, Danny, we would like you both to chat utter horseshit for us please. Just be yourselves and do what comes naturally. Any problems though, give Garth Crooks a bell and he'll give you a tutorial. We're sure you've got this though. Cheers, and here's a wad of cash for your trouble.''
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline Red_Rich

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,767
  • Fan since Liverpool 5 Stoke 3 in 1976
Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool, 6 Jan 2022, Pre-Match Thread
« Reply #542 on: Today at 02:44:53 am »
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 01:00:35 am
One trundling towards senility and the other so consumed with hate he can barely draw breath
Logged
Quote from: markmywords on December 17, 2020, 10:29:41 am
United used to win titles on easy street, time for us to take over that real estate

Offline Red_Rich

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,767
  • Fan since Liverpool 5 Stoke 3 in 1976
Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool, 6 Jan 2022, Pre-Match Thread
« Reply #543 on: Today at 02:50:54 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 12:56:15 am
https://metro.co.uk/2022/01/05/rules-are-rules-glenn-hoddle-questions-liverpool-decision-as-arsenal-tie-is-postponed-15868083/

Rules are rules! Glenn Hoddle questions Liverpool decision as Arsenal tie is postponed

Glenn Hoddle and Danny Mills wanted Liverpool to go ahead with playing their League Cup semi-final against Arsenal despite a Covid-19 outbreak at the club.

Arsenal were due to host Liverpool in the first leg on Thursday night but the Reds request for a postponement of the match, due to an increasing rise in coronavirus cases, has been accepted.

On Wednesday, Liverpool temporarily closed their first-team training centre amid a rapidly growing number of suspected Covid cases, with assistant manager Pep Lijnders the latest to be forced into self-isolation.

The EFL earlier on Wednesday confirmed tomorrows match is off, with the first leg now set to take place at Anfield on Thursday, January 13 and the second leg at the Emirates Stadium on Thursday, January 20.

Before the announcement, former Premier League defender Mills felt if Liverpool did have enough players fit they should still have to play and made reference to Jurgen Klopp fielding an Under-21 team in the same competition when the first XI were away competing in the FIFA Club World Cup in 2019.

You can only call a game off if you have so many cases of Covid he told talkSPORT.

You have a squad of under-23s that arent included in that 25-man squad.

Liverpool played them when they went off to play in the Club World Cup.

So they have the players available, theyve got Under-23s that can play, so tough, throw them in.

Klopp is also isolating having missed the draw with Chelsea at the weekend but Tottenham legend Hoddle was in agreement with Mills that rules are rules.

Yeah, the rules are there, the rules are there for everyone and I think thats what youve got to abide by, he added.

The fact the manager wont be there, he wasnt there against Chelsea, they didnt play particularly well first half but were 2-0 up.

I think if the rules are there and you havent got the players to put out there then I think thats different, but Im sure behind the scenes theyll be asked, who is fit, who has got COVID, who is injured.

So, Im with you guys, I think the games got to go ahead.

Liverpool are due to host Shrewsbury Town in the FA Cup third round on Sunday before the second leg against Arsenal at home on January 13.


Hoddle is talking in fucking riddles there!  What's he actually trying to say? 
Logged
Quote from: markmywords on December 17, 2020, 10:29:41 am
United used to win titles on easy street, time for us to take over that real estate

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,202
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool, 6 Jan 2022, Pre-Match Thread
« Reply #544 on: Today at 03:17:37 am »
Rubes are rubes

And here we have two of them
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,202
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool, 6 Jan 2022, Pre-Match Thread
« Reply #545 on: Today at 03:19:02 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 11:36:24 pm
So true. At least we didn't have most of the planet's brains plugged directly into Twitter and Facebook though, and gaining their education from it. Honestly, it's like a Sci-Fi disaster movie these days.

Do androids dream of Twitter and Facebook?
Dunno, but Android (and Iphone) have created a nightmare world of electric sheep
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,328
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool, 6 Jan 2022, Pre-Match Thread
« Reply #546 on: Today at 06:28:02 am »
I see we're still in disgrace today. This isn't blowing over.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,784
Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool, 6 Jan 2022, Pre-Match Thread
« Reply #547 on: Today at 06:35:05 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 06:28:02 am
I see we're still in disgrace today. This isn't blowing over.

Good. Dont you enjoy the fume we generate?
Logged

Offline Garnier

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,135
  • there is no old firm
Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool, 6 Jan 2022, Pre-Match Thread
« Reply #548 on: Today at 06:48:48 am »
every now and often people say we have 'main character syndrome' but then again they make us the main characters
Logged
"What sounds great if you don't know what it actually means?

- Friendly Fire
- Athlete's Foot
- Outstanding Debt

Offline the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,703
  • Couldn't be bothered, really...
Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool, 6 Jan 2022, Pre-Match Thread
« Reply #549 on: Today at 07:33:58 am »
I reckon the fume is because Arsenal wanted to play a significantly weakened Liverpool, because then they would've had a chance to progress.
The other reason why the rest of the country is up in arms, is that we may have to play one or two games less with Mane/Salah being away. I dunno, but the fear is real with the h4t3rs!

I don't see us recovering en-masse before the 20th really. I think we may need to ready ourselves for more cases.

What are the rules regards "Isolation"? 7 days?
« Last Edit: Today at 07:42:21 am by the_red_pill »
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
We're not defending any titles, we want to get new ones, we've only just started winning.
Quote from: Tepid water on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Online NarutoReds

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,258
  • Saw Everton - "I'd shut the curtains..."
Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool, 6 Jan 2022, Pre-Match Thread
« Reply #550 on: Today at 07:38:22 am »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 07:33:58 am
I reckon the fume is because Arsenal wanted to play a significantly weakened Liverpool, because then they would've had a chance to progress.
The other reason why the rest of the country is up in arms, is that we may have to play one or two games less with Mane/Salah being away. I dunno, but the fear is real with the h4t3rs!
I always thought that Arsenals fans are one of the most sensible fans in England, compared to Chelsea, Spurs, City and United like...
Logged
It's there to remind our lads who they're playing for and to remind the opposition who they're playing against!

Offline the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,703
  • Couldn't be bothered, really...
Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool, 6 Jan 2022, Pre-Match Thread
« Reply #551 on: Today at 07:41:02 am »
Quote from: NarutoReds on Today at 07:38:22 am
I always thought that Arsenals fans are one of the most sensible fans in England, compared to Chelsea, Spurs, City and United like...
They can get their nickers in a twist from time to time.
They are a sensible lot, but as with any club- the empty vessels usually make the loudest noise!
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
We're not defending any titles, we want to get new ones, we've only just started winning.
Quote from: Tepid water on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Online MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,426
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool, 6 Jan 2022, Pre-Match Thread
« Reply #552 on: Today at 08:04:37 am »
Quote from: Red_Rich on Today at 02:50:54 am

Hoddle is talking in fucking riddles there!  What's he actually trying to say?
Why didn't he complain when spurs got games postponed and benefited against us?
Logged

Online royhendo

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 251,523
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool, 6 Jan 2022, Pre-Match Thread
« Reply #553 on: Today at 08:08:26 am »
Saw Matt Lucas getting involved in it yesterday an all.
Logged
"Word of the day is 'philodox' (17th century): one who is in love with their own opinion, and who consequently believes that everyone else should share it."  @susie_dent on twitter - https://twitter.com/susie_dent/status/1419683653844668422

Online ep1987

  • Emiliano Insua head coach
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 428
Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool, 6 Jan 2022, Pre-Match Thread
« Reply #554 on: Today at 08:11:12 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 11:16:12 pm
There are so many factors at work now. I agree that Sly Sports have been terrible for the game.

The world seems to have sleepwalked into some kind of dystopia without us realising until it was too late. Priorities, values, morals etc have all been turned on their heads. Facts are looked upon with disdain whilst lies are peddled with relish and lapped up like junk food by people who have been dumbed down so much they can't see they have been played.

Honestly, if you wrote a book in the late 70s about what we see today it would come under the heading of nightmare dystopian future.

Google 'fartjar' at your own peril.
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,426
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool, 6 Jan 2022, Pre-Match Thread
« Reply #555 on: Today at 08:11:31 am »
People just dislike us for reasons only known to them. They are just upset because they thought AFCON would screw us.
Logged

Online red_Mark1980

  • Wool ginger runner
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,967
  • J.F.T.97
Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool, 6 Jan 2022, Pre-Match Thread
« Reply #556 on: Today at 08:22:49 am »
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 08:08:26 am
Saw Matt Lucas getting involved in it yesterday an all.
The Vicky Pollard guy?
Logged

Online Lycan

  • Loves egg. Quite partial to a nipple too. Once came into contact with Jeremy Beadle and his tiny right hand. I used to be a Werewolf, but I'm alright noooooooooowww!!!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,011
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool, 6 Jan 2022, Pre-Match Thread
« Reply #557 on: Today at 08:28:47 am »
The football culture in England is now absolutely toxic. Sky and Twitter has a lot to do with that. It's turned this generation of football fans into absolute DICKS! More interested in players FIFA ratings, big-money transfers and a players 'drip' and 'sauce', than the actual football itself.  :butt  And the hatred of Liverpool FC has become beyond unhealthy.
Logged
There he goes. One of God's own prototypes. A high-powered mutant of some kind, never even considered for mass production. Too weird to live, and too rare to die.

Online Hedley Lamarr

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,513
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool, 6 Jan 2022, Pre-Match Thread
« Reply #558 on: Today at 08:28:52 am »
I don't think everybody 'hates' us.  Some do, but constantly talking about Liverpool keeps you in the public eye, gets you radio bookings, ineligible columns, TV spots.  Look at Garth Crooks, his constant madness keeps him in the public eye, if he didn't come out with his weekly insanity nobody would know who he was.  Danny Mills was a never a somebody and Hoddle is clinging on to relevance for dear life.

Klopp also doesn't toe the line, unlike most managers he has opinions, trying to wind him up also keeps you in the public eye.  It's not about 'fume' or 'hatred' it's about using one of the most popular clubs on the planet to promote whatever sack of shite you're trying to sell.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 9 10 11 12 13 [14]   Go Up
« previous next »
 