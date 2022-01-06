Glenn Hoddle and Danny Mills wanted Liverpool to go ahead with playing their League Cup semi-final against Arsenal despite a Covid-19 outbreak at the club.Arsenal were due to host Liverpool in the first leg on Thursday night but the Reds request for a postponement of the match, due to an increasing rise in coronavirus cases, has been accepted.On Wednesday, Liverpool temporarily closed their first-team training centre amid a rapidly growing number of suspected Covid cases, with assistant manager Pep Lijnders the latest to be forced into self-isolation.The EFL earlier on Wednesday confirmed tomorrows match is off, with the first leg now set to take place at Anfield on Thursday, January 13 and the second leg at the Emirates Stadium on Thursday, January 20.Before the announcement, former Premier League defender Mills felt if Liverpool did have enough players fit they should still have to play and made reference to Jurgen Klopp fielding an Under-21 team in the same competition when the first XI were away competing in the FIFA Club World Cup in 2019.You can only call a game off if you have so many cases of Covid he told talkSPORT.You have a squad of under-23s that arent included in that 25-man squad.Liverpool played them when they went off to play in the Club World Cup.So they have the players available, theyve got Under-23s that can play, so tough, throw them in.Klopp is also isolating having missed the draw with Chelsea at the weekend but Tottenham legend Hoddle was in agreement with Mills that rules are rules.Yeah, the rules are there, the rules are there for everyone and I think thats what youve got to abide by, he added.The fact the manager wont be there, he wasnt there against Chelsea, they didnt play particularly well first half but were 2-0 up.I think if the rules are there and you havent got the players to put out there then I think thats different, but Im sure behind the scenes theyll be asked, who is fit, who has got COVID, who is injured.So, Im with you guys, I think the games got to go ahead.Liverpool are due to host Shrewsbury Town in the FA Cup third round on Sunday before the second leg against Arsenal at home on January 13.