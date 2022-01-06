So our current situation looks like:



Covid - diagnosed last week and due out of isolation this week

1. Alisson

2. Matip

3. Firmino

4. Klopp



Covid - diagnosed this week and due out of isolation next week

1. Lijnders

2. Other players and staff TBC



Away at Afcon - due back early February:

1. Salah

2. Mane

3. Keita



Injured

1. Thiago - pelvic/hip injury (return date unknown)

2. Minamino - unknown injury (due back 9th Jan)

3. Origi - study leave

4. Elliott - ankle injury (return date unknown but probably February at the earliest)

5. Nat Phillips - fractured cheekbone (due back 15th Jan)



Available:

1. Kelleher

2. Adrian

3. Trent

4. Virgil

5. Neco Williams

6. Rhys Williams

7. Gomez

8. Konate

9. Robbo

10. Tsimikas

11. Henderson

12. Fabinho

13. Jones

14. Milner

15. Ox

16. Morton

17. Jota

18. Koumetio

19. Gordon



I assume we've had at least another 3 or 4 positive cases from that list of 19, which makes a proper matchday squad untenable. Either that, or they deemed that having no manager, no assistant manager and a closed training ground meant postponement was the safest thing to do.



It's not quite the crisis of last season in terms of first team long-term injuries, but it's still a real mess and the training ground being closed must be a nightmare for Jurgen. Fortunately there's lots of players due back in the next 7-10 days from Covid or injury, and hopefully Salah, Mane and Keita stay well and injury free.