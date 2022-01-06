« previous next »
Author Topic: Arsenal vs Liverpool, 6 Jan 2022, Pre-Match Thread  (Read 22706 times)

Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool, 6 Jan 2022, Pre-Match Thread
« Reply #480 on: Today at 06:22:47 pm »
Quote from: zamagiure on Today at 06:03:35 pm
Glad we didn't have to  forfeit the first leg 3-0
No way we could come back from that at anfield.
especially if Salah isn't playing...
Some clubs were always destined for greatness...

Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool, 6 Jan 2022, Pre-Match Thread
« Reply #481 on: Today at 06:29:47 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 06:21:16 pm
Also, can you imagine if the semi was between us and a much smaller club, say from a lower division. Imagine they had Covid in their camp and asked for a postponement.

Virtually every football fan in the country would be crying out for it to be postponed. The narrative would be all about how that club were being robbed of their big day by Covid and how Liverpool should bend over backwards and agree to postponement. If, for whatever reason, it wasn't postponed, Liverpool would be pilloried for it and blamed for it.

Edit: Also, as you say, even the kids have got it in the ranks too. Mind you, if the tea lady is fit then I assume opposition whingers would expect her to be lining up in defence.

Like I said mate, just breathing is enough for them to hate us.

The world has become a very ugly place, it's getting quite overwhelming lately.
Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool, 6 Jan 2022, Pre-Match Thread
« Reply #482 on: Today at 06:32:19 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 06:21:16 pm
Also, can you imagine if the semi was between us and a much smaller club, say from a lower division. Imagine they had Covid in their camp and asked for a postponement.

Virtually every football fan in the country would be crying out for it to be postponed. The narrative would be all about how that club were being robbed of their big day by Covid and how Liverpool should bend over backwards and agree to postponement. If, for whatever reason, it wasn't postponed, Liverpool would be pilloried for it and blamed for it.

Edit: Also, as you say, even the kids have got it in the ranks too. Mind you, if the tea lady is fit then I assume opposition whingers would expect her to be lining up in defence.

Get a grip son, pay attention.  Everybody who knows their onions knows that the tea lady plays up front and it's only Bobby keeping her out of the starting 11.
Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool, 6 Jan 2022, Pre-Match Thread
« Reply #483 on: Today at 06:38:43 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 06:29:47 pm
Like I said mate, just breathing is enough for them to hate us.

The world has become a very ugly place, it's getting quite overwhelming lately.
It has. That's why I'm very selective with who I have in my life and who and what I'm willing to engage with.

Being a football fan means that I can't filter all the shite out, but I still try.
Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool, 6 Jan 2022, Pre-Match Thread
« Reply #484 on: Today at 06:40:07 pm »
Quote from: a little break on Today at 04:00:46 pm
The pure madness of this is mind blowing. There has been games getting cancelled for a month now with this omicron spread but this is being treated like we're the first club in history to do so.

Did anyone comment on the Red Mancs getting nearly 3 weeks rest leading up to Christmas? Did anyone comment on Leeds sending their reserves out to get hammered off City and then not play us?

Did anyone comment on City pulling one over on everyone at Xmas 2020 by getitng their game with Everton called off, thus getting the extra game of Christmas off and resuming training the very next day?

MENTAL.
yes, there were plenty of people commenting on these very pages about all of that
Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool, 6 Jan 2022, Pre-Match Thread
« Reply #485 on: Today at 06:40:15 pm »
Quote from: TheMissionary on Today at 06:32:19 pm
Get a grip son, pay attention.  Everybody who knows their onions knows that the tea lady plays up front and it's only Bobby keeping her out of the starting 11.
My apologies. I've clearly done the tea lady a real disservice there. Mind you, I'm a coffee person, so I may be biased.  :)
Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool, 6 Jan 2022, Pre-Match Thread
« Reply #486 on: Today at 06:41:57 pm »
So, the match is postponed, check.
Fixture put back 2 weeks, check.
Away fixture now the return match, check.
All good.
No fuss.
Grand.
Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool, 6 Jan 2022, Pre-Match Thread
« Reply #487 on: Today at 06:44:05 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 06:21:16 pm
Also, can you imagine if the semi was between us and a much smaller club, say from a lower division. Imagine they had Covid in their camp and asked for a postponement.

Virtually every football fan in the country would be crying out for it to be postponed. The narrative would be all about how that club were being robbed of their big day by Covid and how Liverpool should bend over backwards and agree to postponement. If, for whatever reason, it wasn't postponed, Liverpool would be pilloried for it and blamed for it.

Edit: Also, as you say, even the kids have got it in the ranks too. Mind you, if the tea lady is fit then I assume opposition whingers would expect her to be lining up in defence.

Or if we did go ahead with it and played a lower leagues sides youth team it'd be a case of either hammered over the unsportsmanlike thrashing of a kid's team or mocking that we didn't score enough.

Against Shrewsbury the knives will be out whatever we do. If there's first teamers involved (how dare they get the semi postponed, they could have played) and if it's just kids (Klopp disrespecting the cup again).

I was reading through the BBC Football live blog earlier and amid the ire and undiluted outrage there was the odd comment from a seemingly neutral observer dumbfounded by the reaction to it.
Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool, 6 Jan 2022, Pre-Match Thread
« Reply #488 on: Today at 06:46:10 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 06:44:05 pm
Or if we did go ahead with it and played a lower leagues sides youth team it'd be a case of either hammered over the unsportsmanlike thrashing of a kid's team or mocking that we didn't score enough.

Against Shrewsbury the knives will be out whatever we do. If there's first teamers involved (how dare they get the semi postponed, they could have played) and if it's just kids (Klopp disrespecting the cup again).

I was reading through the BBC Football live blog earlier and amid the ire and undiluted outrage there was the odd comment from a seemingly neutral observer dumbfounded by the reaction to it.

Whichever way we go, there will be outrage.

If it wasn't so ridiculous, it would be absolutely hilarious.
Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool, 6 Jan 2022, Pre-Match Thread
« Reply #489 on: Today at 07:02:12 pm »
All this vitriol is just piss in the wind - I let it pass me by.

The current culture of 'now, now , now and what next' faux outrage peddled for years by some of the shittiest rag newspapers up and down the land (and they are the most 'popular') just makes braindead people who can't consider and discuss things in any proper or civilised way. The blinkered tribalism viewpoint comes from that shite.

Then these 'readers' create a Twitter account, or create children who do.
Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool, 6 Jan 2022, Pre-Match Thread
« Reply #490 on: Today at 07:16:11 pm »
stop

Caring

about

outrage
Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool, 6 Jan 2022, Pre-Match Thread
« Reply #491 on: Today at 07:16:26 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 06:46:10 pm
Whichever way we go, there will be outrage.

If it wasn't so ridiculous, it would be absolutely hilarious.

I don't know, some of the comments are hilarious. Such as we're only doing this because Mane and Salah have gone to AFCON apparently. I was trying to explain to someone they would still be at AFCON when the games are played, but they wouldn't have it.  ;D
Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool, 6 Jan 2022, Pre-Match Thread
« Reply #492 on: Today at 07:25:40 pm »
Twitter has completely ruined football for me.
If it wasnt for Jurgen I would have fucked it off a while ago.
Im barely clinging on now to be fair.
Fuck them. Fuck them all. Twitter, fan accounts, fan TV, sky sports, Monday night football. Utter stains.
Including our lot.
Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool, 6 Jan 2022, Pre-Match Thread
« Reply #493 on: Today at 07:30:36 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 06:38:43 pm
It has. That's why I'm very selective with who I have in my life and who and what I'm willing to engage with.

Being a football fan means that I can't filter all the shite out, but I still try.
there's so much negativity in virtually every aspect of life these days, and it sure as shit isn't getting better any time soon.  like you I'm trying to steer clear of stuff that is just pure depressing / annoying etc.  not always easy of course.
Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool, 6 Jan 2022, Pre-Match Thread
« Reply #494 on: Today at 07:58:24 pm »
So our current situation looks like:

Covid - diagnosed last week and due out of isolation this week
1. Alisson
2. Matip
3. Firmino
4. Klopp

Covid - diagnosed this week and due out of isolation next week
1. Lijnders
2. Other players and staff TBC

Away at Afcon - due back early February:
1. Salah
2. Mane
3. Keita

Injured
1. Thiago - pelvic/hip injury (return date unknown)
2. Minamino - unknown injury (due back 9th Jan)
3. Origi - study leave
4. Elliott - ankle injury (return date unknown but probably February at the earliest)
5. Nat Phillips - fractured cheekbone (due back 15th Jan)

Available:
1. Kelleher
2. Adrian
3. Trent
4. Virgil
5. Neco Williams
6. Rhys Williams
7. Gomez
8. Konate
9. Robbo
10. Tsimikas
11. Henderson
12. Fabinho
13. Jones
14. Milner
15. Ox
16. Morton
17. Jota
18. Koumetio
19. Gordon

I assume we've had at least another 3 or 4 positive cases from that list of 19, which makes a proper matchday squad untenable. Either that, or they deemed that having no manager, no assistant manager and a closed training ground meant postponement was the safest thing to do.

It's not quite the crisis of last season in terms of first team long-term injuries, but it's still a real mess and the training ground being closed must be a nightmare for Jurgen. Fortunately there's lots of players due back in the next 7-10 days from Covid or injury, and hopefully Salah, Mane and Keita stay well and injury free.
Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool, 6 Jan 2022, Pre-Match Thread
« Reply #495 on: Today at 08:02:01 pm »
The real rage will come when we knock them out. Oh man. I am READY to drink that in.
Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool, 6 Jan 2022, Pre-Match Thread
« Reply #496 on: Today at 08:33:47 pm »
Fwiw...For the match postponed tomorrow:


Arsenal vs Liverpool officials

Referee: Michael Oliver
Assistant Referees: Stuart Burt and Simon Bennett
Fourth Official: Simon Hooper
VAR: Darren England
AVAR: Tim Wood
Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool, 6 Jan 2022, Pre-Match Thread
« Reply #497 on: Today at 08:38:42 pm »
Quote from: keyop on Today at 07:58:24 pm
So our current situation looks like:

Covid - diagnosed last week and due out of isolation this week
1. Alisson
2. Matip
3. Firmino
4. Klopp

Covid - diagnosed this week and due out of isolation next week
1. Lijnders
2. Other players and staff TBC

Away at Afcon - due back early February:
1. Salah
2. Mane
3. Keita

Injured
1. Thiago - pelvic/hip injury (return date unknown)
2. Minamino - unknown injury (due back 9th Jan)
3. Origi - study leave
4. Elliott - ankle injury (return date unknown but probably February at the earliest)
5. Nat Phillips - fractured cheekbone (due back 15th Jan)

Available:
1. Kelleher
2. Adrian
3. Trent
4. Virgil
5. Neco Williams
6. Rhys Williams
7. Gomez
8. Konate
9. Robbo
10. Tsimikas
11. Henderson
12. Fabinho
13. Jones
14. Milner
15. Ox
16. Morton
17. Jota
18. Koumetio
19. Gordon

I assume we've had at least another 3 or 4 positive cases from that list of 19, which makes a proper matchday squad untenable. Either that, or they deemed that having no manager, no assistant manager and a closed training ground meant postponement was the safest thing to do.

It's not quite the crisis of last season in terms of first team long-term injuries, but it's still a real mess and the training ground being closed must be a nightmare for Jurgen. Fortunately there's lots of players due back in the next 7-10 days from Covid or injury, and hopefully Salah, Mane and Keita stay well and injury free.
I thought all our keepers were out except for Karius? Rhys Williams is on loan at Swansea for the season. Clarkson has been recalled from his loan spell too. No one knows what the latest situation is to be fair. Changes almost on an hourly basis.
Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool, 6 Jan 2022, Pre-Match Thread
« Reply #498 on: Today at 08:42:57 pm »
Less than ten first team members were available, apparently.
Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool, 6 Jan 2022, Pre-Match Thread
« Reply #499 on: Today at 08:44:12 pm »
Quote from: meady1981 on Today at 07:25:40 pm
Twitter has completely ruined football for me.
If it wasnt for Jurgen I would have fucked it off a while ago.
Im barely clinging on now to be fair.
Fuck them. Fuck them all. Twitter, fan accounts, fan TV, sky sports, Monday night football. Utter stains.
Including our lot.

Don't do Twitter. You won't miss it.
Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool, 6 Jan 2022, Pre-Match Thread
« Reply #500 on: Today at 08:55:53 pm »
Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool, 6 Jan 2022, Pre-Match Thread
« Reply #501 on: Today at 09:10:04 pm »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Today at 08:42:57 pm
Less than ten first team members were available, apparently.

I think what tipped the balance was Jurgen and Pep missing the game as well and the goalkeeper situation.

If we had Ali and Jurgen out of isolation in time for tomorrow night then we might have got on with it and filled the bench with kids.

Who would have even coached the team? It was completely untenable. Added to the fact we were getting more positive cases by the day, so it could only get worse in terms of more absences.
Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool, 6 Jan 2022, Pre-Match Thread
« Reply #502 on: Today at 09:13:31 pm »
Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool, 6 Jan 2022, Pre-Match Thread
« Reply #503 on: Today at 09:15:10 pm »
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv on Today at 08:55:53 pm
Don't fuck with Liverpool twitter 😂😂

https://twitter.com/Jfunnellyfc/status/1478758311419912194?t=LAhIgkw66lwW17JIplU5HQ&s=19

Ha ha, the moment he realizes.  Fantastic.  What a twat.
Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool, 6 Jan 2022, Pre-Match Thread
« Reply #504 on: Today at 09:20:21 pm »
Quote from: dutchkop on Today at 05:55:24 pm
the whole Afcon thing is a joke - so many teams have players or staff testing positive. this will only increase

https://www.aljazeera.com/sports/2022/1/5/african-cup-of-nations-at-risk-as-covid-19-halts-departures

I'm convinced they are just playing it to piss the players clubs off. It's going to be impossible to finish that tournament on time and you are going to have all sorts of issues when they try to extend it to finish matches.
Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool, 6 Jan 2022, Pre-Match Thread
« Reply #505 on: Today at 09:23:19 pm »
Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool, 6 Jan 2022, Pre-Match Thread
« Reply #506 on: Today at 09:24:30 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 09:13:31 pm
Who is he?

One of the Arsenal writers/journalists (although Id use that term lightly!) on Twitter - although he deactiaved his account after this.
Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool, 6 Jan 2022, Pre-Match Thread
« Reply #507 on: Today at 09:41:12 pm »
Sometimes its' fun to watch our crazy twitter fan base go after these dickheads.  ;D
Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool, 6 Jan 2022, Pre-Match Thread
« Reply #508 on: Today at 09:44:13 pm »
Internet terrorists strike again.
