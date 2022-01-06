« previous next »
Arsenal vs Liverpool, 6 Jan 2022, Pre-Match Thread

  Fromola
Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool, 6 Jan 2022, Pre-Match Thread
Reply #440 on: Today at 03:01:30 pm
Quote from: Kashinoda on Today at 01:54:06 pm
Arsenal fans (well, the ones on Reddit and Twitter) are throwing everything out of the pram.

It's not a massive change to their schedule is it, I don't understand.

They wanted a walk over against our kids.

They were saying before we were pulling a fast one so we could play with Salah and Mane back but they'll still be out.

They've lost the chance of a certain victory but is this what its come to? Trophies should be earned not gifted.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool, 6 Jan 2022, Pre-Match Thread
Reply #441 on: Today at 03:13:14 pm
Quote from: Kashinoda on Today at 01:54:06 pm
Arsenal fans (well, the ones on Reddit and Twitter) are throwing everything out of the pram.

It's not a massive change to their schedule is it, I don't understand.

It's liverpool. We are the main characters. It's that simple. Everything we do is wrong, unreasonable, should be pilloried. Whatever our view is the prevailing view is against it. 20 points clear? Null and void the league. Far worse covid surge? Carry on as you are.

Other teams apply for postponement - fair enough can't be too careful. We do? Cheats. Cowards. They've rigged it.
Sharado

Quote from: Nobby Reserve on March  7, 2019, 02:16:00 pm
No heavy-metal football. Uninspiring team selections. Playing like a team closer to relegation worries

Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool, 6 Jan 2022, Pre-Match Thread
Reply #442 on: Today at 03:21:49 pm
The fume on other teams forums over this  ;D :lmao :lmao

I didn't care this morning but i hope we win the thing now and make a big deal out of it just to see the self implosion of Arsenal fans
Mister men

Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool, 6 Jan 2022, Pre-Match Thread
Reply #443 on: Today at 03:22:33 pm
Liverpool's FA Youth Cup tie with Burnley on Friday night has also now been postponed. Would have been played behind closed doors at Kirkby.
If Sunday's FA Cup clash v Shrewsbury goes ahead some of the u18s will be required for senior action. #LFC

(From Pearce on Twitter).

Looks like they are readying the U18s for the fa Cup!
Dim Glas

"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

royhendo

Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool, 6 Jan 2022, Pre-Match Thread
Reply #444 on: Today at 03:22:47 pm
I understand it - they don't think they have any chance of winning it now.
"Word of the day is 'philodox' (17th century): one who is in love with their own opinion, and who consequently believes that everyone else should share it."  @susie_dent on twitter

Mister men

Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool, 6 Jan 2022, Pre-Match Thread
Reply #445 on: Today at 03:24:48 pm
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 02:15:54 pm
The reluctantly accepted line from EFL seems abit odd to me.

A sly dig at us is all it is. I don't see that sort of comment after any other teams games where suspended because of the pandemic.
kaesarsosei

Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool, 6 Jan 2022, Pre-Match Thread
Reply #446 on: Today at 03:32:44 pm
This whole thing is so bizarre that I can't quite get my head around it. The League Cup, whilst clearly bottom of our priorities, is also by far our most likely silverware this season yet this morning I would have just said fuck it, forfeit. And now every other fan in the country is reacting like we postponed the CL Final against Bernardo's XI to give Salah, VVD and Alisson more time to recover from muscle strains.

I genuinely 100% don't get it. Is this the ultimate example of a social-media pile-on snowballing? Do so many people even really care?
The 92A Christmas Elf

Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool, 6 Jan 2022, Pre-Match Thread
Reply #447 on: Today at 03:34:20 pm
Everything we do sells papers garners clicks, enjoy the noise
Still Dreaming of a Harry Quinn

kasperoff

Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool, 6 Jan 2022, Pre-Match Thread
Reply #448 on: Today at 03:34:42 pm
This whole episode really tells you just how much of a big deal we are. Only LFC can create this amount of hysteria over something so trivial.
Quote from: jaybeezay on June  6, 2011, 09:18:42 pm
I think the same, can't stand him, but if you could have a £1million pound cheque or steve bruces head hollowed out and filled with pound coins which would you have?

Sharado

Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool, 6 Jan 2022, Pre-Match Thread
Reply #449 on: Today at 03:36:14 pm
Quote from: The 92A Christmas Elf on Today at 03:34:20 pm
Everything we do sells papers garners clicks, enjoy the noise

The lead characters. The main event. The showstoppers. If anyone thinks there's a club that boils more piss than us with literally EVERYTHING we do, then they're wrong.
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on March  7, 2019, 02:16:00 pm
No heavy-metal football. Uninspiring team selections. Playing like a team closer to relegation worries

kasperoff

Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool, 6 Jan 2022, Pre-Match Thread
Reply #450 on: Today at 03:36:39 pm
If we win this, be prepared for the * to be wheeled out again. It only applies if we win stuff during C19.
Quote from: jaybeezay on June  6, 2011, 09:18:42 pm
I think the same, can't stand him, but if you could have a £1million pound cheque or steve bruces head hollowed out and filled with pound coins which would you have?

Mighty_Red

Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool, 6 Jan 2022, Pre-Match Thread
Reply #451 on: Today at 03:37:51 pm
Anyone would think this was the first time any club had even applied for a postponement let alone got one!
Some clubs were always destined for greatness...
