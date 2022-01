Entirely up to the EFL (not PL or FA) what they do with their competition. A competition which has been devalued massively over the years and no-one would blink an eye if it became a comp for football league clubs plus the youngsters from the PL (already has for many of us). They make a little income from the semis and final so can't see them sticking to their guns and kicking LFC out (just devalues their product further and gets them in big trouble with TV cos), but up to them ultimately. If they tell us to play, they are effectively ripping up the Covid rulebook and spirting integrity, but money talks (ask the Aussies re cricket, tennis, etc). We just get on with it and prepare for Inter in February.Up the sicknote reds