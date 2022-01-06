« previous next »
Author Topic: Arsenal vs Liverpool, 6 Jan 2022, Pre-Match Thread  (Read 14396 times)

Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool, 6 Jan 2022, Pre-Match Thread
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 10:52:25 am
With no keeper or manager?

I agree that wed push ahead with it ideally from a fixture congestion perspective as much as anything else but I think the absentees in managerial and goal keeping positions surely make it untenable?

I cant remember what the score was with Villa, did they ask for it to be postponed?

we had the youth manager last time, And youth keeper, Kelleher, who I assume has been replaced

One thing I hadnt factored, Kirkby is shut, so that could cause the postponement
Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool, 6 Jan 2022, Pre-Match Thread
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 10:55:16 am
Its not yet been postponed which worries me
Youd think it would have been agreed by now. All Watford / Burnley had to do was sneeze and their games were postponed.
Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool, 6 Jan 2022, Pre-Match Thread
Quote from: Redknight60 on Today at 10:32:30 am
I'm guessing the fact that they have already forced one team in the competition to forefit they don't know what the fuck to do now.

I'm sorry, and I had forgotten this had already happened in the League Cup already this season (was it the Spurs game?), but if there is a precedent in the tournament then I think we'll forfeit the first leg 100%. Especially since it is two legs and the FA might think they still get a (meaningless) second leg out of it - although I would be all in favour of voluntarily forfeiting that too rather than play it from 0-3 down. This is going to sound really bizarre, but I wonder is there any room to negotiate a forfeit? ie would both Arsenal and Liverpool (and the FA/FL) accept a 1-0 first leg win for Arsenal? 3-0 and the tie is dead.

Personally I would prefer to forfeit the FA Cup and take our chances with postponing the League Cup if that was at all possible (unlikely).
Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool, 6 Jan 2022, Pre-Match Thread
Quote from: kaesarsosei on Today at 10:58:44 am
I'm sorry, and I had forgotten this had already happened in the League Cup already this season (was it the Spurs game?), but if there is a precedent in the tournament then I think we'll forfeit the first leg 100%. Especially since it is two legs and the FA might think they still get a (meaningless) second leg out of it - although I would be all in favour of voluntarily forfeiting that too rather than play it from 0-3 down. This is going to sound really bizarre, but I wonder is there any room to negotiate a forfeit? ie would both Arsenal and Liverpool (and the FA/FL) accept a 1-0 first leg win for Arsenal? 3-0 and the tie is dead.

Personally I would prefer to forfeit the FA Cup and take our chances with postponing the League Cup if that was at all possible (unlikely).

I didn't think the FA had anything to do with the EFL cup?
Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool, 6 Jan 2022, Pre-Match Thread
Quote from: Redknight60 on Today at 10:32:30 am
If that's the case then the game should already be off. I'm guessing the fact that they have already forced one team in the competition to forefit they don't know what the fuck to do now. No way they will not want a semi final between two of the three biggest clubs in the country to go ahead.

Follow the rules they had in place last season would be the logical answer, which would be to postpone the game, as there is time to replay it with such a long gap between semi and final.

Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool, 6 Jan 2022, Pre-Match Thread
Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool, 6 Jan 2022, Pre-Match Thread
Training ground officially closed, seemingly for at least 48 hours and more cases in the players and backroom staff.
