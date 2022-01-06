I'm guessing the fact that they have already forced one team in the competition to forefit they don't know what the fuck to do now.



I'm sorry, and I had forgotten this had already happened in the League Cup already this season (was it the Spurs game?), but if there is a precedent in the tournament then I think we'll forfeit the first leg 100%. Especially since it is two legs and the FA might think they still get a (meaningless) second leg out of it - although I would be all in favour of voluntarily forfeiting that too rather than play it from 0-3 down. This is going to sound really bizarre, but I wonder is there any room to negotiate a forfeit? ie would both Arsenal and Liverpool (and the FA/FL) accept a 1-0 first leg win for Arsenal? 3-0 and the tie is dead.Personally I would prefer to forfeit the FA Cup and take our chances with postponing the League Cup if that was at all possible (unlikely).