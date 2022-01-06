« previous next »
Author Topic: Arsenal vs Liverpool, 6 Jan 2022, Pre-Match Thread  (Read 12445 times)

Online Mister men

Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool, 6 Jan 2022, Pre-Match Thread
Reply #240 on: Today at 09:07:47 am
I agree if the game isn't abandoned them we should send the under 15's side down and expose this farce for what it is, pure hatred for our club. There's too much football as it is anyway. Players aren't robots ffs.
Online Barefoot Doctor

Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool, 6 Jan 2022, Pre-Match Thread
Reply #241 on: Today at 09:10:35 am
Tons of people on here said other clubs were taking the piss with COVID call-offs, so no surprise to see opposition fans assuming the same. Lack of trust across the league is a huge issue in the current moment, because everyone assumes everyone else is trying to get one over.

Anyway, opposition fans are being completely disingenuous, which is no surprise. Loads of Salah and Mane chat, which is completely irrelevant to everything. I do think they'd have played if they were around for this one, but we're hardly asking for the game to be cancelled because they're away.

Also loads of people bringing up Spurs/Leyton Orient from last season, completely forgetting that that was in an earlier round and the EFL announced new rules from the semi finals onwards - if you remember, the City/United semi was at risk due to COVID and they made a point of saying it would be postponed, not forefited, if City couldn't fulfil the game.

I think it'll be postponed here, which will have really interesting ramifications for the fixture schedule. Presumably the second leg becomes the first one - I think Arsenal would accept being at home for the second leg. We may be able to fulfil the FA Cup game, since Alisson, Matip and Firmino will presumably be back, but if not that throws another issue in. And as flagged on the Anfield Wrap the other day, there's a huge issue brewing there since lower league clubs don't need to test on match day anymore.

Anyway, would assume some rescheduled games will need to fall into the 'winter break', when some of the African lads will still be away and the Brazilians are supposed to be playing in South America.
Online Legs

Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool, 6 Jan 2022, Pre-Match Thread
Reply #242 on: Today at 09:22:24 am
What im not understanding is fans saying we should play the kids or give the game up.

Ok lets say we give the cup up, why arent teams being told if you dont play in the league you lose 3-0 ?

EVERY team could play if they wanted to BUT it wouldnt be competitive and that is the point some are missing.

I think it'll get called off anyway as we wouldnt have lodged a request without proof.
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool, 6 Jan 2022, Pre-Match Thread
Reply #243 on: Today at 09:23:29 am
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 08:58:42 am
Doesn't forfeit also involve getting eliminated from the tournament?

Let's do it!
Online lamonti

Reply #244 on: Today at 09:25:08 am
I'm certain the EFL will make us play this game.
Online 1892tillforever

  • "Just call me................daddy.............!"
Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool, 6 Jan 2022, Pre-Match Thread
Reply #245 on: Today at 09:28:00 am
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 08:23:39 am
If they reject it, which I don't think they will, then we should forfeit the tie and if possible, the whole round. Its really that simple.
We should not only forfeit this tie, but also the FA Cup. Fuck the English football authorities and opposition fans; gang of utter wankers  :wanker

I was against the European Super League but honestly couldn't give a shit if it went ahead now. Football as an exciting, exhilarating spectator sport is dying on its arse.
Online Jm55

Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool, 6 Jan 2022, Pre-Match Thread
Reply #246 on: Today at 09:28:57 am
Theyre not going to make us play or forfeit the game ffs.

The EFL may be c*nts but they do care about money and it makes no sense for anyone anywhere to either make us play with kids or forfeit the game, its entirely different to an earlier round such as Spurs v Leyton Orient where arguably Spurs playing kids makes it more of a game.

It will be postponed and I assume that next week becomes the first leg, cant see the sense in moving it as although it isnt true to the original draw, at the end of the day people have to be flexible throughout this situation and asking us to play away 2nd leg is the lesser of 2 evils compared with asking 50,000 fans to rearrange their plans (I know that the same is true for Arsenal but it makes no sense to double that number in-necessarily).

The comparison with the Club World Cup is missing the point a bit, that was about the EFl trying to shoehorn us into prioritising their completion (as theoretically we could have taken the kids to Qatar) and we thankfully told them to fuck themselves, this, on the other hand, is a situation enforced onto us by a combination of the pandemic and the leagues rules surrounding it, its not the same thing and doesnt raise all the jingoistic little England bullshit which inevitably played a part in the standoff in 2019.
