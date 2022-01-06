« previous next »
Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool, 6 Jan 2022, Pre-Match Thread
« Reply #200 on: Yesterday at 09:48:07 pm »
Stating the obvious - but the PL are an utter disgrace. Other teams eg. Man Utd, Newcastle etc have had games postponed like at the drop of a hat......we request a game and it's like  oooooh, hold on ! Fuckin' shithouses they are.
Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool, 6 Jan 2022, Pre-Match Thread
« Reply #201 on: Yesterday at 09:51:01 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 09:45:36 pm
any source (I believe you - just wanted to know if there was an official notification)

The Guardy and BBC are only reporting the request, nothing confirmed as far as I see.
Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool, 6 Jan 2022, Pre-Match Thread
« Reply #202 on: Yesterday at 10:03:46 pm »
Quote from: Thepooloflife on Yesterday at 09:48:07 pm
Stating the obvious - but the PL are an utter disgrace. Other teams eg. Man Utd, Newcastle etc have had games postponed like at the drop of a hat......we request a game and it's like  oooooh, hold on ! Fuckin' shithouses they are.
Different competitions, nothing to do with the PL.
Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool, 6 Jan 2022, Pre-Match Thread
« Reply #203 on: Yesterday at 10:18:42 pm »
Quote from: 67CherryRed on Yesterday at 10:03:46 pm
Different competitions, nothing to do with the PL.
Yeah, sorry you're right mate......but EFL, PL etc all piss in the same pot.
Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool, 6 Jan 2022, Pre-Match Thread
« Reply #204 on: Yesterday at 10:33:08 pm »
Quote from: flyingcod on Yesterday at 08:54:44 pm
How are you so certain?  There is no summer tournament, would it not be sensible to extend the league and/or cup games to Mid June?
Nations League starts in June.  do you think there's a hope in hell UEFA will move it?
Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool, 6 Jan 2022, Pre-Match Thread
« Reply #205 on: Yesterday at 11:18:24 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 07:05:01 pm
https://twitter.com/LFC/status/1478438481751949321

Jurgen plays the kids in the domestic cups and its  Klopp disrespects cup competitions

Liverpool then finally ask for a game to be cancelled and its make them play the kids
Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool, 6 Jan 2022, Pre-Match Thread
« Reply #206 on: Yesterday at 11:24:58 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 09:31:41 pm
The cries are that Liverpool are a disgrace for not wanting to take a bunch of kids down there to get thrashed in a semi final.
This is the mentality of these people! Of course what we wanted was to play against our title rivals with players missing and then try to postpone a poxy league cup match!
Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool, 6 Jan 2022, Pre-Match Thread
« Reply #207 on: Yesterday at 11:25:08 pm »
Football Twitter are up in arms about Liverpool asking for their game against Arsenal to be postponed - "It's all about the health and well-being of the players and staff...Unless of course, it's Liverpool's players and staff that is"
Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool, 6 Jan 2022, Pre-Match Thread
« Reply #208 on: Yesterday at 11:31:32 pm »
Quote from: Lycan on Yesterday at 11:25:08 pm
Football Twitter are up in arms about Liverpool asking for their game against Arsenal to be postponed - "It's all about the health and well-being of the players and staff...Unless of course, it's Liverpool's players and staff that is"

One of the Arsenal writers making a right fool of himself there  ;D
Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool, 6 Jan 2022, Pre-Match Thread
« Reply #209 on: Yesterday at 11:38:48 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 11:31:32 pm
One of the Arsenal writers making a right fool of himself there  ;D

Saw that. That Harry fella. ;D

What it all boils down to is, the Arsenal fans on Twitter see an easy passage to the final if we are forced to play and don't like the fact that the opportunity may be taken from them.
Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool, 6 Jan 2022, Pre-Match Thread
« Reply #210 on: Today at 12:06:41 am »
We should take our under 15s down and when it's time for us to kick off, refuse.

And that's it.

The ref presumably would be forced to red card player after player until the rules stated that the game must be abandoned.

Would make me laugh :)
Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool, 6 Jan 2022, Pre-Match Thread
« Reply #211 on: Today at 12:07:17 am »
Arse and City fans comparing this to the Villa match that clashed with the ALREADY SCHEDULED Club Word Cup that we were FORCED to play the kids in is still giving me all kinds of headaches.
Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool, 6 Jan 2022, Pre-Match Thread
« Reply #212 on: Today at 12:15:36 am »
Quote from: Lycan on Yesterday at 11:38:48 pm
Saw that. That Harry fella. ;D

What it all boils down to is, the Arsenal fans on Twitter see an easy passage to the final if we are forced to play and don't like the fact that the opportunity may be taken from them.

Yep  ;D And he is STILL going, digging further!
Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool, 6 Jan 2022, Pre-Match Thread
« Reply #213 on: Today at 12:37:23 am »
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Yesterday at 08:14:57 pm
I just wish the season would pause for a few weeks. Our entire season is close to being fucked. The league title has definitely been influenced by this mess IMO.

That's an understatement. In all the self-flagellation around our recent results, it's easy to forget we were just one point behind City, and several ahead on GD, before we lost our entire first-choice midfield against Spurs. Even if we managed to put out a good paper side against Leicester, the disruption of having players dropping in and out of training at random intervals has fucked our match planning, as Klopp has alluded to many times (perhaps he didn't whinge enough for the wider community to get the message). I'm not sure of the Chelsea situation, but maybe their dip was predicated by COVID infections, too. The league has absolutely been reduced to pot luck, but most people are fine with it as long as Liverpool and Manchester United don't win the trophy. So it goes...
Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool, 6 Jan 2022, Pre-Match Thread
« Reply #214 on: Today at 12:39:32 am »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 12:15:36 am
Yep  ;D And he is STILL going, digging further!

Link?
Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool, 6 Jan 2022, Pre-Match Thread
« Reply #215 on: Today at 12:42:36 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 12:39:32 am
Link?

https://twitter.com/harrysymeou?s=21

Just look under his Tweets & Replies, there are loads, too many to link, he is still at it too. Bonkers.
Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool, 6 Jan 2022, Pre-Match Thread
« Reply #216 on: Today at 12:49:06 am »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 12:42:36 am
https://twitter.com/harrysymeou?s=21

Just look under his Tweets & Replies, there are loads, too many to link, he is still at it too. Bonkers.

As dumb as it gets. No goalkeeper but 'we should force them to play'.
Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool, 6 Jan 2022, Pre-Match Thread
« Reply #217 on: Today at 12:53:58 am »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 12:42:36 am
https://twitter.com/harrysymeou?s=21

Just look under his Tweets & Replies, there are loads, too many to link, he is still at it too. Bonkers.

A distinctly uninteresting conversation. We'd want them to offer their own child sacrifice if the roles were reversed. As would every other football fan on earth. Fuck twitter.
Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool, 6 Jan 2022, Pre-Match Thread
« Reply #218 on: Today at 12:53:58 am »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 12:42:36 am
https://twitter.com/harrysymeou?s=21

Just look under his Tweets & Replies, there are loads, too many to link, he is still at it too. Bonkers.

He's a complete knobhead isn't he

That bit claiming that Klopp was on a winter break when we were playing the Club Cup Final halfway across the world

Then his bit claiming that we have registered keepers for the league



As I said before, I'd honestly field the under 9s, let Arsenal win 192-0 and then laugh at the fallout. They and the EFL would be crucified by everyone for being a shower of twats and some of our young players get to have a romp about in a big ground.

I wouldn't take a player older than 9.
Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool, 6 Jan 2022, Pre-Match Thread
« Reply #219 on: Today at 01:37:12 am »
Quote from: cdav on Yesterday at 09:35:18 pm
If we forfeited the game at theirs 3-0 I'd still back us to go through at Anfield to be honest

Yes - ha ha  ;D
Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool, 6 Jan 2022, Pre-Match Thread
« Reply #220 on: Today at 01:55:27 am »
Catapult the decapitated head of one of our covid sufferers into their training camp so they are fucked up for the second leg.
Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool, 6 Jan 2022, Pre-Match Thread
« Reply #221 on: Today at 01:56:46 am »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 01:55:27 am
Catapult the decapitated head of one of our covid sufferers into their training camp so they are fucked up for the second leg.

Have they taunted us a second time?
Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool, 6 Jan 2022, Pre-Match Thread
« Reply #222 on: Today at 02:01:25 am »
Fuck me this is the league cup yeah

What are these Arsenal fans on.

The Invincibles really were a long time ago now werent they
Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool, 6 Jan 2022, Pre-Match Thread
« Reply #223 on: Today at 03:32:52 am »
We shouldn't give a shit about what people on twitter post about us requesting a postponement due to Covid.
Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool, 6 Jan 2022, Pre-Match Thread
« Reply #224 on: Today at 07:06:10 am »
Twitter is a bunch of shite.
I don't belong there, never had an account so I can't be bothered.

The anonymity and safe isolation it affords to people who can easily post a one-liner is what enables the brainlessness.
You can't even make a case saying that it's really how people feel, because it brings out the worst in people.
Ask a numpty in real life, face to face what he thinks and of course he will embalm his response, BUT he will also be mindful of being a bit more "balanced"

Ask him to go on twitter and give his opinion later and he'll rant.

I'd give that a wide berth.
« Last Edit: Today at 07:10:05 am by the_red_pill »
Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool, 6 Jan 2022, Pre-Match Thread
« Reply #225 on: Today at 07:10:06 am »
Not sure when its played if it is postponed, especially if we postpone the FA cup match too. Its not like theyre games that can be rescheduled for April/May like league games.  They need to be played this month or in early Feb, and we all know how Klopp feels about playing during the winter break, especially with games that he sees as being low on the list of priorities.

It wouldnt surprise me if this is a similar situation to the Spurs situation in Europe, postponement leading to an eventual concession of at least one of them.  Its unfortunate, a shitty situation at a shit time.

Doubt the boss is losing too much sleep over it though, hell be more concerned with the health of his players.
Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool, 6 Jan 2022, Pre-Match Thread
« Reply #226 on: Today at 07:34:27 am »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 07:06:10 am
Twitter is a bunch of shite.
I don't belong there, never had an account so I can't be bothered.

The anonymity and safe isolation it affords to people who can easily post a one-liner is what enables the brainlessness.
You can't even make a case saying that it's really how people feel, because it brings out the worst in people.
Ask a numpty in real life, face to face what he thinks and of course he will embalm his response, BUT he will also be mindful of being a bit more "balanced"

Ask him to go on twitter and give his opinion later and he'll rant.

I'd give that a wide berth.

Just any excuse to lay into us. If it was an EFL side we were playing and they had the Covid outbreak we'd be the ones in the wrong if we wanted the game played.

Any club would request the postponement. If we didnt and went there and got destroyed, then that would be something else to lay into is for.
Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool, 6 Jan 2022, Pre-Match Thread
« Reply #227 on: Today at 07:44:00 am »
The same people who were demanding null and void and its not safe, are now demanding that we play the game.
Fuck them, play without goalkeepers and subs. If we infect the entire arsenal squad and scupper their top 4 chances, so be it.
Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool, 6 Jan 2022, Pre-Match Thread
« Reply #228 on: Today at 07:51:47 am »
Quote from: Dave D on Today at 07:44:00 am
The same people who were demanding null and void and its not safe, are now demanding that we play the game.
Fuck them, play without goalkeepers and subs. If we infect the entire arsenal squad and scupper their top 4 chances, so be it.

Saw a great tweet about being alphas and bringing it to Arsenal.

Not one mention of health and well being as you say.
