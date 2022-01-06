Not sure when its played if it is postponed, especially if we postpone the FA cup match too. Its not like theyre games that can be rescheduled for April/May like league games. They need to be played this month or in early Feb, and we all know how Klopp feels about playing during the winter break, especially with games that he sees as being low on the list of priorities.
It wouldnt surprise me if this is a similar situation to the Spurs situation in Europe, postponement leading to an eventual concession of at least one of them. Its unfortunate, a shitty situation at a shit time.
Doubt the boss is losing too much sleep over it though, hell be more concerned with the health of his players.