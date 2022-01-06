Not sure when its played if it is postponed, especially if we postpone the FA cup match too. Its not like theyre games that can be rescheduled for April/May like league games. They need to be played this month or in early Feb, and we all know how Klopp feels about playing during the winter break, especially with games that he sees as being low on the list of priorities.



It wouldnt surprise me if this is a similar situation to the Spurs situation in Europe, postponement leading to an eventual concession of at least one of them. Its unfortunate, a shitty situation at a shit time.



Doubt the boss is losing too much sleep over it though, hell be more concerned with the health of his players.