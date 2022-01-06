I just wish the season would pause for a few weeks. Our entire season is close to being fucked. The league title has definitely been influenced by this mess IMO.



That's an understatement. In all the self-flagellation around our recent results, it's easy to forget we were just one point behind City, and several ahead on GD, before we lost our entire first-choice midfield against Spurs. Even if we managed to put out a good paper side against Leicester, the disruption of having players dropping in and out of training at random intervals has fucked our match planning, as Klopp has alluded to many times (perhaps he didn't whinge enough for the wider community to get the message). I'm not sure of the Chelsea situation, but maybe their dip was predicated by COVID infections, too. The league has absolutely been reduced to pot luck, but most people are fine with it as long as Liverpool and Manchester United don't win the trophy. So it goes...