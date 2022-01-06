« previous next »
Author Topic: Arsenal vs Liverpool, 6 Jan 2022, Pre-Match Thread  (Read 8400 times)

Online rob1966

  Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool, 6 Jan 2022, Pre-Match Thread
« Reply #160 on: Today at 07:32:24 pm »
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,247
Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool, 6 Jan 2022, Pre-Match Thread
« Reply #160 on: Today at 07:32:25 pm »
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Today at 07:07:47 pm
Wish I hadn't  read that, comments from a complete bunch of wankers.

Just trolls wanking off in their bedrooms over pictures of their Ma's. while wearing their sisters knickers on their heads.
Logged

Offline Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,701
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool, 6 Jan 2022, Pre-Match Thread
« Reply #161 on: Today at 07:53:41 pm »
Its only because we are massive and Klopp is an easy target for the xenophobic media.

Who gives a fuck.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,772
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool, 6 Jan 2022, Pre-Match Thread
« Reply #162 on: Today at 07:54:11 pm »
The Reds have formally requested to the EFL that the fixture is rescheduled after further suspected positive tests were registered among players and staff, allied to other factors impacting selection, including illness and injury.

In response, the club halted preparations at the AXA Training Centre, meaning Tuesdays first-team training session was cancelled.

Among the considerations which led to todays application to the EFL is the need for travelling supporters to be given as much notice as possible of any potential postponement.

With no prospect of the current situation improving ahead of Thursdays fixture and the potential for it to worsen, the club considers it both prudent and reasonable to ask for the fixture to be rescheduled.

Liverpool FC will offer a further update on the application process, as well as the resumption of training, in due course.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline 12Kings

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,794
Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool, 6 Jan 2022, Pre-Match Thread
« Reply #163 on: Today at 07:54:25 pm »
I think well be out of football till near the end of the month to be fair, certainly be cancelling the fa cup game also this weekend.
Logged

Offline Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,701
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool, 6 Jan 2022, Pre-Match Thread
« Reply #164 on: Today at 07:55:07 pm »
Quote from: 12Kings on Today at 07:54:25 pm
I think were be out of football till near the end of the month to be fair, certainly be cancelling the fa cup game also this weekend.

Why would it be the end of the month if players have to isolate for 7 days only ?
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline 12Kings

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,794
Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool, 6 Jan 2022, Pre-Match Thread
« Reply #165 on: Today at 07:56:14 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 07:55:07 pm
Why would it be the end of the month if players have to isolate for 7 days only ?
That will go right through the entire squad now
Logged

Online cdav

  • Is Melissa Reddy. Confirmed by himself. (Probably not though, he's a much better writer.)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,220
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool, 6 Jan 2022, Pre-Match Thread
« Reply #166 on: Today at 07:58:13 pm »
Think the comment on thinking of travelling supporters is quite barbed at the way some of these matches have been called off hours before kick off.

Hopefully get a response tomorrow we reckon?
Logged

Online Mighty_Red

  • Rojo Poderoso!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,664
  • All hail the King...
    • Join the fight - SOS
Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool, 6 Jan 2022, Pre-Match Thread
« Reply #167 on: Today at 07:58:35 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 07:55:07 pm
Why would it be the end of the month if players have to isolate for 7 days only ?
note that many people will still return positive tests after 7 days even if their symptoms have gone so we can't rely on that 100%. Hopefully if action is taken now, we might still be able to play next Thursday depend on how many go down.
Logged
Some clubs were always destined for greatness...

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,246
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool, 6 Jan 2022, Pre-Match Thread
« Reply #168 on: Today at 08:01:02 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 05:15:24 pm
Kelleher is not available? :o

Karius - The redemption
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,356
  • Dutch Class
Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool, 6 Jan 2022, Pre-Match Thread
« Reply #169 on: Today at 08:04:53 pm »
Reading between the lines, I'm assuming this refers to Karius?

Quote
It is understood Liverpool did have a player who wasnt registered available under the leagues rules, but his fitness to play was in question, because of an extended absence from the first team picture.
https://www.mirror.co.uk/sport/football/news/breaking-liverpool-arsenal-semi-postponed-25854441?2=

Logged

Online SamLad

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 772
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool, 6 Jan 2022, Pre-Match Thread
« Reply #170 on: Today at 08:12:19 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 07:55:07 pm
Why would it be the end of the month if players have to isolate for 7 days only ?
every club will be hit at different times, different players.  no reason to think it won't become an endless cycle type of thing.  even if no clubs are playing silly buggers with the thing.
Logged

Online UntouchableLuis

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,071
Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool, 6 Jan 2022, Pre-Match Thread
« Reply #171 on: Today at 08:14:57 pm »
I just wish the season would pause for a few weeks. Our entire season is close to being fucked. The league title has definitely been influenced by this mess IMO.
Logged
"IT'S ENDED.....THE EUROPEAN CUP IS RETURNING TO ENGLAND AND TO ANFIELD."

Offline stjohns

  • ambliance or precinct we're not sure......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,651
Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool, 6 Jan 2022, Pre-Match Thread
« Reply #172 on: Today at 08:19:45 pm »
Quote from: Mighty_Red on Today at 07:58:35 pm
note that many people will still return positive tests after 7 days even if their symptoms have gone so we can't rely on that 100%. Hopefully if action is taken now, we might still be able to play next Thursday depend on how many go down.

Yeah but that would mean we are at home first. Not the way the draw was made.
Logged

Online Sudden Death Draft Loser

  • old and annoying
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,576
Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool, 6 Jan 2022, Pre-Match Thread
« Reply #173 on: Today at 08:20:17 pm »
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Today at 08:14:57 pm
The league title has definitely been influenced by this mess IMO.

Either all games should be played or none.

It's too late now as the league has already been distorted.
Logged
"The greatest argument against democracy is to have a five minute conversation  with the average voter. "

Offline LallanaInPyjamas

  • Keita's shit, Bundesliga's shit, Bundesliga 2's shit
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,086
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2020 Champion Tipster*
Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool, 6 Jan 2022, Pre-Match Thread
« Reply #174 on: Today at 08:26:41 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 08:04:53 pm
Reading between the lines, I'm assuming this refers to Karius?

Not even the FA would be harsh enough to make us play him.
Logged

Online Cafe De Paris

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 185
  • Up the Red Men
Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool, 6 Jan 2022, Pre-Match Thread
« Reply #175 on: Today at 08:37:37 pm »
Just seen that the club want the game postponed/rearranged and it is all over the news. Am I missing something here. Other clubs just seemed to postpone their games and we only get to find out on LiveScore. But if Liverpool make an application to postpone then its fkn prime time news. Comes with being the greatest club in the world I guess.
Logged
LFC a bastion of invincibility.

Online SamLad

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 772
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool, 6 Jan 2022, Pre-Match Thread
« Reply #176 on: Today at 08:38:15 pm »
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Today at 08:14:57 pm
I just wish the season would pause for a few weeks. Our entire season is close to being fucked. The league title has definitely been influenced by this mess IMO.
I get the sentiment 100% .... but how on earth could we handle the backlog of games, in 4 competitions?

the season will NOT be lengthened.
Logged

Online MBL?

  • England Rugby Union's biggest fan. Accepts nothing smaller than 6.5 you know......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,569
Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool, 6 Jan 2022, Pre-Match Thread
« Reply #177 on: Today at 08:49:50 pm »
Would Jaros be around after his loan?
Logged

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,213
Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool, 6 Jan 2022, Pre-Match Thread
« Reply #178 on: Today at 08:54:10 pm »
This season is a mess, but here we are in the PL (and cups), trying to muddle through it with teams barely able to field starting 11s and coaches and managers sick with it unable to train or coach their teams.

I am awaiting cries of scrapping the season and null and void very soon......


**crickets**
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Online flyingcod

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Anny Roader
  • ******
  • Posts: 253
  • It's the old, old story once again.
Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool, 6 Jan 2022, Pre-Match Thread
« Reply #179 on: Today at 08:54:44 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 08:38:15 pm
I get the sentiment 100% .... but how on earth could we handle the backlog of games, in 4 competitions?

the season will NOT be lengthened.

How are you so certain?  There is no summer tournament, would it not be sensible to extend the league and/or cup games to Mid June?

fc
Logged
Fire in your belly comes from pride and passion in wearing the red shirt - Bill Shankly

Online RedForeverTT

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,101
  • Did I hear you say you "No"?
Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool, 6 Jan 2022, Pre-Match Thread
« Reply #180 on: Today at 09:08:03 pm »
Quote from: flyingcod on Today at 08:54:44 pm
How are you so certain?  There is no summer tournament, would it not be sensible to extend the league and/or cup games to Mid June?

fc

I think the flexibility would be limited. There is the mandatory off season to give players a test and then followed by lucrative pre season matches that big clubs wouldnt want to miss and that includes us.
Logged

Online Mighty_Red

  • Rojo Poderoso!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,664
  • All hail the King...
    • Join the fight - SOS
Re: Arsenal vs Liverpool, 6 Jan 2022, Pre-Match Thread
« Reply #181 on: Today at 09:09:43 pm »
Quote from: stjohns on Today at 08:19:45 pm
Yeah but that would mean we are at home first. Not the way the draw was made.
not sure we would be too worried to be honest, if the option was to simple play at home first then away I think Jurgen would take that. Whether the EFL would allow it is a different matter. Let's get the postponement approved first.
Logged
Some clubs were always destined for greatness...
