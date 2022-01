Got a bad feeling this isn't going to happen now, but if it does then anyone who thinks we should not be playing a full strength side (with possible exception of the keeper) wants their head looking at.



6th Arsenal - full strength

9th Shrewsbury - maximum sensible rotation/kids

13th Arsenal - full strength, or minimal rotation with an eye on Palace Brentford

16th - Brentford



That's almost a perfect schedule for rest & rhythm when you factor in the quality of our FA Cup opposition and being at home. I would actually have preferred the second leg to be next Wed and not Thur to allow an additional days rest before Brentford.