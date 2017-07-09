Was Kylie not similar a few years ago? Seems like always packed for the Sunday afternoon legends slot.
Is it cool not to find George Ezra's music detestable?
Dont know much of her stuff outside of Luka and Toms Diner
His voice does me.
No.
I can't be arsed with him at all
Bonobo was excellent as expected, and loving Roisin Murphys set.
Just checking! I'll keep that one on the down low then.
Crosby Nick never fails.
Im sure I confessed undying love for someone fairly bland or disliked a while back. Cant remember who though.
Just spotted an 'El Vino did Flow' banner in the crowd
Jack White can play that guitar. 😎
Looks like his mum fucked a smurf.He can play though.
He's a great performer.
I much prefer this stuff to the White Stripes
Can't wait for Kenny later. Think this has been one of the best glastos for years.
Page created in 0.017 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.54]