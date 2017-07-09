« previous next »
WhereAngelsPlay

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Glastonbury Festival 2022
Reply #480 on: Today at 04:54:10 pm
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 04:52:26 pm
Was Kylie not similar a few years ago? Seems like always packed for the Sunday afternoon legends slot.

And the Beach Boys



LanceLink!!!!!

  
  
  
  
Re: Glastonbury Festival 2022
Reply #481 on: Today at 05:11:33 pm
Diana Ross absolutely smashing this, that crowd is fucking huge.


Hazell

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Glastonbury Festival 2022
Reply #482 on: Today at 05:12:25 pm
Is it cool not to find George Ezra's music detestable?



WhereAngelsPlay

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Glastonbury Festival 2022
Reply #483 on: Today at 05:18:54 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 05:12:25 pm
Is it cool not to find George Ezra's music detestable?

His voice does me.



reddebs

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Glastonbury Festival 2022
Reply #484 on: Today at 05:20:24 pm
Awesome!!


Dench57

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Glastonbury Festival 2022
Reply #485 on: Today at 05:29:06 pm
Wish I was there now




AndyMuller

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Glastonbury Festival 2022
Reply #486 on: Today at 05:34:13 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 05:12:25 pm
Is it cool not to find George Ezra's music detestable?

No.


Hazell

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Glastonbury Festival 2022
Reply #487 on: Today at 05:40:16 pm
Quote from: duvva on Today at 03:02:11 pm
Dont know much of her stuff outside of Luka and Toms Diner

She's playing Marlene on the Wall on the BBC right now! Great tune :)



John C

  
  
  
  
Re: Glastonbury Festival 2022
Reply #488 on: Today at 05:40:27 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 05:12:25 pm
Is it cool not to find George Ezra's music detestable?
I can't be arsed with him at all :)


Hazell

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Glastonbury Festival 2022
Reply #489 on: Today at 05:42:43 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 05:18:54 pm
His voice does me.

Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 05:34:13 pm
No.

Quote from: John C on Today at 05:40:27 pm
I can't be arsed with him at all :)

Just checking! I'll keep that one on the down low then.



Andy @ Allerton!

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Glastonbury Festival 2022
Reply #490 on: Today at 05:43:04 pm
Quote from: John C on Today at 05:40:27 pm
I can't be arsed with him at all :)

He speaks very highly of you



Ray K

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Glastonbury Festival 2022
Reply #491 on: Today at 06:18:55 pm
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 03:49:28 pm
Bonobo was excellent as expected, and loving Roisin Murphys set.
I thought Roisin Murphy was absolutely dreadful. All style, zero substance.





Crosby Nick

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Glastonbury Festival 2022
Reply #492 on: Today at 06:35:39 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 05:42:43 pm
Just checking! I'll keep that one on the down low then.

Im sure I confessed undying love for someone fairly bland or disliked a while back. Cant remember who though.

Good old Crowded House and a bit of Jamie T for my iPlayer viewing earlier.


duvva

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Glastonbury Festival 2022
Reply #493 on: Today at 06:36:44 pm
Loving Elbow currently on the main stage. Guy Garvey such a top voice



Hazell

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Glastonbury Festival 2022
Reply #494 on: Today at 06:38:29 pm
Just spotted an 'El Vino did Flow' banner in the crowd :D



Hazell

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Glastonbury Festival 2022
Reply #495 on: Today at 06:39:30 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 06:35:39 pm
Im sure I confessed undying love for someone fairly bland or disliked a while back. Cant remember who though.

Yeah, I'm racking my brains as well :P



WhereAngelsPlay

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Glastonbury Festival 2022
Reply #496 on: Today at 06:39:43 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 06:38:29 pm
Just spotted an 'El Vino did Flow' banner in the crowd :D

Did you see the lad in a Crown Paints top,cup in one hand & bag of wine in the other  ;D



Son of Spion

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Glastonbury Festival 2022
Reply #497 on: Today at 06:44:04 pm
Jack White can play that guitar. 😎





WhereAngelsPlay

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Glastonbury Festival 2022
Reply #498 on: Today at 06:49:19 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 06:44:04 pm
Jack White can play that guitar. 😎


Looks like his mum fucked a smurf.

He can play though.



Son of Spion

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Glastonbury Festival 2022
Reply #499 on: Today at 06:52:40 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 06:49:19 pm

Looks like his mum fucked a smurf.

He can play though.
;D

He's a great performer.





duvva

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Glastonbury Festival 2022
Reply #500 on: Today at 06:58:11 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 06:52:40 pm
;D

He's a great performer.
I much prefer this stuff to the White Stripes



WhereAngelsPlay

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Glastonbury Festival 2022
Reply #501 on: Today at 07:03:13 pm
Quote from: duvva on Today at 06:58:11 pm
I much prefer this stuff to the White Stripes

They're one in the same.

Here's a song I wrote two days ago,can't remember the name  ;D



Snail

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Glastonbury Festival 2022
Reply #502 on: Today at 07:03:34 pm
Can't wait for Kenny later. Think this has been one of the best glastos for years.


Son of Spion

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Glastonbury Festival 2022
Reply #503 on: Today at 07:14:35 pm
And there it is...

Seven Nation Army 😎





Crosby Nick

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Glastonbury Festival 2022
Reply #504 on: Today at 07:16:20 pm
Quote from: Snail on Today at 07:03:34 pm
Can't wait for Kenny later. Think this has been one of the best glastos for years.

Loggins? The Top Gun revival continues.

